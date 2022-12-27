Read full article on original website
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit
TOPEKA — The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly said Friday an inquiry was launched into allegations Kansas Highway Patrol pilots misused state funds by deploying aircraft for personal reasons and by obtaining advanced flight training not required of the law enforcement agency. Impetus for the decision was summarized in...
Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it.
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeff Cooper is an attorney with the Cooper Law Office in Topeka and is chair of the workers’ compensation committee of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association. […] The post Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kggfradio.com
Federal Funds Earmarked To Aid Kansas Families Impacted by Drug Addiction
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will receive Federal funds to support kids exposed to drugs at home. KDHE’s All Hands on DECK (drug-endangered children in Kansas) project will receive nearly $3 million from the US Department of Justice to better identify and support children who are endangered through the generational impact that drugs have on Kansas’s families.
Agriculture Online
Kansas’ drought emergency order to remain in place as calendar flips to 2023
TOPEKA — The state of Kansas will enter the new year adhering to the October drought declaration issued by Gov. Laura Kelly covering all 105 counties. Kelly’s order was based on a drought map that placed 67 counties on emergency status, assigned 11 counties to warning status and left 27 counties on watch status. Her action was in response to severe drought associated with a dry spring, hot summer and anticipated above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation throughout Kansas into December.
Suspect accused of selling cocaine, meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 9:30a.m. Dec. 28, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Maxima north of 150th and U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies seized illegal...
Kansas gets $3 million to help children exposed to drugs
The funds will be used to better identify and support children exposed to drugs, increase public safety, and help decrease death from overdose in Kansas.
KCTV 5
Kansas program opens soon for families in need of heating bill assistance
KANSAS (WIBW) - If you are looking for utility payment assistance as temperatures begin to drop, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will start accepting applications next week. As the weather gets colder – the thermostat on Kansas homes increases, but if your family is struggling to cover heating bills,...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Corn Announces Winners of Annual Yield Contest
Despite drought affecting many areas of the state, the 2022 Kansas Corn Yield Contest was highly competitive. Top yield contest entries for the Kansas Corn Yield Contest came from Ryan Jagels of Finney County in the irrigated division, with a yield of 323.7 bushels per acre; and Jeff Koelzer of Pottawatomie County in the dryland division, with a yield of 308.96 bushels per acre.
KVOE
State of State set for Jan. 11
State lawmakers return to work soon, and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced the date for the annual State of the State address. The governor will speak around 6:30 pm Jan. 11 in the Kansas Statehouse Hall of Representatives. The State of the State is a tradition where the governor...
Pipeline section in Kansas with oil spill is back in service
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A pipeline operator put a damaged section in Kansas back into service Thursday, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a rural creek. Canada-based T.C. Energy announced that it had completed repairs, inspections and testing...
Recall impacts stores in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa
A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
Inside Kansas Politics: Gov. Kelly talks marijuana, GOP, food tax and more
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— On this edition of Inside Kansas Politics, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly sat down for her first exclusive television interview since her re-election. The governor talks about her four-year plan, including another push to “Axe the Food Tax.” Kelly also weighs in on the ongoing abortion rights debate, and how far she will go to […]
Judge hands Planned Parenthood a Medicaid win
Kansas City (AP) — A judge has rejected Missouri lawmaker's effort to stop Planned Parenthood from receiving any public funding. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cole County Judge Jon Beetem ruled Wednesday that the funding restrictions were unconstitutional. At issue issue was a bill passed by the Republican-led...
This is the most popular month to get married in for Kansans in 2021, KDHE says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows which month Kansans are choosing to tie the knot in. The KDHE’s 2021 Annual Summary of Vital Statistics report says that a majority of Kansans took to the fall to get married in 2021. While the fall months have shown […]
The top 5 biggest Kansas Lottery winners of 2022
In 2022, millions of Kansans won money playing the lottery, but just a few of them scored millions of dollars.
Kansas publisher, Pulitzer chair Edward Seaton dies at 79
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Edward Seaton, a longtime Kansas newspaper publisher who served as the Pulitzer Prize Board's chair and advocated for international press freedom, has died. He was 79. He died of natural causes Monday night at his home in Manhattan in northeastern Kansas, his son, Ned, who...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In Kansas: What You Need to Know
Residents of Kansas are no strangers to abundant wildlife. The state is home to many wonderful species. However, there is one particular species of animal that captures nearly everyone’s imagination. And that is the elusive mountain lion. News reports and trail camera footage clearly show the presence of the large cat throughout the state. But do mountain lions live in Kansas? Or are they merely passing through?
Grocery tax cut will start soon in Kansas, here’s when
KANSAS (KSNT) – The food sales tax for Kansas will be dropping significantly at the beginning of 2023, giving local residents more money in pocket. Currently Kansas has the second highest sales tax rate on food in the entire country at 6.5%. House Bill 2106 is set to eliminate that state sales tax on groceries […]
Salina Post
Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 6