Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Russia Loses 16 Armored Vehicles, Hundreds of Troops in a Day: Ukraine
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a video message that Moscow would soon announce a new wave of mobilization.
Russia launches one of its biggest missile barrages ahead of New Year's Eve. But Ukrainians say celebrations will go on
Explosions rattled villages and cities across Ukraine on Thursday, damaging civilian infrastructure and killing at least three people in what Kyiv has called one of Moscow's biggest missile barrages since the war began in February.
Putin and Xi meet against backdrop of growing crises for both leaders
Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a virtual meeting Friday that their partnership was more important than ever in the face of "unprecedented pressure" from the West, as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine leaves it increasingly isolated on the global stage.
Putin rages against West in New Year message to his people: Fatigued dictator appears on state TV
Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country's 11 time zones just before midnight.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Video shows Chinese fighter jet intercepting US aircraft
A Chinese fighter jet intercepted a US reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea last week and performed an "unsafe maneuver," forcing the US aircraft to take evasive action. CNN's Oren Liebermann reports.
Key findings from the latest Jan. 6 panel transcripts, including from Donald Trump Jr. and others
The House January 6 committee on Thursday released a new batch of transcripts, including interviews with Donald Trump Jr., former Trump White House aides and others.
Former Pope Benedict XVI dies in Vatican monastery aged 95
Pope Francis led tributes to his predecessor on Saturday, after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in a monastery in the Vatican at the age of 95.
Meet the little-known lawyer behind Democrats' years-long battle with Trump
House Democrats' historic decision to release former President Donald Trump's tax returns this week is the culmination of a nearly four-year legal battle orchestrated by a little-known government lawyer who rewrote the playbook for congressional investigations.
Misery in El Paso: Hundreds of homeless migrants live in squalor amid deportation fears
One-year-old Brenda's tiny feet are bare on the cold asphalt of an El Paso parking lot as the harsh reality starts to sink in for her parents. They are undocumented. They are homeless. And their daughter barely escaped death when they crossed the Rio Grande.
Follow the New Year around the world
Here's a handy list that shows you the timing of New Year's Eve countdowns around the world.
Zelensky says Russia waging war so Putin can stay in power 'until the end of his life'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of "following the devil" and waging a war to ensure that its President Vladimir Putin remains in power "until the end of his life."
Trump wanted to trademark 'Rigged Election!' and other key findings from the Jan. 6 panel's latest release
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, on Friday released another wave of witness interview transcripts.
Ruble hits 8-month low against dollar, as falling oil prices and sanctions bite
Russia's currency hit an eight-month low Thursday, adding to sharp declines in December as global oil prices fell, and Western sanctions targeted Russia's energy sector.
Release of Trump's federal tax returns ushers in a charged new era of presidential oversight
House Democrats are set to release former President Donald Trump's federal tax returns Friday morning, ushering in a charged new era of presidential oversight.
Retired general: A weak Russia would be satisfying for Xi
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Wesley Clark (ret.) explains the strategic relationship between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during Russia's war in Ukraine.
China has abandoned its zero-Covid policy. What will the economy look like in 2023?
As China moves ever closer to fully reemerging from three years of government-imposed Covid isolation and reintegrating with the world, economic expectations are high.
2022 ends with looming risk of a new coronavirus variant, health experts warn
As the world enters a new year, many public health and infectious disease experts predict that monitoring for new coronavirus variants will be an increasingly important part of Covid-19 mitigation efforts -- and some are turning their attention to a surge in cases in China.
