Watertown talks taxes, winter parking

By By Dana Murphy
Sun Patriot
Sun Patriot
 4 days ago

While no residents were in attendance at the city’s annual Truth in Taxation meeting, the Watertown City Council met Nov. 29 to discuss 2023 taxes as well as the city’s budget, opening the floor to the public for questions and comments.

City Manager Jake Foster began the hearing by addressing the city’s “biggest opportunity and challenge for the 2023 budget season” as the significant increase in Watertown’s taxable market value. Up just over 30 percent since 2021, it now sits at $514 million, with the median home value up 23.6 percent. This will have a substantial impact on the funds Watertown receives as well as the corresponding tax rate. That said, it should be noted that the city’s tax rates over the last 5 years have gone down, with one increase in 2021, bringing the tax rate to just over 53 percent in 2022.

Additionally, the city proposed a 7.85 percent increase in the preliminary levy, bringing it down to 45 percent. However, with some debt eliminations and adjustments, including eliminating the 2012 bond for road construction, adding a fulltime fire chief position, increasing firefighter wages to $13/hour, a 3 percent cost of living adjustment, step increases for staff, and a an increase of policing, the overall increase would be 6.5 percent. The total preliminary levy that was adopted sits at $2.974 million.

One other item addressed centered on increasing the number of community newsletters from 2 a year to 4. This would not affect the current budget and allow for more transparency and accountability between the city and community. Discussions on this will continue in January.

Winter parking and towing were also discussed at the City Council meeting.

The city voted to use Williams Towing in Minnetrista to tow and store impounded vehicles at their facility. Watertown has traditionally used R&V Auto to tow cars to the city’s wastewater treatment facility, but with the ongoing expansion project, there has been no secure location to store impounded vehicles. Furthermore, residents were only permitted to pick up their vehicles during regular business hours. With the approval of Williams Towing, not only can vehicle owners retrieve their vehicles 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the towing company has an existing contract with the Carver Country Sheriff’s office. This change will also take liability off the city.

The council also voted to amend winter parking restrictions. Rather than ending the no parking ordinance at 6 a.m., it will be in effect from 2:30 a.m. until the all of the snow is “cleared from the roadways from curb to curb”, as staff is often still plowing after 6 a.m.

