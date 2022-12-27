New Year’s resolutions are a time for reflection—a chance to think about the limited time we have on this Earth and how to use it wisely. Oliver Burkeman is a writer who focuses on this nexus of mortality and productivity. He is the author of Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mere Mortals (4,000 weeks is about the length of the average American’s life span). I caught up with him to discuss New Year’s–resolution making and breaking, and why you should consider not setting your resolutions until mid-January.

43 MINUTES AGO