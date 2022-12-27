Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Is It Illegal in Sioux Falls to Leave Your Christmas Lights Up?
There's always something magical about Christmas lights during the holiday season. Wouldn't it be awesome if you could keep the Christmas lights on for the entire year? Wait a minute...you can!. If you want to shine your Christmas lights on your house all year long, then go ahead! There is...
Sioux Falls Actor Runs Off Stage To Marry Local Couple
It's always fun to go watch a musical or any production around the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls really has talent! But little does the audience know that this talent goes beyond the stage. In one actor's case, it goes right to the lobby of the Orpheum Theater Center in Sioux Falls.
This Sioux Falls Retailer May Not Survive 2023
One national retail chain with a location in Sioux Falls may not be in business by the end of 2023. That's the warning from one business expert. Appearing on Yahoo Finance Live, Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba said Bed Bath & Beyond is on the verge of shutting its doors nationwide.
Sioux Falls Issues Snow Alert
Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin Friday, December 30, 2022, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. All vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing during snow plowing operations until the streets have been plowed. Zone 2:...
Minnesota & South Dakota Top 10 Retailers For Returning Gifts
"Gee, that's nice. What is it?" I actually said that one Christmas after opening a gift from a family member. Talk about uncomfortable!. Unfortunately, that gift was returned and exchanged for something else. Shhhhhhhh!. No doubt you've been in a similar situation where you are just not satisfied with the...
Well This Stinks! Why Is This Tasty Sioux Falls Bakery Closed?
It's truly hard to believe that the New Year is right around the corner. Before individuals begin to crowd the gyms on January 1st, they might choose to enjoy some sweet treats this holiday weekend. Unfortunately, one local bakery won't be open to ring in the New Year. Known for...
Meet the Contestants in the 2023 Sioux Falls Burger Battle
Hope you're hungry when you ring in 2023 because one of the biggest food events in Sioux Falls is back for a milestone year. Downtown Sioux Falls is celebrating its tenth annual Burger Battle. The event runs from January 1-31, 2023 and this year has 32 participants. Here's a rundown...
Center for Family Medicine in Sioux Falls Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary
Center for Family Medicine Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary. Center for Family Medicine (CFM) and the Sioux Falls Family Medicine Residency (SFFMR) announces its 50th anniversary as a family medicine clinic and residency program in 2023. CFM is a non-profit corporation originally formed in 1973 as the “Family Practice Center,” jointly...
Here’s Why Grocery Stores Keep Running Out of Eggs in South Dakota
What the [REDACTED] is going on with eggs and chicken?!? Over the last couple of months, more often than not I see an empty egg section at the grocery store in Sioux Falls. And when there are eggs they are super pricey. According to officials, the price of a dozen...
Sioux Falls Free Christmas Tree Drop-Off Sites Are Now Open
Christmas 2022 is now over. So where do you go in Sioux Falls to dump off your Christmas tree? Here's what you need to know. The City of Sioux Falls opened its two Christmas tree drop-off sites yesterday. You can drop off your now fairly dried-up Christmas tree at two...
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Bitter Cold Temps Having Many South Dakotans Asking for a Jump
Need to jump, or a tow, or roadside service of any kind for your vehicle? That has a tendency to happen in a big way when you run up against weather conditions like we have been facing the past couple of days here in South Dakota and throughout the central part of the nation.
Kickin Country 100.5
Sioux Falls, SD
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kikn.com/
Comments / 0