After nearly 20 years and passage of 120 laws, Assemblyman Michael Cusick looks back at his time in office

New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Mayor Adams deserves a vacation. But NYC residents also deserve to know where he is (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – They call New York “the city that never sleeps” for a reason. It means that life in the Big Apple goes on 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. It also means that we expect much from our...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
New York OKs human composting law; 6th state in US to do so
Howard Fischer, a 63-year old investor living north of New York City, has a wish for when he dies. He wants his remains to be placed in a vessel, broken down by tiny microbes and composted into rich, fertile soil. Maybe his composted remains could be planted outside the family...
The 5 most important must-read stories for Staten Island parents from 2022
As our borough prepares to turn the page on 2022, we urge Staten Island parents not to wrap the year without exploring the five topics below, each covered during the year by the Advance/SILive.com. We hope this reporting, which includes information from experts, other parents, law enforcement and school officials,...
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 31, 2022: Joseph Califano, business owner, vice president of Multiple Sclerosis Society, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joseph Califano, 85, passed away on Dec. 30, 2022 after a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. Born in Brooklyn, Joseph moved to the New Springville area with his young family in 1969. He resided there with his late wife, Stella, ever since. Joseph graduated from the New York School of Printers in Manhattan. From there he became the proprietor of The Industrial Printers in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn until retiring in 1996 after 37 years. Joseph also served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1958 to 1964, having been stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey. There he attained the rank of specialist fourth class. He was also the vice president/treasurer of the Staten Island Multiple Sclerosis Society. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
Union calls for new Staten Island ferryboats to be ‘immediately docked’ following fire on Sandy Ground
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA) is calling for the immediate docking of all three Ollis-class ferries following a fire on the Sandy Ground ferryboat last week. In addition to the Sandy Ground, the Ollis-class is made up of the SSG Michael H. Ollis...
Nurses at NYC hospitals — including RUMC — give 10-day strike notice as talks continue
Thousands of nurses in New York City notified eight hospitals on Friday that they will go on strike in 10 days unless contract agreements are reached. Friday was the last scheduled day of negotiations as the contracts were set to expire on Saturday. The New York State Nurses Association, the union that represents the nurses, said it planned to continue bargaining up to the Jan. 9 strike date.
‘Of the utmost importance’: After fire, officials call for full investigation into new Staten Island ferries
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island Ferry fire last week has prompted a group of New York City Council members to call for a full investigation into the newest class of boats. The Staten Island delegation — Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South Shore), Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore)...
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 30, 2022: Dr. Megan Aileen Fairlie, Professor of Law, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Dr. Megan Aileen Fairlie passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Born and raised on Staten Island, Dr. Fairlie graduated from Notre Dame Academy and the State University at Albany. She received her J. D. at Washington and Lee University in Virginia and both her LLM in International Peace Support Operations and Ph.D. in Human Rights Law from the National University of Ireland, Galway. At the time of her passing, Dr. Fairlie was a tenured Professor of Law at Florida International University. She lectured at the Irish Centre for Human Rights, the Amsterdam Centre for International Law, and the Hague. Although independent, Dr. Fairlie would call her mom everyday. She enjoyed swimming, having learned at Hillside swim club, and telling stories filled with accents and colloquialisms from the many places she lived. Dr. Fairlie did not go gently into the good night, she fought the disease to the very end. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
Councilwoman, local leaders announce efforts to help families in aftermath of fatal Stapleton fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the wake of a fire that tore through a Stapleton home two days before Christmas and killed at least three children, Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks and members of the community have banded together to help the families affected by the tragedy. Hanks (D–North Shore), along...
2022 look back at 5 of the most bizarre crimes on Staten Island this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An NYPD detective shot in the leg during a raid, two dozen huskies rescued from a home in Tompkinsville, and a random burglary at a home near the Tottenville train stop -- are just some of the more unusal incidents that took place in 2022. Here’s...
NYC’s first legal weed dispensary opens today -- at 4:20 p.m.
New York’s first legal recreational cannabis dispensary will open to the public this afternoon. Its doors will open to the public at 4:20 p.m. – a comical and appropriate time. Operated by Housing Works, Housing Works Cannabis Co., located at 750 Broadway in the East Village, will be...
New Jersey Globe
Bayonne mayor’s wife gets top Hudson post, replacing opponent’s sister
The wife of Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis will get the $107,242-a-year job as Deputy Hudson County Clerk, replacing the sister of Davis’ opponent in the May mayoral election. Jamie Davis, a former police dispatcher in Jersey City and Bayonne, will start next year. She succeeds Diane Ashe Liming, who was not reappointed after her sister, Sharon Ashe Nadrowski, challenged Davis’ bid for a third term.
Staten Island snubbed on list of best pizzas
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Well, this just ain’t gonna cut it. Big 7 Travel, a website for curated travel recommendations, recently ranked the 50 best pizzas in the world — and Staten Island is conspicuously absent. In fact, the only New York City pizzeria to make the...
NYC seeking new plan for year-round sports venue at dilapidated Staten Island park site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials shuttered a set of public tennis courts 10 years ago after letting them fall into disrepair, but this week, they announced a renewed effort to envision a future purpose for the neglected Staten Island site. The Parks Department announced Tuesday that...
Weed in New York: Products and prices at the state’s first legal dispensary, located in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York’s first legal weed dispensary opened on Thursday, and more than 2,000 people were expected to make the first legal purchases in the state. Housing Works Cannabis Co., located at 750 Broadway in Manhattan’s East Village, opened to the public at 4:20 p.m.
Drivers beware: MTA bus-mounted cameras officially issuing tickets on Staten Island as of Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island’s newest automated enforcement cameras are officially in effect. As of Friday, the new automated enforcement cameras installed on Staten Island’s S79 SBS buses will begin issuing tickets to drivers illegally using city bus lanes or blocking bus stops. The cameras capture license...
‘Scared the hell out of me’: Well-known Staten Island lawyer ID’d by facial recognition, booted from Radio City
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An injury attorney on Staten Island learned recently that he, like others in his field, has been banned from MSG Entertainment venues due to an ongoing lawsuit filed against the company by his firm. Jonathan D’Agostino, of D’Agostino & Associates, said he was with family...
New Jersey Globe
Waterfront Commisison pulls N.J. assemblyman’s crane operator license for chronic absenteeism
Assemblyman William Sampson IV (D-Bayonne) has lost his license to work as a port crane operator at for excessive absenteeism after the Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey rejected his claim that his legislative duties was a valid excuse for not showing up. The 33-year-old Hudson County Democrat...
Death of Staten Island boy, 2, deemed homicide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The May death of a Staten Island toddler has been deemed a homicide, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. Ermias Taylor-Santiago, 2, of Stapleton, was found unconscious by police at 29 Deirdre Court on May 20. EMS transported Taylor-Santiago to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze, where he was pronounced dead, police previously stated.
