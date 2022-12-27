ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food shelf mulled for Cologne as need grows

By By Al Lohman
Several Carver County communities have food shelves: Waconia, Norwood Young America, Watertown, and Bountiful Basket in Chaska, serving that community and the cities of Carver, Chanhassen, Victoria and beyond. Soon there may be a food shelf in Cologne

Bountiful Basket has been in discussion with St. Bernard Catholic Community parishioners in Cologne and is moving forward with using a portion of their vacated school as a Cologne food shelf, according to Tom Redman, Bountiful Basket board chair. The school closed in 2015 and church leaders have been exploring options to re-purpose the building space.

Leadership met on the topic again last week and Redman spoke at a recent Sunday service.

“We are at the beginning stages of this satellite food shelf project and part of our early outreach includes trying to get local involvement from individuals, civic organizations and area churches,” Redman said.

One partner Bountiful Basket is already working with is Humanity Alliance, a hunger relief sector non-profit out of Victoria that delivers ready-to-eat nutritious meals to fill the gap of weekend access.

A similar arrangement could work at St. Bernard, Redman explains, because the school has space for food storage and kitchen cafeteria for food preparation.

Church parishioner Roger Storms indicates the Cologne food shelf could take 5-6 months to launch to give time to refurbish the space, add shelving and get a cadre of volunteers in place.

The new food shelf’s primary service area is expected to be the city of Cologne and Hancock, Benton, San Francisco and Dahlgren townships, according to Redman.

Meanwhile, Bountiful Basket is an established food shelf that in a typical 12-month period distributes over 400,000 pounds of food and serves 15,000 community members who live in Eastern Carver County. It also has the partners and resources to help launch a food shelf in Cologne, Redman said.

The Cologne food shelf wouldn’t be as expansive, likely serving a smaller clientele and maybe open one day a week to begin.

The need has never been greater, say food shelf organizers and partners.

Food shelves have seen a 30 percent increase in demand this year, according to area food bank Second Harvest Heartland. Demand is driven by dramatic increases in fuel prices, rent and grocery costs, which have forced a record number of people to stretch their resources and make adjustments to put food on the table, say food bank leaders.

“Gather and Grow is fully supportive of this prospect,” said Angie Cruzen, executive director of the Waconia food shelf. “The more food resources available to residents of Carver County the better. While we will still welcome and encourage residents of Cologne to shop with us, it will be great for that community to have something closer. I’m sure we will partner with them and support one another”

