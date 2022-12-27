ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecomb, ME

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

3-Year-Old Killed Christmas Morning in Maine IDed, Death Ruled a Homicide

The toddler who died on Christmas morning in Edgecomb, Maine, was identified Wednesday, and her death has been ruled a homicide, officials said. The 3-year-old was identified as Makinzlee Handrahan, who lived in Edgecomb, according to NBC affiliate NewsCenterMaine. Her death was determined to be a homicide by the state's Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, the Maine Department of Public Safety said.
EDGECOMB, ME
Boston

Maine toddler’s Christmas Day death ruled a homicide

Authorities responded to an Edgecomb home Sunday morning for a report of a child who wasn't breathing. Maine officials have ruled the Christmas Day death of a 3-year-old girl as a homicide. Makinzlee Handrahan was pronounced dead Sunday, after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded to an Edgecomb home that...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Death of 3-year-old in Lincoln County ruled a homicide

EDGECOMB, Maine — The death of a Lincoln County 3-year-old was ruled a homicide on Wednesday after an autopsy was conducted on Monday. The toddler was identified as Makinzlee Handrahan of Edgecomb by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Five people injured in back-to-back crashes in Richmond

RICHMOND, Maine — Five people were injured following two back-to-back crashes in Richmond Friday evening. The first crash happened at approximately 9:25 p.m. Officials said Steven Trask, 39, of Topsham, was driving on I-295 north when he allegedly sideswiped a trailer of a commercial car before losing control of his car and going into the median, according to an email by Maine Department of Public Safety Officer Shannon Moss.
RICHMOND, ME
lcnme.com

Edgecomb Child’s Death Ruled a Homicide

The Maine State Police have determined homicide as the cause of death of the Edgecomb 3-year-old who died Christmas Day. In a press release issued late Wednesday afternoon Dec. 28, Maine State Police identified the child as Makinzlee Handrahan. According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, the...
EDGECOMB, ME
wabi.tv

One in critical condition after I-295 crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - One person is in critical condition after an interstate crash in Richmond Friday night. State Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-295 northbound just before 9:30 p.m. Officials say a car sideswiped a tractor trailer unit, resulting in another crash involving three more...
RICHMOND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police investigate death of 3-year-old in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Maine — Police are investigating after a three-year-old was found not breathing in Lincoln County on Christmas morning, authorities say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office were called at 7:37 a.m. on Sunday. They responded to a residence on Route 1 in Edgecomb.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Portland SWAT carries out search for Biddeford Police; weapons and ammo seized

PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway involving a Portland residence. Portland Police say their SWAT team executed a Biddeford Police search warrant at 17 Dalton Street in Portland on Wednesday. Once the scene was secured, Biddeford Police say they seized several weapons, ammunition, and other evidence used in criminal...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police safely locate missing Buxton woman

BUXTON, Maine — A Buxton woman was reportedly found safe by police Tuesday evening after she was last heard from on Monday. The woman was reported missing early Tuesday morning, Interim Chief Kevin Collins of the Buxton Police Department said in a release. She was last seen Sunday night...
BUXTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 14-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 14. Stephen A. Smith, 35,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy