There are so many reasons to love evergreen plants, from their unique ability to create all-year-round screening, to how they generously provide a green canopy without the need to sweep it up by the bag-load every autumn. With scientific research into the health benefits of plants even suggesting that the colour green itself may be – at least in part – responsible for their therapeutic effect, these plants that are perpetually in leaf are probably some of the most effective at enhancing our wellbeing. If you, however, have been put off evergreens because you feel they lack autumn colour, these four have-your-cake-and-eat-it plants might just change your mind.
