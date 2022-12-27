City meets state during Tempe event at Arizona Capitol

Neighborhood Day at the State Capitol is scheduled for Jan. 26, and Tempe City Council members have extended an invitation to their constituents.

Those who attend can meet council members, learn about Tempe’s legislative program and get acquainted with their Arizona legislative representatives, according to a city release.

The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Arizona State Senate, 1700 W. Washington St., Phoenix.

Participants also will have time for self-guided tours after the program, the release stated.

RSVP to the Neighborhood Services Division by calling 480-350-8234 or by visiting tempe.gov/neighborhoods and clicking on “Neighborhood Day.”