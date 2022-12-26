Read full article on original website
Cowboys Roast Eagles For 'Stealing' Salvation Army Kettle TD Celebration - VIDEO
DeVonta Smith ended up on the Dallas Cowboys' naughty list after he went after an Arlington icon.
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
atozsports.com
Bad news comes in clusters for the Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles lost much more than just a game in the team’s Christmas Eve showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia fought hard, coming up just short in a 40-34 loss to Dallas. Though the loss doesn’t severely impact the Eagles’ chances to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, injuries sustained in the contest will make life difficult for the Birds down the stretch.
Eagles working out notable former rival
After losing to the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles may be bringing in a Dallas Cowboys alum. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Eagles brought in former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin for a workout. The 28-year-old Jarwin has not been signed by an NFL team all season. At... The post Eagles working out notable former rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lane Johnson’s bonkers surgery decision ahead of Eagles playoff run
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson will put off surgery for his torn adductor injury and will rehab for two to three weeks, according to a Wednesday tweet from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Johnson was not expected to be healthy for the final two games of the season due...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Losing Week 18 could actually be a win
It may be a sacrilegious thing to ask but should the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) intentionally lose week 18 vs the Washington Commanders (7-7-1)? Follow me for a sec and take a look at how the NFC playoff race is structured. If the Philadelphia Eagles win this weekend against the New...
NBC Sports
Can Eagles' o-line hold up without Lane Johnson?
Whether or not Lane Johnson is able to come back for the playoffs, the Eagles face at least one crucial game without him. Johnson, who hasn’t allowed a quarterback hit in his last 24 games or a sack in his last 28 games, is out indefinitely with a torn adductor muscle.
SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai makes CFB transfer portal decision
SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai has elected to enter the college football transfer portal for the 2023 season, according to multiple reports. Mordecai initially emerged as a backup for Spencer Rattler at Oklahoma since coming out of Waco as a former four-star prospect in high school. But he ...
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Takes Significant Step Toward Return
It's looking more and more as if Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will make a full recovery from the shoulder injury that sidelined him last week. Team coach Nick Sirianni explained that he wouldn't rule Hurts out of Week 17 because of how quickly he heals. And now, as ...
NBC Sports
2022 Eagles starting to look like 2017 Eagles, and that's OK
It started when kicker Caleb Sturgis suffered a season-ending hip injury in Washington on opening day. Pro Bowl returner Darren Sproles was next in Week 3 with a season-ending knee injury against the Giants, and then special teams ace Chris Maragos suffered a knee injury in Carolina that wound up ending his career.
What Eagles’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s return would mean to an injury-shredded team trying to clinch No. 1 seed
It has been a trying month for the Eagles as the late-season injuries have piled up: Quarterback Jalen Hurts injured his throwing shoulder, missed Saturday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys and could be out longer; tackle Lane Johnson suffered an abdominal injury against the Cowboys that will sideline him for the rest of the regular season and possibly more; and tight end Dallas Goedert finally returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing five games with a shoulder injury.
Alvin Kamara, Marcus Maye still inactive on updated Saints injury report vs. Eagles
That’s discouraging. Thursday’s update to the New Orleans Saints injury report carried little good news: the only improvement came for right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who was upgraded to limited participation after he missed Wednesday’s practice session due to an illness. Otherwise, it’s more of the same. Running...
2022 Gator Bowl Preview
The 2022 Gator Bowl features the 8-4 No.21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish against the 8-4 No.19 South Carolina Gamecocks. Here is the 2022 Gator Bowl preview. No.21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4) What started out very shaky for the Irish finished as a respectable season. Notre Dame knocked off four...
Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident
Grayson Allen continues to be the most hated man in the Chicago area (among other places). The Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen was involved in another controversial incident during Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. In the third quarter, Allen got jostled by Bulls forward Patrick Williams as he was trying to set a screen and... The post Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fantasy Football Week 17 Tight End Rankings
The 2021-22 NFL season has only two weeks left. Bye weeks are over and most leagues are now at their championship game. At this point it is important to have backup options on your fantasy roster because injuries are continuing to mount up. It is always a great idea to evaluate backup options so that way fantasy managers are prepared if star players miss time. Here are the fantasy football week 17 tight end rankings.
How Fans Can Help Design New Texans 2024 Uniforms
The Houston Texans are exploring new uniforms for the 2024 season, and they are asking for help from the fans.
Newman scores 18 as No. 1 Purdue beats Florida A&M 82-49
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Brandon Newman scored 18 points to lead No. 1 Purdue to an 82-49 victory against Florida A&M on Thursday. After missing Purdue’s previous game due to illness, Zach Edey had 14 points and a team-high 10 rebounds in 22 minutes. Also scoring in double figures for Purdue (13-0) was Trey Kaufman-Renn with 11 and Caleb Furst with 10. Dimingus Stevens and Jordan Tillmon each had eight points for the Rattlers (2-9). After leading 42-29 at halftime, the Boilermakers dominated the second half. Purdue’s largest lead was 41 points at 80-39.
NFL Week 17 Picks Against the Spread
NFL Week 17 is here. Picking NFL games straight up is hard enough, but picking against the spread is even tougher. Here are the NFL week 17 picks against the spread. (Spreads are from Tallysight as of Tuesday morning) Last Week: 6-8-2, Season: 106-124-8 Thursday Night Football. Dallas Cowboys (-10)...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Playoff Nightmare? Watch: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Back at Practice
The Dallas Cowboys will say they are focused on Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. But considering Tennessee has literally no reason to win the game, it's human nature for the Cowboys to look ahead to Week 18 against the Washington Commanders while also keeping a close eye on the Philadelphia Eagles, with a particular gaze set on injured Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ DC isn’t worried about potential problem
The Philadelphia Eagles could have a potential problem on their hands for the last few weeks of the season, and possibly heading into the playoffs. As we all know by now, the loss to the Dallas Cowboys was a tough one, but for a few different reasons. Not only did they lose to their biggest rival in a game that would have clinched the division, they also lost some really key players.
