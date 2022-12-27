As need increases, so do prices for food shelves

The winter months are the busiest time of the year for food shelves, according to Angie Cruzen, executive director of Gather and Grow. And the Waconia food shelf is now helping 200 more families a month than it was a year ago.

At the same, the local food shelf is spending on average $750 more per food order from its food bank suppliers than in was last December. November figures were even higher.

“Last November we spent $2,500 on our food orders; this November we spent around $6,000. So, we’re much busier and with that comes a much higher food bill,” Cruzen said.

She doesn’t see client numbers or food prices going down anytime soon, and says, “We rarely have backstock, as any donation we get goes directly on the shelf and home with a shopper that very day.

“We greatly appreciate our community’s strong support,” Cruzen adds. “Because of that we are confident we will be able to continue serving our neighbors in need.”

While there are items that are needed, Cruzen notes that monetary donations are encouraged because of the food shelf’s buying power with its food banks.