Ascension Parish, LA

Comments / 0

brproud.com

2 West Feliciana men killed after SUV crashes into 18-wheeler on New Year’s Eve

JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in East Feliciana Parish on New Year’s Eve. Troopers were called around 1 a.m. to US 61 near LA 964 and learned that Jaylen Baker, 26, and Woodrow Stevenson Jr., 50, were killed after Baker struck the rear side of an 18-wheeler in a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

98-year-old Louisiana woman among 2 killed after car crashes into 18-wheeler

OSCAR, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that killed two in Pointe Coupee Parish around 10 a.m. Thursday. According to state police, a 2018 Lincoln MKX SUV, driven by Barbara Rigby, 69, was eastbound on U.S. 190. Rigby was accompanied by Maynette Dobard, 98. Troopers say Rigby went off the road and ran into the back of a 2020 Volvo 18-wheeler that was on the shoulder with its emergency blinkers on.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Police investigating after man shot on Gore Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was shot in the 2100 block of Gore Road on Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the shooting which took place around 9:45 p.m. Emergency responders confirmed that the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Search continues after teen escapes custody at Baton Rouge Police HQ

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 15-year-old suspect is on the loose after escaping Baton Rouge police custody on Thursday night. The suspect is accused of simple burglary of a vehicle on Thursday, Dec. 29, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). He was arrested and taken to Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters on Airline Highway, where he was processed and taken back to a deputy’s unit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police catch alleged drug dealer after surveillance

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested after a short chase with Baton Rouge police on Wednesday. According to police documents, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) was alerted to potential drug sales happening in the 900 block of West Grant Street. Detectives noticed a man pull into the driveway, get out of a black Kia Forte and enter the residence after surveillance was set up at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, the same person exited the apartment and left the scene in the vehicle, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

East Feliciana Parish coroner resigns

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Feliciana Parish coroner submitted his resignation on Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State. A letter stated Coroner Dr. Ewell Dewitt Bickham’s resignation will go into effect on Friday, Dec. 30. On Thursday, Bickham said his decision to resign...
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Coast Guard search for 4 victims of downed helicopter in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The United States Coast Guard is searching for four people after a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday (Dec. 29). The helicopter reportedly went down 10 miles offshore Southwest Pass, La, a shipping channel at the mouth of the Mississippi River. The Coast Guard reports it was departing from an oil platform with four people onboard when it crashed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
brproud.com

Fired CATS worker: ADHD meds caused false positive on drug test

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former Capital Area Transit System (CATS) employee John Cutrone filed a lawsuit against the bus system alleging the bus company used “false positive” drug tests to retaliate against him after reporting mismanagement within the company. According to the filing, Cutrone began working...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Officials promote New Years activities in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With 2023 swiftly approaching, Baton Rouge city officials provide fun activities for those who are planning on celebrating. Chief Communications Officer for the City of Baton Rouge, Mark Armstrong, says from morning to midnight the city will be celebrating. “We’ve got events going on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU student faces Southwest chaos to return to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Cancelled flights were the reality at hundreds of airports across the country this past Christmas holiday. One of those passengers stuck in this mayhem was LSU sophomore Gavin Rogers. His mother, Stephanie Rogers says he was trying to get back from Denver to Baton Rouge before swim practice.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

The Velvet Cactus in Baton Rouge closing its doors after rising costs

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Velvet Cactus, a Mexican restaurant located near Jefferson Highway, announced that it will not reopen its doors in the new year. The restaurant said the following in a social media post on Wednesday night:. “It’s with deep sadness that we announce The Velvet...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge hockey game to open earlier for guests

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Raising Cane’s River Center has changed the time its doors will open for the upcoming hockey game. Doors to the sold-out game will open at 5:30 p.m. to accommodate guests coming to see the Mississippi Sea Wolves play against Port Huron on Monday, Jan. 2. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. This is one of three games that will help determine whether Baton Rouge will become a home for a minor league hockey team.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Whisker Wednesday: Remus (December 29, 2022)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Remus is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge! He’s around 10 months old, which means his adoption fee is $125. The adoption fee covers vaccinations, spay/neuter, testing, microchip, de-flea/de-worm treatments. Remus is neutered, which means he is ready to go home! He is very friendly, affectionate, and playful. Remus would thrive in a home with another cat and would make a great addition to any family. He has not been tested with dogs, however. You can visit Remus at Cat Haven located at 11130 N. Harrells Ferry Road in Baton Rouge Monday through Saturday from 12 PM-6 PM. Cat Haven is open from 12 PM-4 PM on Sundays.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Bishop reacts to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s passing

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Bishop Michael G. Duca says he is joining the diocese in expressing deep sorrow at the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Pope Benedict XVI died at the age of 95 on Saturday, Dec. 31. He was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign the position.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Supermarket in Gonzales sells winning scratch-off ticket worth $100K

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A winning scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was recently purchased in Ascension Parish. The winning ticket was for the 20X scratch-off game from the Louisiana Lottery. The ticket cost $5 and it was sold at the Lamendola Supermarket located at 16 W. Ascension St. Three people...
GONZALES, LA

