ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

South Carolina town issues boil water advisory after loss of pressure; crews working to fix system

By Tanya Pinette
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E07uP_0jvSVQla00

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — City of Florence crews are still working to restore water pressure for area customers, according to the City of Florence Facebook page .

As of 6 p.m. Monday, the city said its Utilities Department will work overnight, continuing efforts to resolve the issue. A press conference with updates on the situation is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday in City Council Chambers.

The city asks that customers take the necessary measures to reduce their water usage.

“City crews are working tirelessly to restore water service to all our customers,” Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said in a news release. “I’m appreciative of their continued hard work and dedication in resolving this issue for all our residents during this time.”

As of 11:50 a.m., customers continue to experience low water pressure throughout Florence, City of Florence Utilities Director Jim Dudley said. The boil water advisory is still in place at this time.

‘Very frustrating’: Greensboro family left without water for days after pipe breaks

The water issues have resulted in the temporary closure of several Florence businesses including restaurants and hair salons.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2758bR_0jvSVQla00
    Curtis Graham | News13
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Uz3e_0jvSVQla00
    Curtis Graham | News13
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYT19_0jvSVQla00
    Curtis Graham | News13

No major leaks have been identified, but smaller leaks have been found throughout the system, Dudley said.

The city issued a Boil Water Advisory on Sunday night after staff members found an 8-inch water main break on North Schlitz Drive, the post reads. This caused a loss of water pressure for several customers.

As of 7:45 a.m. Monday, crews continued working to resolve issues impacting water utility customers on Alligator Road in Florence, the city said.

Colleagues of Summerfield firefighter killed in crash building cross to remember him

The city also asked for the public’s help in identifying issues with the water system.

“We are asking for your help. Should you see significant water standing or flowing in a ditch, roadway or even on private property, please comment on this post or call 843-665-3236 or 843-665-3191,” the post reads. “Once again, we apologize for this inconvenience and greatly appreciate your patience as utility staff members work to resolve this issue and restore service for everyone. Additional updates will be provided through the City’s Facebook page as information comes available.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Man accused of confining victim to dog kennel before fatally shooting him in October, deputies say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged with murder after deputies said he confined the victim to a dog kennel before fatally shooting him in October, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Charles William Book, 27, was arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during the commission […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
89K+
Followers
21K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy