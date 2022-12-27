TV Talk with Groucho Marx and Dick Cavett, José Andrés in Spain, Chelsea Handler on Netflix, Prince Albert on Oceans

HBO aired its first Game of Thrones spinoff earlier this year, the Targaryen-based prequel House of the Dragon, but the future of further spinoffs remains up in the air. A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin opened up about the franchise’s future in his latest blog post, revealing that the recent changes at HBO Max have had an impact. Martin noted that he is currently working on the second season of House of the Dragon but also said other spinoff projects are in various stages of development.

