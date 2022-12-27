ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

2022 ends with looming risk of a new coronavirus variant, health experts warn

As the world enters a new year, many public health and infectious disease experts predict that monitoring for new coronavirus variants will be an increasingly important part of Covid-19 mitigation efforts — and some are turning their attention to a surge in cases in China. Subvariants of the Omicron...

Comments / 0

Community Policy