FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
NECN
3-Year-Old Killed Christmas Morning in Maine IDed, Death Ruled a Homicide
The toddler who died on Christmas morning in Edgecomb, Maine, was identified Wednesday, and her death has been ruled a homicide, officials said. The 3-year-old was identified as Makinzlee Handrahan, who lived in Edgecomb, according to NBC affiliate NewsCenterMaine. Her death was determined to be a homicide by the state's Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, the Maine Department of Public Safety said.
newscentermaine.com
Five people injured in back-to-back crashes in Richmond
RICHMOND, Maine — Five people were injured following two back-to-back crashes in Richmond Friday evening. The first crash happened at approximately 9:25 p.m. Officials said Steven Trask, 39, of Topsham, was driving on I-295 north when he allegedly sideswiped a trailer of a commercial car before losing control of his car and going into the median, according to an email by Maine Department of Public Safety Officer Shannon Moss.
lcnme.com
wabi.tv
One in critical condition after I-295 crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - One person is in critical condition after an interstate crash in Richmond Friday night. State Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-295 northbound just before 9:30 p.m. Officials say a car sideswiped a tractor trailer unit, resulting in another crash involving three more...
Skowhegan police arrest 5, seize guns, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Skowhegan police on Friday charged five people from Maine and Massachusetts in connection with a traffic stop that allegedly yielded cash, guns, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl. Skowhegan police, Somerset County sheriff's deputies, and Maine State Police first responded at about 10 p.m. Thursday for...
Here Are Just 3 Incredible Life-Saving Stories Involving the Heroic Portland, Maine, Fire Department
Emergency responders are heroes through and through, but often, unless something is affecting you specifically, it's easy to overlook the efforts these people put forward each and every day. Because we should be applauding the amazing work they do. The Portland, Maine, Fire Department shared a Facebook post near the...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating death of man found in truck in Walden
WALDEN, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a driver was found dead in a pickup truck in Walden. Investigators said they received a call at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday about an unresponsive 52-year-old man in a truck on the side of Route 15. The man's name was...
WMTW
Jeep rolls over after hitting dump truck trailer ramp in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Maine — A woman was injured after her car hit a dump truck parked in a breakdown lane in Fairfield. Authorities were called to the area of 219 Norridgewock Road around 10:12 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found a woman still inside her upside-down Jeep Patriot.
wabi.tv
Mills nominates 20-year Maine State Police veteran to serve as chief
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills is nominating a 20-year veteran of the Maine State Police to serve as the new chief. Maj. William Ross is the governor’s choice to replace retired Col. John Cote. Cote served 33 years with the force. Ross had been the operations major...
WPFO
Portland SWAT carries out search for Biddeford Police; weapons and ammo seized
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway involving a Portland residence. Portland Police say their SWAT team executed a Biddeford Police search warrant at 17 Dalton Street in Portland on Wednesday. Once the scene was secured, Biddeford Police say they seized several weapons, ammunition, and other evidence used in criminal...
Police safely locate missing Buxton woman
BUXTON, Maine — A Buxton woman was reportedly found safe by police Tuesday evening after she was last heard from on Monday. The woman was reported missing early Tuesday morning, Interim Chief Kevin Collins of the Buxton Police Department said in a release. She was last seen Sunday night...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 14-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 14. Stephen A. Smith, 35,...
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
