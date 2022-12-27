How many concussions can Tua Tagovailoa go through? He is in protocol again, Teddy Bridgewater to get first team reps

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top NFL prospect in the 2023 draft, is my work ethic. I was a 3-Star Prospect in High-school, I finished my college football career with over 70 tackles, I made first team all conference and I will be the first in my family to graduate with a college degree. I am fierce competitor and a hard worker on and off the field. My goal is to get better everyday to be a student of the game and an athlete that is coachable, trustworthy and always willing to learn. I love the game of football and it is my ultimate goal to play in the NFL, therefore I am willing to do whatever it takes to accomplish my dream.

