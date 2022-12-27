Best of 2022: Kroger closing, Kohl’s building a new store and more top business updates from Plano

Read full article on original website
Resale store for luxury brands 2nd Street opening in Frisco
2nd Street occupies a nearly 6,500 square foot storefront in Frisco. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) A new store called 2nd Street will sell luxury clothing items at a discounted price when its doors open on January 7 in Frisco. The brand, which buys and resells clothing and accessories, originated in Melrose, California and now has more than eighteen locations. The Frisco store, located in the Centre at Preston Ridge will carry approximately 15,000 items including men’s and women’s clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories from Japanese, American and European designer brands, according to a media release. The Frisco store is located at 3333 Preston Rd Ste. 401 and is the company's 12th store. https://2ndstreetusa.com.
Here are the latest details on six ongoing transportation projects in Plano
Find details on these six ongoing transportation projects in Plano. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Looking for information on transportation projects throughout the city? Avoid the traffic and plan detours using this guide to ongoing construction work in Plano. See a list of the projects below. Ongoing projects:. 1. Spring Creek Parkway...
tourcounsel.com
North Park Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
North Park Center is the largest mall in Dallas and the one with the most complete commercial offer in the city. This mall should be your first stop if you are looking to have a shopping trip in Dallas since according to surveys it is considered one of the five best shopping centers in the United States. On this site you will find from department stores (including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Dillard's and Macy's), a multitude of well-known brands (such as Lacoste, Free People, Lululemon, Nike and AllSaints). But that's not all, since the best luxury brands in the world are also in this mall in Dallas, such as the English Burberry and the Italian brands Versace, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta.
Used Clothing Store 2nd STREET USA To Open Location In Frisco, Texas
2nd STREET USA, a retailer that buys and sells used clothing and accessories, has announced that it will be opening up a new store in Frisco, Texas. The Frisco location — which will be located inside of the Preston Ridge shopping mall — will be the company’s 20th store in the U.S. and will be almost 6,500 square feet in size.
Check out the 5 latest commercial projects in Plano, including new construction at Samsung Research America
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Plano? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed...
New Year’s Eve to-do list for Grapevine, surrounding area
Hands holding fireworks against Christmas lights in a dark room. (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock). The Dallas-Fort Worth area has a variety of events to ring in 2023, including some for the younger crowd. Dec. 31. Lava Cantina, The Colony. Infinite Journey—the Music of Journey provides the live entertainment for...
No, the Galleria Dallas is Not Going Away. Here’s How That Rumor Started
I know how this all started. In recent days, Dallasites have been abuzz with rumors that the Galleria Dallas is shutting down after the Dallas Morning News reported — via Steve Brown — that the deed to the three-level mall and Westin Hotel was taken over by an investment unit of Metropolitan Life Insurance. It sounded almost like a foreclosure. MetLife held over $315 million in loans on the Galleria dating back to 2014.
Fort Worth Buc-ee's to expand with car wash
The Fort Worth Buc-ee's will add a car wash to the complex in 2023. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Fort Worth location of Buc-ee’s, 15901 N. Freeway, is adding a car wash in 2023. According to state records, the company is constructing a new car wash tunnel at their travel...
The Halal Guys to celebrate grand opening of Frisco location with giveaways
The Halal Guys will occupy a 1,500 square foot suite in the Shoppes at Eldorado development also featuring Crumbl Cookies and Pie Tap. (Courtesy The Halal Guys) The Halal Guys plan to hold a grand opening celebration for its Frisco location on Dec. 29 and 30. The restaurant, located at 4880 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 300, is an international chain known for serving chicken, gyros and falafel platters, according to its website. The Frisco location is the latest store owned and operated by experienced franchisee and North Dallas area developer, Shezad Jiwani. Jiwani owns and operates the locations in Plano, Carrollton and Southlake and now Frisco.
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In Business
Owners are inviting fans and guests for a week-long celebration for their first location starting on January 21st, 2023. Chef Point Watauga, known for serving a range of cuisine from American to Italian and African delicacies, is about to be closed. The owners of the 5-star family restaurant, located in a gas station in Watauga announced recently that they will be closing their first location on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
NorthPark Landing apartments offers unique amenities to residents in Fort Worth
Northpark Landing apartments is set to open mid January with a host of amenities for its future residents. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Northpark Landing Apartments is set to open mid January 2023 with a host of amenities for its future residents. The complex is located at 9001 N Beach St. in...
J.Crew Factory offers variety of clothing options in Plano
J.Crew Factory sells clothes, shoes and accessories for men, women and children. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) J.Crew Factory opened a new location at Preston Towne Crossing in Plano on Dec. 9, according to a spokesperson for the company. The retail clothing store, located at 2400 Preston Road, Ste. 800, offers tops, bottoms, swimwear, winter wear and more for men, women and children. The store is part of the Preston Towne Crossing shopping mall and shares a space with Ulta Beauty, Trader Joe's, Old Navy and more. 945-800-6577.
The Sandwich Spot launches first Texas store in Frisco
The Sandwich Spot names its signature sandwiches after symbols of the Frisco community. (Courtesy The Sandwich Spot) A Frisco couple is bringing a new sandwich shop to east Frisco in January. Yan and Jeff Upchuch have a license agreement to bring The Sandwich Spot concept to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their first store opened at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 102, Frisco, for a soft opening on Dec. 28 and 29 and will open for online orders beginning Jan. 2.
Thrifting in North Texas! This Dallas vintage shop has jewelry worn by Marilyn Monroe herself
Everybody loves a good deal, and one of the best ways to get quality products on a budget is secondhand.
Best of 2022: Meat U Anywhere, Tio Carlos and more dining features from Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth
The St. Louis Cut Ribs are $21 per pound at Meat U Anywhere Trophy Club. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a roundup of dining features that appeared in the Keller-Roanoke-Northeast Fort Worth edition of Community Impact Newspaper in 2022. Carlos Benitez said he moved to America from El Salvador...
The Lash Lounge offers eyelash extensions, permanent makeup in North Frisco
The Lash Lounge will offer eyelash lifts, eyebrow threading and permanent makeup. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Lash Lounge held its grand opening at 1555 US 380, Ste. 200, Frisco, on Dec 20, 2022. As a sister store to the Frisco-Starwood location, the new salon will offer the same services such as brow lamination, eyebrow threading and eyebrow and eyelash tinting.
Paving, drainage improvements planned for Phoenix Drive in Dallas
Paving and drainage improvements are slated to be done on Phoenix Drive from Fair Oaks Avenue to Holly Hill Drive in Dallas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Motorists on Phoenix Drive in Dallas could experience delays due to crews making roadway improvements. Paving and drainage improvements are planned on Phoenix Drive from...
navarrocountygazette.com
Bristol General Store in Ennis Under New Ownership
After nearly two decades of winning the hearts and stomachs of the locals, Bristol General Store Sushi and Grill in Ennis is under new ownership. David Nevitt, Eric, and Jennifer Keathly are extremely excited to carry on the legacy of the “Bristol General Store Sushi & Grill” passed down from their friends Han, Rachel, and Isaac.
Lewisville recognized as boomtown, diverse city
Two studies recognized Lewisville as a desirable place to live. (Community Impact file photo) Lewisville has been recognized in two recent studies as a desirable place to live. The city ranked 10th in Filterbuy’s “Best small cities to move to for diversity” list. The Alabama-based home air quality retail company...
Mark your calendar: 5 upcoming events in Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth
Children can read books to dogs at the Keller Public Library. (Courtesy Keller Public Library) Here are 5 upcoming events in Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth you don't want to miss. Dec. 31: Celebrate the new year. Head to The Pour Shack for the Rockin’ New Year’s Eve party....
