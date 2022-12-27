ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls Issues Snow Alert

Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin Friday, December 30, 2022, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. All vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing during snow plowing operations until the streets have been plowed. Zone 2:...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
