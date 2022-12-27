A former West Michigan weatherman's rant from nearly five years ago has gone viral (again), this time thanks to TikTok. In the clip from April of 2018, Garry Frank has had it with his co-hosts constantly complaining about his weather forecast, so he lets them know about it. He went viral back then, and now he's back to being posted in news feeds all over the internet.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO