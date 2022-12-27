Read full article on original website
Tragic final texts from nurse who froze to death in her car reveal she thought emergency crews ‘didn’t care’
THE nurse who was found dead in her car in the Buffalo snowstorm revealed in her final text messages that she thought emergency crews "didn't care." Anndel Taylor's body was found in a snow-covered car on Christmas Eve, about 30 hours after she initially got stuck in the historic snowstorm.
Lil Nas X Reveals That He Is The Father Of A Baby Boy
Ever since the release of his 20`19 smash hit “Old Town Road”, whose remix with Billy Ray Cyrus went 16x platinum, Lil Nas X has not only become an international superstar, but has become an integral representative of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the Georgia native has announced that he is a father of a baby boy and he will no longer “hide him.”
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey
KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
[LISTEN] Audio Leaked Of Jail Call Between Tory Lanez And Kelsey Nicole
A leaked phone call between incarcerated rapper Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend Kelsey Nicole on the night that the “W.A.P.” co-star was shot in her foot following a party at the home of Kylie Jenner. Lanez talks about what he could remember about the...
Dear Abby: Secret leads to havoc when family finds out
DEAR ABBY: I was married to a man whose family always seemed to be in each other's business. His 18-year-old niece already had two children when she became pregnant again. She hid it from everyone. When she was eight months gone, she came to me and told me she wanted to adopt the baby out to a family who couldn't have children, because she couldn't handle raising another child. She begged me not to tell anyone except my husband (her uncle) and asked me to watch her two children overnight while she was at the hospital delivering. She also asked to...
The SOURCE is Wondering, “Where’s The Album At?”
Artists tend to go years without dropping a project. We understand that artists are people, too, with lives, responsibilities, and things outside of music that need their attention. But sometimes the wait in between albums can get too long, resulting in fans asking their favorite artists, “where’s the album at?” This list explores the artists that fans are wondering when their next album is coming.
Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Baby Halo Marie Cannon
Nick Cannon is a father once more. Cannon and Alyssa Scott announced their second child together was born. It is Cannon’s 12th child. The baby, Halo Marie Cannon, arrived on Dec. 14. “I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything...
Drake Calls Cap on Woman Who States He Flew Her Out and Then Kicked Her Out
Drake is calling cap. A woman hit TikTok and claimed The Boy slid in her DM’s and offered to fly her out to Canada for a good time. After the video made the rounds online, Drake hit the timeline to let people know the real, and it wasn’t her story.
