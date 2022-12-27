ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Best of 2022: Kroger closing, Kohl’s building a new store and more top business updates from Plano

By Michael Crouchley
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Resale store for luxury brands 2nd Street opening in Frisco

2nd Street occupies a nearly 6,500 square foot storefront in Frisco. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) A new store called 2nd Street will sell luxury clothing items at a discounted price when its doors open on January 7 in Frisco. The brand, which buys and resells clothing and accessories, originated in Melrose, California and now has more than eighteen locations. The Frisco store, located in the Centre at Preston Ridge will carry approximately 15,000 items including men’s and women’s clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories from Japanese, American and European designer brands, according to a media release. The Frisco store is located at 3333 Preston Rd Ste. 401 and is the company's 12th store. https://2ndstreetusa.com.
FRISCO, TX
tourcounsel.com

North Park Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

North Park Center is the largest mall in Dallas and the one with the most complete commercial offer in the city. This mall should be your first stop if you are looking to have a shopping trip in Dallas since according to surveys it is considered one of the five best shopping centers in the United States. On this site you will find from department stores (including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Dillard's and Macy's), a multitude of well-known brands (such as Lacoste, Free People, Lululemon, Nike and AllSaints). But that's not all, since the best luxury brands in the world are also in this mall in Dallas, such as the English Burberry and the Italian brands Versace, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

No, the Galleria Dallas is Not Going Away. Here’s How That Rumor Started

I know how this all started. In recent days, Dallasites have been abuzz with rumors that the Galleria Dallas is shutting down after the Dallas Morning News reported — via Steve Brown — that the deed to the three-level mall and Westin Hotel was taken over by an investment unit of Metropolitan Life Insurance. It sounded almost like a foreclosure. MetLife held over $315 million in loans on the Galleria dating back to 2014.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Halal Guys to celebrate grand opening of Frisco location with giveaways

The Halal Guys will occupy a 1,500 square foot suite in the Shoppes at Eldorado development also featuring Crumbl Cookies and Pie Tap. (Courtesy The Halal Guys) The Halal Guys plan to hold a grand opening celebration for its Frisco location on Dec. 29 and 30. The restaurant, located at 4880 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 300, is an international chain known for serving chicken, gyros and falafel platters, according to its website. The Frisco location is the latest store owned and operated by experienced franchisee and North Dallas area developer, Shezad Jiwani. Jiwani owns and operates the locations in Plano, Carrollton and Southlake and now Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
Madoc

Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In Business

Owners are inviting fans and guests for a week-long celebration for their first location starting on January 21st, 2023. Chef Point Watauga, known for serving a range of cuisine from American to Italian and African delicacies, is about to be closed. The owners of the 5-star family restaurant, located in a gas station in Watauga announced recently that they will be closing their first location on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
WATAUGA, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

J.Crew Factory offers variety of clothing options in Plano

J.Crew Factory sells clothes, shoes and accessories for men, women and children. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) J.Crew Factory opened a new location at Preston Towne Crossing in Plano on Dec. 9, according to a spokesperson for the company. The retail clothing store, located at 2400 Preston Road, Ste. 800, offers tops, bottoms, swimwear, winter wear and more for men, women and children. The store is part of the Preston Towne Crossing shopping mall and shares a space with Ulta Beauty, Trader Joe's, Old Navy and more. 945-800-6577.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Sandwich Spot launches first Texas store in Frisco

The Sandwich Spot names its signature sandwiches after symbols of the Frisco community. (Courtesy The Sandwich Spot) A Frisco couple is bringing a new sandwich shop to east Frisco in January. Yan and Jeff Upchuch have a license agreement to bring The Sandwich Spot concept to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their first store opened at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 102, Frisco, for a soft opening on Dec. 28 and 29 and will open for online orders beginning Jan. 2.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Best of 2022: Meat U Anywhere, Tio Carlos and more dining features from Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth

The St. Louis Cut Ribs are $21 per pound at Meat U Anywhere Trophy Club. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a roundup of dining features that appeared in the Keller-Roanoke-Northeast Fort Worth edition of Community Impact Newspaper in 2022. Carlos Benitez said he moved to America from El Salvador...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Lash Lounge offers eyelash extensions, permanent makeup in North Frisco

The Lash Lounge will offer eyelash lifts, eyebrow threading and permanent makeup. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Lash Lounge held its grand opening at 1555 US 380, Ste. 200, Frisco, on Dec 20, 2022. As a sister store to the Frisco-Starwood location, the new salon will offer the same services such as brow lamination, eyebrow threading and eyebrow and eyelash tinting.
FRISCO, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

Bristol General Store in Ennis Under New Ownership

After nearly two decades of winning the hearts and stomachs of the locals, Bristol General Store Sushi and Grill in Ennis is under new ownership. David Nevitt, Eric, and Jennifer Keathly are extremely excited to carry on the legacy of the “Bristol General Store Sushi & Grill” passed down from their friends Han, Rachel, and Isaac.
ENNIS, TX
