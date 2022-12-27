Read full article on original website
Google Contacts now ‘highlights’ your favorites and recent searches
For most Android users, Google Contacts is a vital app that safely keeps all the important details about hundreds of colleagues and friends, both from Gmail and their phone. While the Android app gets the basics right, with options to merge or group contacts and favorites, it has so far lacked a more personalized view. Google is changing that by adding a new tab to the Contacts app for Android, making it easier to get in touch with the people you frequently contact.
Waze will soon pick up one of Android Auto’s coolest new features
Android Auto received a significant and long overdue redesign earlier this year at Google I/O. Amongst the new additions, it introduced a nifty split-screen interface that makes better use of your car's display. With the new version of Android Auto out now in beta, Google Maps has added support for this multi-app dashboard. However, Google's other mapping app Waze has so far stayed behind the curve, though that could change pretty soon.
Android 14 could prevent your phone from losing internet access as it ages
Picture this: You unlock your (admittedly very old) phone one fine day to look something up on the internet, but you realize that most, if not all, websites just refuse to connect, throwing up security warnings instead. This very situation almost arose for phones running Android 7 or older in 2021, when a so-called root certificate expired. The problem could be averted thanks to a quirky way that Android handles such expired certificates, but Google is looking for a more permanent solution. It could be introduced in Android 14.
Google tweaks Chrome’s release schedule to limit the impact of nasty bugs
Last year, Google updated its approach to Chrome's release schedule as it moved from a six-week to a four-week cycle, with the release of Chrome 94. The change has sped up the delivery of new features to users while keeping's Google's approach to development channels relatively intact: early, unstable code starts taking shape in the Canary channel, Beta lets features be tested prior to a wider public rollout, and Stable should be... well, like it says on the tin. However, Google is now switching things up a bit in order to catch last-minute issues before they cause problems for lots of users.
How to switch from Android to iPhone quickly with Google services
Switching to an iPhone after years of using an Android phone is no easy task. You're not just switching to a new phone but a new ecosystem. It's a big switch, and few people aren't going to quit Google cold turkey for iCloud. Given your familiarity with an Android device and, more importantly, with Google services, you might be wondering if there's a way to soak up all the goodness of an iPhone without letting go of the comforts of Android.
The top Facebook Marketplace scams and how to avoid them
Millions of users buy and sell goods on Facebook's e-commerce platform every month. It's free, simple to use, and an attractive option to get rid of unnecessary Christmas gifts and other items. While the overall shopping experience on Facebook Marketplace is seamless, you should be aware of growing scams on the platform.
Advanced AI chatbot ChatGPT has Google worried about its search engine's future
Google is the place to go when you have questions about anything. The process is a little involved, but after digging through a few search results and using a search operator or two, you will usually find what you need. A new AI chatbot, ChatGPT, is upending this proposition, though. Instead of having to dig through results yourself, this new technology gives you natural-sounding, easy-to-understand answers in a chat interface. ChatGPT still has a lot of issues and isn't always correct, but its potential has Google scared. According to a New York Times report, ChatGPT has caused Google to declare a "code red" internally, with fears that this technology could upend its search business.
Huge Google Pixel roadmap leak lays out the next few years of hardware plans
The smartphone industry is in a weird spot these days. Throughout 2022, we've seen bad news for manufacturers. Even as some great Android phones hit the market, shipments continued to decline amid economic turbulence and consumers holding onto older devices for longer. These rough waters are bound to shake up plans for future devices, as we've recently seen with Samsung's plan to emulate Apple's success in the high-end. It looks like Samsung isn't alone in this race to beat the iPhone, though. A leaked potential roadmap for Pixels through 2025 suggests Google has some big ideas in store for its future phones.
Google Chat expands search chips to the web for more precise results
For as big and multi-faceted as Google is these days, the company never seems to forget its search roots. Google has been significantly improving the search experience across services like Google Chat, which recently added the ability to show suggestions as you enter keywords to help you refine your query. Search chips have helped change the way we scour through tons of information in emails and chats, cutting through the clutter. Gmail has had this feature since 2020, and the Chat mobile app picked it up last year — though the service's web edition was left out in the cold. Thankfully, Google is now giving Chat on the web some love by rolling out the long-overdue search chips.
Mobvoi wants you to pay for enhanced sleep tracking on your TicWatch
Mobvoi makes some of the best Android smartwatches on the market. Its TicWatch lineup is known for offering excellent value for money, packing the latest hardware, a decent software experience, and all the health-tracking features you could ask for. Unlike Fitbit and the Google Pixel Watch, Mobvoi had not put any of the health-related features on its smartwatches behind a paywall. But that's changing now. The company has announced upgraded sleep features for its TicWatch lineup that are locked behind a subscription model.
Boost your video-editing creativity on the go with Wondershare Filmora 12
No matter how creative your mind is, you still need to have the right tools to get the job done, no matter what that job is. When it comes to content creators, freelance video editors, influencers, YouTubers, and so on, the quality of the videos they put out is essential to how they are perceived, how they are paid, and how successful they are overall.
How Google services make trip planning a lot easier
Planning a trip can be a painstaking experience. You must find suitable dates, pick the right destination, find accommodations, book flights, compare prices, and look for things to do. Google has a range of services to help you organize your next trip, whether it's for a business meeting or a group vacation. Some of them are designed to make it easier to include other people in your plans, and most are accessible from a web browser or an Android device, even the most affordable Android phones.
DuckDuckGo now protects you even better from Google's prying eyes
Last year, privacy advocates, governments, and ordinary users alike mounted sufficient pressure on Big Tech companies to actually start forcing some change: Apple launched App Tracking Transparency with iOS 14.5, and Google introduced its own curbs on cross-app activity tracking. Targeted ads continue to thrive despite these measures, but some privacy-minded third-party apps have a few tricks up their sleeves to even the playing field a little. DuckDuckGo is now introducing a new system to limit tracking by fighting back against sites that spam you with Google sign-in requests.
How to change your Outlook password
Your Outlook email is tied to your Microsoft account. While Microsoft doesn't make it mandatory to change your account password periodically, you should update it on a semi-regular basis for security purposes. You can visit your Microsoft account on Windows, Mac, or top Chromebook and easily change the Outlook email password.
All the ways One UI 5 shows Samsung getting ready to kill off Bixby
When Samsung released the Galaxy S8 back in 2017, the phone made waves with its revolutionary design. The S8 started the war against bezels, and will be remembered as one of Samsung's best smartphones. What many of us try to forget about the S8 launch, though, is the arrival of Bixby — the latest in a long line of Samsung voice assistants that started with S Voice on the Galaxy S3. Nearly six years later, Bixby is still here — but I don't think it will be for much longer.
How to do a negative news search on Google
The ever-increasing streams of news can be daunting and overwhelming. With the rise of online news sources, it can be difficult to keep track of what is being reported. Google has made it easy to discover the latest news on any topic you want. Google Search has a dedicated news feed that shows the latest news on the topics you searched.
15 ChromeOS tips and tricks for your new Chromebook
Chromebooks make wonderful computers for many people due to their relatively low price tags and ease of use. Our favorite Chromebooks add other great features to the Chromebook experience, such as a touchscreen, included stylus, or a fingerprint sensor. ChromeOS, the operating system on Chromebooks, has many fun and useful features that make for a great user experience. Here are our favorite ChromeOS features that every Chromebook user should know.
TapTap.io explained: How to install and navigate the Play Store alternative
TapTap.io has been on the rise over the last few years, holding exclusives to non-Western (developed) games like Torchlight: Infinite during alpha testing and now Valorant Mobile, which is nowhere to be seen on the Google Play Store. It doesn't mean these games won't eventually come to the Play Store, but at the same time, we shouldn't have to wait six months down the line to pre-register for these listings. But not only does TapTap give early pre-registration perks, but you also get access to many games that the Google Play Store has and a community section for every game's page. TapTap is a great alternative to the Google Play Store for your gaming needs.
Scrcpy gets its clipboard mojo back with Android 13 devices
Scrcpy (that's "screen copy" to you and me) has always been a nifty tool for those who want to interact with and record clips from their Android device through the Android Debug Bridge protocol onto their desktop client of choice. But the latest update will be especially handy for those who own an Android 13 device and want to copy and paste text and images from it to and from their desktop.
The Google Pixel 6a is our top budget phone of 2022 - here's why
The Google Pixel 6a is officially our top budget phone of 2022. It's the third iteration of Google's budget series, with the first one being the Google Pixel 3a. The company has once again struck the right balance between features, price, and hardware design. At its starting price of $450, it may be one of the more expensive budget phones, but when you pick it, you're sure to be good for up to five years without needing an upgrade.
