City meets state during Tempe event at Arizona Capitol

Tempe Independent
Tempe Independent
 4 days ago

Neighborhood Day at the State Capitol is scheduled for Jan. 26, and  Tempe City Council members have extended an invitation to their constituents.

Those who attend can meet council members, learn about Tempe’s legislative program and get acquainted with their Arizona legislative representatives, according to a city release.

The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Arizona State Senate, 1700 W. Washington St., Phoenix.

Participants also will have time for self-guided tours after the program, the release stated.

RSVP to the Neighborhood Services Division by calling 480-350-8234 or by visiting tempe.gov/neighborhoods and clicking on “Neighborhood Day.”

Tempe Independent

Tempe Independent

A local news site dedicated to covering Tempe, Arizona, home to Arizona State University and an economic and entertainment hub for Maricopa County.

