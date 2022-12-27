Police: Man stabbed at I-95 rest area in Fairfield following argument with woman

State police say a man was stabbed at an I-95 rest stop in Fairfield following an argument with a woman.

The stabbing happened on Monday on the northbound side of I-95 in Fairfield around 10:30 p.m. near exit 22.

State police say the man was stabbed multiple times in the arm and leg after an apparent argument with a woman.

The man and woman had been arguing inside the rest stop and were asked to leave by an employee, police say.

The two then went to their car and a witness who called 911 says a physical fight broke out and the man was apparently stabbed several times.

State police say when troopers arrived on scene, they found the man bleeding with multiple stab wounds to his right arm and leg.

A trooper applied two tourniquets to stop the bleeding.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police say the woman ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop G at (203) 696-2500