brproud.com
2 girls killed in deadly crash during pursuit through BR, WBR, on New Year’s Eve
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department says two young girls were killed in a car crash on New Year’s Eve. According to Addis police, a stolen vehicle being chased by the Baton Rouge Police Department ended up driving into West Baton Rouge Parish on LA-1. Police...
brproud.com
2 West Feliciana men killed after SUV crashes into 18-wheeler on New Year’s Eve
JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in East Feliciana Parish on New Year’s Eve. Troopers were called around 1 a.m. to US 61 near LA 964 and learned that Jaylen Baker, 26, and Woodrow Stevenson Jr., 50, were killed after Baker struck the rear side of an 18-wheeler in a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV.
brproud.com
98-year-old Louisiana woman among 2 killed after car crashes into 18-wheeler
OSCAR, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that killed two in Pointe Coupee Parish around 10 a.m. Thursday. According to state police, a 2018 Lincoln MKX SUV, driven by Barbara Rigby, 69, was eastbound on U.S. 190. Rigby was accompanied by Maynette Dobard, 98. Troopers say Rigby went off the road and ran into the back of a 2020 Volvo 18-wheeler that was on the shoulder with its emergency blinkers on.
brproud.com
Police investigating after man shot on Gore Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was shot in the 2100 block of Gore Road on Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the shooting which took place around 9:45 p.m. Emergency responders confirmed that the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
brproud.com
Search continues after teen escapes custody at Baton Rouge Police HQ
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 15-year-old suspect is on the loose after escaping Baton Rouge police custody on Thursday night. The suspect is accused of simple burglary of a vehicle on Thursday, Dec. 29, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). He was arrested and taken to Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters on Airline Highway, where he was processed and taken back to a deputy’s unit.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police search for armed robbers behind multiple fake traffic stops
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say they’re searching for a group of suspects tied to multiple armed robberies that occurred in the Baton Rouge area on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), each of the victims were...
brproud.com
Man with Baton Rouge ties wanted for alleged rape of juvenile at Shreveport hotel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a Baton Rouge man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile. According to police, a warrant was issued for 41-year-old Christopher McKnight, charging him with second-degree rape. Police say that the sexual assault of a juvenile...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police catch alleged drug dealer after surveillance
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested after a short chase with Baton Rouge police on Wednesday. According to police documents, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) was alerted to potential drug sales happening in the 900 block of West Grant Street. Detectives noticed a man pull into the driveway, get out of a black Kia Forte and enter the residence after surveillance was set up at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, the same person exited the apartment and left the scene in the vehicle, according to police.
brproud.com
East Feliciana Parish coroner resigns
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Feliciana Parish coroner submitted his resignation on Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State. A letter stated Coroner Dr. Ewell Dewitt Bickham’s resignation will go into effect on Friday, Dec. 30. On Thursday, Bickham said his decision to resign...
brproud.com
Coast Guard search for 4 victims of downed helicopter in Gulf of Mexico
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The United States Coast Guard is searching for four people after a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday (Dec. 29). The helicopter reportedly went down 10 miles offshore Southwest Pass, La, a shipping channel at the mouth of the Mississippi River. The Coast Guard reports it was departing from an oil platform with four people onboard when it crashed.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish residents want justice for neighborhood pet deer
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are outraged tonight after a deer who they considered a pet was shot. A beloved member of the community, now gone. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that, that she ain’t here no more,” cried Patt Leblanc, a neighbor who witnessed the...
brproud.com
BREC asking residents to not leave Christmas trees in parks, offers tips on what to do instead
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – BREC officials are asking residents not to leave their Christmas trees in BREC parks. BREC says the park system used to collect tress for a coastal program, but the agreement is outdated. “We understand that people are used to bringing their trees to our...
brproud.com
Fired CATS worker: ADHD meds caused false positive on drug test
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former Capital Area Transit System (CATS) employee John Cutrone filed a lawsuit against the bus system alleging the bus company used “false positive” drug tests to retaliate against him after reporting mismanagement within the company. According to the filing, Cutrone began working...
brproud.com
Officials promote New Years activities in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With 2023 swiftly approaching, Baton Rouge city officials provide fun activities for those who are planning on celebrating. Chief Communications Officer for the City of Baton Rouge, Mark Armstrong, says from morning to midnight the city will be celebrating. “We’ve got events going on...
brproud.com
LSU student faces Southwest chaos to return to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Cancelled flights were the reality at hundreds of airports across the country this past Christmas holiday. One of those passengers stuck in this mayhem was LSU sophomore Gavin Rogers. His mother, Stephanie Rogers says he was trying to get back from Denver to Baton Rouge before swim practice.
brproud.com
The Velvet Cactus in Baton Rouge closing its doors after rising costs
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Velvet Cactus, a Mexican restaurant located near Jefferson Highway, announced that it will not reopen its doors in the new year. The restaurant said the following in a social media post on Wednesday night:. “It’s with deep sadness that we announce The Velvet...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge hockey game to open earlier for guests
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Raising Cane’s River Center has changed the time its doors will open for the upcoming hockey game. Doors to the sold-out game will open at 5:30 p.m. to accommodate guests coming to see the Mississippi Sea Wolves play against Port Huron on Monday, Jan. 2. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. This is one of three games that will help determine whether Baton Rouge will become a home for a minor league hockey team.
brproud.com
Whisker Wednesday: Remus (December 29, 2022)
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Remus is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge! He’s around 10 months old, which means his adoption fee is $125. The adoption fee covers vaccinations, spay/neuter, testing, microchip, de-flea/de-worm treatments. Remus is neutered, which means he is ready to go home! He is very friendly, affectionate, and playful. Remus would thrive in a home with another cat and would make a great addition to any family. He has not been tested with dogs, however. You can visit Remus at Cat Haven located at 11130 N. Harrells Ferry Road in Baton Rouge Monday through Saturday from 12 PM-6 PM. Cat Haven is open from 12 PM-4 PM on Sundays.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Bishop reacts to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s passing
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Bishop Michael G. Duca says he is joining the diocese in expressing deep sorrow at the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Pope Benedict XVI died at the age of 95 on Saturday, Dec. 31. He was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign the position.
brproud.com
Supermarket in Gonzales sells winning scratch-off ticket worth $100K
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A winning scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was recently purchased in Ascension Parish. The winning ticket was for the 20X scratch-off game from the Louisiana Lottery. The ticket cost $5 and it was sold at the Lamendola Supermarket located at 16 W. Ascension St. Three people...
