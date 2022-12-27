TV Talk with Groucho Marx and Dick Cavett, José Andrés in Spain, Chelsea Handler on Netflix, Prince Albert on Oceans

Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
Former ‘GMA’ Host Joan Lunden Slams ABC For Replacing Her With Younger Woman
Joan Lunden, who co-hosted Good Morning America from 1980 to 1997, has opened up about her abrupt exit from the ABC talk show, suggesting ageism played a significant part. Speaking to Yahoo!, Lunden, who now works as a special correspondent for NBC’s Today show, said of her ABC departure, “I didn’t talk about it for a long, long time. I believe in going out with class… as opposed to getting angry, like, what’s the point?” However, she said that she let the network know her feelings before she left.
tvinsider.com
Syfy’s ‘Twilight Zone’ Marathon: Everything You Need to Know
As is tradition, Syfy will once again be ringing in the New Year with a marathon of The Twilight Zone, bringing viewers four days of weird and wonderful stories to set 2023 off right. So, if partying and drinking are not your thing, why not spend the New Year with...
Benedict Cumberbatch's family could face legal pressure to pay reparations over historical links to Barbados slave trade, report says
Barbados, in the Caribbean, may seek reparations from slave owners' descendants. Benedict Cumberbatch's family once owned 250 sugar plantation slaves.
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS’verse Crossover Preview: What to Expect in DC, Hawai’i & LA
A dream team come true! For the first time ever, all three NCIS squads unite to solve a crime, and this one is personal: Agents from the three bases of operation — Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Pearl Harbor — have gathered in the nation’s capital for the retirement of their much-loved Federal Law Enforcement Training Center professor, who, shockingly, commits suicide. Or was it murder?
tvinsider.com
‘Blue Bloods’ Visits Joe Reagan’s Grave in Winter Premiere (PHOTOS)
Blue Bloods is kicking off 2023 with what’s sure to be an emotional episode for the Reagans. In the winter premiere, airing on Friday, January 6, Reagan family tensions run high when Frank (Tom Selleck) and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), contend with a grievous insult to the memory of Joe’s father, Joe Reagan. The photos below offer a look at the two visiting Joe Reagan’s gravesite, to give you an idea of what happens. (Bonnie Somerville returns as Joe’s mother, Paula Hill.)
tvinsider.com
16 Breakout TV Stars of 2022: Meghann Fahy, Jenna Ortega & More
TV contributed a slew of obsession-worthy stories to our cultural zeitgeist this year (has any recent show revived our collective excitement for appointment viewing more than The White Lotus?) But only some acting performances stand out from the rest. Among the many end-of-year roundups you’re inevitably going to see, allow...
tvinsider.com
‘SEAL Team’: 8 Burning Questions for a Season 7
The future of SEAL Team‘s Bravo is very much up in the air right now — both in-story and whether we’ll even see what’s next. The Paramount+ drama has yet to be renewed for a seventh season. And that comes after its sixth ended on quite...
tvinsider.com
George R.R. Martin Says a Couple of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoff Projects ‘Have Been Shelved’
HBO aired its first Game of Thrones spinoff earlier this year, the Targaryen-based prequel House of the Dragon, but the future of further spinoffs remains up in the air. A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin opened up about the franchise’s future in his latest blog post, revealing that the recent changes at HBO Max have had an impact. Martin noted that he is currently working on the second season of House of the Dragon but also said other spinoff projects are in various stages of development.
tvinsider.com
Roush Review: Dionne Warwick Is Always in Tune in ‘Don’t Make Me Over’
“Is Dionne Warwick a legend? Is pig pork?” Of all the many celebrity testimonials in Don’t Make Me Over (premiering January 1 on CNN), including a touching tribute from the late Olivia Newton-John, Snoop Dogg’s puckish salute may be the least expected. Elsewhere in this admiring and...
tvinsider.com
Countdown to 2023! 7 Must-See New Year’s Specials & More
It’s an auld lang sign of the times: a slew of countdowns to let us bid adieu to 2022 from the comfort of the couch!. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023 (8/7c, ABC) Idol’s main man drops the Ball with YouTuber Liza...
tvinsider.com
Barbara Walters Dies: Renowned Journalist & Creator of ‘The View’ Was 93
Iconic reporter and creator of ABC‘s The View, Barbara Walters, has died. The television personality was 93 years old. Walters’ death was announced Friday night by ABC News on the broadcast of World News Tonight With David Muir. No details of her death have been released at this time.
tvinsider.com
New Year’s Eve Revelry, Doc Martin Finale, Lizzo Live, Profiling Dionne Warwick
Ring out 2022 with a variety of TV celebrations. Britain’s long-running Doc Martin signs off on Acorn TV with a series finale and behind-the-scenes documentary. HBO Max presents Lizzo in concert, filmed live in California earlier this month. A documentary celebrates the pioneering career of Dionne Warwick. SATURDAY: The...
Comments / 0