ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

After nearly 20 years and passage of 120 laws, Assemblyman Michael Cusick looks back at his time in office

By Paul Liotta
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 31, 2022: Joseph Califano, business owner, vice president of Multiple Sclerosis Society, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joseph Califano, 85, passed away on Dec. 30, 2022 after a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. Born in Brooklyn, Joseph moved to the New Springville area with his young family in 1969. He resided there with his late wife, Stella, ever since. Joseph graduated from the New York School of Printers in Manhattan. From there he became the proprietor of The Industrial Printers in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn until retiring in 1996 after 37 years. Joseph also served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1958 to 1964, having been stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey. There he attained the rank of specialist fourth class. He was also the vice president/treasurer of the Staten Island Multiple Sclerosis Society. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Nurses at NYC hospitals — including RUMC — give 10-day strike notice as talks continue

Thousands of nurses in New York City notified eight hospitals on Friday that they will go on strike in 10 days unless contract agreements are reached. Friday was the last scheduled day of negotiations as the contracts were set to expire on Saturday. The New York State Nurses Association, the union that represents the nurses, said it planned to continue bargaining up to the Jan. 9 strike date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 30, 2022: Dr. Megan Aileen Fairlie, Professor of Law, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Dr. Megan Aileen Fairlie passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Born and raised on Staten Island, Dr. Fairlie graduated from Notre Dame Academy and the State University at Albany. She received her J. D. at Washington and Lee University in Virginia and both her LLM in International Peace Support Operations and Ph.D. in Human Rights Law from the National University of Ireland, Galway. At the time of her passing, Dr. Fairlie was a tenured Professor of Law at Florida International University. She lectured at the Irish Centre for Human Rights, the Amsterdam Centre for International Law, and the Hague. Although independent, Dr. Fairlie would call her mom everyday. She enjoyed swimming, having learned at Hillside swim club, and telling stories filled with accents and colloquialisms from the many places she lived. Dr. Fairlie did not go gently into the good night, she fought the disease to the very end. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New Jersey Globe

Bayonne mayor’s wife gets top Hudson post, replacing opponent’s sister

The wife of Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis will get the $107,242-a-year job as Deputy Hudson County Clerk, replacing the sister of Davis’ opponent in the May mayoral election. Jamie Davis, a former police dispatcher in Jersey City and Bayonne, will start next year. She succeeds Diane Ashe Liming, who was not reappointed after her sister, Sharon Ashe Nadrowski, challenged Davis’ bid for a third term.
BAYONNE, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Death of Staten Island boy, 2, deemed homicide

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The May death of a Staten Island toddler has been deemed a homicide, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. Ermias Taylor-Santiago, 2, of Stapleton, was found unconscious by police at 29 Deirdre Court on May 20. EMS transported Taylor-Santiago to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze, where he was pronounced dead, police previously stated.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
68K+
Followers
44K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy