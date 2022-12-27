BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Remus is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge! He’s around 10 months old, which means his adoption fee is $125. The adoption fee covers vaccinations, spay/neuter, testing, microchip, de-flea/de-worm treatments. Remus is neutered, which means he is ready to go home! He is very friendly, affectionate, and playful. Remus would thrive in a home with another cat and would make a great addition to any family. He has not been tested with dogs, however. You can visit Remus at Cat Haven located at 11130 N. Harrells Ferry Road in Baton Rouge Monday through Saturday from 12 PM-6 PM. Cat Haven is open from 12 PM-4 PM on Sundays.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO