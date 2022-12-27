The toddler who died on Christmas morning in Edgecomb, Maine, was identified Wednesday, and her death has been ruled a homicide, officials said. The 3-year-old was identified as Makinzlee Handrahan, who lived in Edgecomb, according to NBC affiliate NewsCenterMaine. Her death was determined to be a homicide by the state's Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

