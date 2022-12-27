Read full article on original website
Armed Robbery Investigation Underway in Franklin County
BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint that happened late Thursday at a rural Franklin County business. According to Sheriff Kyle Bacon, the investigation is in its early stages and at this time no other information is being...
Wayne County Deputy Remembered on Anniversary of Murder
FAIRFIELD – The community is remembering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley as Thursday marked one year since he was murdered in the line of duty. Riley was killed while responding to a motorist assist call on I-64. Ray Tate admitted he shot and killed the deputy during...
Georgia Man Jailed in Williamson County for Parental Kidnapping
MARION – Marion Police say an arrest was made in a parental kidnapping case that took place Christmas Eve afternoon. Police responded to the Pilot Travel Center on West DeYoung Street at 4 p.m. to investigate the report of a parental abduction. When police arrived they met with the...
Three Injured in Multi-vehicle Crash Wednesday on Southbound I-57 in Jefferson County
INA – Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon on southbound I-57 in Jefferson County. According to Illinois State Police, around 2:40 p.m. a truck tractor semi-trailer driven by a 30-year-old Florida man and a pickup truck driven by 24-year-old Tyler D. Newbury of Waltonville were both going north on I-57 at milepost 82 as a car driven by a 72-year-old South Carolina man and a SUV driven by 62-year-old Melissa J. Barkley of West Frankfort were going south on I-57 in the same location.
