INA – Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon on southbound I-57 in Jefferson County. According to Illinois State Police, around 2:40 p.m. a truck tractor semi-trailer driven by a 30-year-old Florida man and a pickup truck driven by 24-year-old Tyler D. Newbury of Waltonville were both going north on I-57 at milepost 82 as a car driven by a 72-year-old South Carolina man and a SUV driven by 62-year-old Melissa J. Barkley of West Frankfort were going south on I-57 in the same location.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO