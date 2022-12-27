ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herrin, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wish989.com

Armed Robbery Investigation Underway in Franklin County

BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint that happened late Thursday at a rural Franklin County business. According to Sheriff Kyle Bacon, the investigation is in its early stages and at this time no other information is being...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Wayne County Deputy Remembered on Anniversary of Murder

FAIRFIELD – The community is remembering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley as Thursday marked one year since he was murdered in the line of duty. Riley was killed while responding to a motorist assist call on I-64. Ray Tate admitted he shot and killed the deputy during...
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Three Injured in Multi-vehicle Crash Wednesday on Southbound I-57 in Jefferson County

INA – Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon on southbound I-57 in Jefferson County. According to Illinois State Police, around 2:40 p.m. a truck tractor semi-trailer driven by a 30-year-old Florida man and a pickup truck driven by 24-year-old Tyler D. Newbury of Waltonville were both going north on I-57 at milepost 82 as a car driven by a 72-year-old South Carolina man and a SUV driven by 62-year-old Melissa J. Barkley of West Frankfort were going south on I-57 in the same location.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy