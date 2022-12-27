Read full article on original website
Related
Tragic final texts from nurse who froze to death in her car reveal she thought emergency crews ‘didn’t care’
THE nurse who was found dead in her car in the Buffalo snowstorm revealed in her final text messages that she thought emergency crews "didn't care." Anndel Taylor's body was found in a snow-covered car on Christmas Eve, about 30 hours after she initially got stuck in the historic snowstorm.
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
Restaurant Manager Fires Entire Staff Over Group Text Message 3 Days Before Christmas
It's the most wonderful time of the year… unless you get fired. In that case, it's definitely not the best time of year. A restaurant worker shared a group text message showing how she and her colleagues had been let go three days before Christmas.
The Art of the Humane New Year’s Resolution
New Year’s resolutions are a time for reflection—a chance to think about the limited time we have on this Earth and how to use it wisely. Oliver Burkeman is a writer who focuses on this nexus of mortality and productivity. He is the author of Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mere Mortals (4,000 weeks is about the length of the average American’s life span). I caught up with him to discuss New Year’s–resolution making and breaking, and why you should consider not setting your resolutions until mid-January.
Wife's Take on the Reality of Eating at Her In-Laws' House Is So Relatable
Plenty of households are like this.
Comments / 0