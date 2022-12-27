ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christopher, IL

Wayne County Deputy Remembered on Anniversary of Murder

FAIRFIELD – The community is remembering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley as Thursday marked one year since he was murdered in the line of duty. Riley was killed while responding to a motorist assist call on I-64. Ray Tate admitted he shot and killed the deputy during...
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
I-57 Southbound Exit at Dix Reopened, Northbound Work up Next

DIX – Drivers have been detouring around the southbound Interstate 57 exit at Dix for months as the Illinois Department of Transportation replaced the overpass structure and wound traffic through a twisting two-lane construction zone. But on Tuesday, the southbound exit reopened and the lanes of traffic were returned...
DIX, IL

