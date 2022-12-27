ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in North Dakota

North Dakota has some surprisingly large lakes including some of the largest man-made reservoirs in the country. Lake Sakakawea is a 360,000 acre lake in North Dakota that was built on the Missouri River with the Garrison Dam. Lake Oahe spreads across North Dakota and South Dakota, starting at the Oahe Dam and expands northward to Bismarck, ND. Devil’s Lake is the largest natural lake in North Dakota and covers 4,435-acres. But are these bigger lakes also the deepest lakes? What kind of fish love deep water lakes? How is the fishing in North Dakota’s deepest lake? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in North Dakota!
OREGON STATE
Field & Stream

Three Men Charged in One of the Biggest Poaching Busts in Wyoming History

Three men have been convicted in one of Wyoming’s largest poaching cases ever. According to a Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) press release, Russell Vick, Robert Underwood, and David Underwood were charged with more than 100 wildlife-related crimes after an investigation that spanned four different states and stretched all the way back to October 2015. The men were accused of poaching elk, moose, mule deer, bighorn sheep, pronghorn antelope, wild turkeys, and numerous other species. Punishments for their violations include more than $300,000 in combined fines and restitution, prison time, and lifetime hunting and fishing bans.
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Montana (-70°F!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Montana (-70°F!) Of all the states known for being cold, Montana is usually on most people’s top-5 list. This magnificently beautiful state has sweeping landscapes and rare wildlife, but they also have some of the most severe weather anywhere in the United States. Today, we are going to take a look at the coldest place in Montana, plus learn about some of the other regions in the state and how Montana wildlife handles the freezing cold. Let’s get started!
MONTANA STATE
Mountain Journal

Doug Peacock Calls Out Loss Of Mother Griz And Cubs In Idaho

The longtime grizzly conservation activist argues in this opinion piece that fed, state actions are undermining their push to delist bears. Snow has returned to grizzly country, several feet at altitude, and most, but not all bears, have withdrawn to their winter dens. For those of us who care about the grizzly, this is indeed good news: The bears who go underground are usually safe for the winter while grizzlies who still roam the Greater Yellowstone region face the most dangerous time in the Great Bear’s long season. For grizzlies that stay out, late fall can be more lethal.
IDAHO STATE
K2 Radio

Why Wyoming Is The 2nd Best State To Find Dinosaur Bones

The Hell Creek geological formation, which outcrops in parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming, and contains some of the most storied dinosaur beds in the world. At the time of the impact, the Hell Creek landscape consisted of steamy, subtropical lowlands and floodplains along the shores of an inland sea. The land teemed with life and the conditions were excellent for fossilization, with seasonal floods and meandering rivers that rapidly buried dead animals and plants. (New Yorker).
WYOMING STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Idaho

Idaho is home to many miles of protected wilderness and breathtaking mountains, making it the perfect place to find an array of wildlife. Among its many species are grizzly bears, once common in the state, though their numbers dwindled to nothing in the 20th century. Recently, grizzles have made a comeback, though their populations are tiny compared to the plentiful black bear. So which species has claimed fame as the largest bear ever caught in Idaho? Read on to find out!
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

It’s time to stop promoting Montana

They say “if you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.” Not a day goes by that we don’t hear about the lack of affordable housing in Montana, the next big subdivision or resort — and the problems they face with water availability and the pollution they dump into rivers and streams. Yet, we continue […] The post It’s time to stop promoting Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Can You Guess Idaho’s Highest Natural Elevation Point?

It was International Mountain Day over the weekend, and that made me curious to know the tallest mountains and highest elevations points in Idaho. Before you keep scrolling for more pictures and details, do you know the highest elevation point in Idaho? Do you have any guesses? I’ll be honest, there’s no way I’d know this stuff if I wasn’t looking it up right now haha!
IDAHO STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

PERC Dissects: Bison, the Yellowstone TV Show, and Brucellosis

I've been trying really hard not to mention that one popular TV show that everyone is always talking about, but there was no getting around it today- and for good reason. The free-market environmentalists at PERC, the Bozeman-based Property and Environment Research Center, recently spearheaded a new program to help real-life ranchers in Montana's Paradise Valley deal with the real-world threat of bison and brucellosis.
BOZEMAN, MT
