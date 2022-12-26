Read full article on original website
Related
Pratt Tribune
Kansas net farm income holding steady in ’22, but next year could be tougher
MANHATTAN, Kan. – A Kansas State University agricultural economist says farm income in Kansas has remained “pretty good” in 2022 despite the rising cost of doing business. But Greg Ibendahl says farmers should be cautious heading into 2023 as the combined effects of weather and higher prices...
KVOE
Retired Eureka veterinarian to represent Kansas House 13th District as Newland becomes Kansas Farm Bureau president
Before the 2023 Kansas legislative session begins, with a new House district introduced to parts of the KVOE listening area, the representative has resigned his post and his replacement has been named. Joe Newland, a Wilson County farmer who had won re-election in November after not facing an official challenge,...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Corn Announces Winners of Annual Yield Contest
Despite drought affecting many areas of the state, the 2022 Kansas Corn Yield Contest was highly competitive. Top yield contest entries for the Kansas Corn Yield Contest came from Ryan Jagels of Finney County in the irrigated division, with a yield of 323.7 bushels per acre; and Jeff Koelzer of Pottawatomie County in the dryland division, with a yield of 308.96 bushels per acre.
agupdate.com
Top traits: Embryo transfer calves, A.I. pushes Kansas breeder toward his goals
Going full throttle, forward-thinking cattle breeder Heath Allen is having the time of his life running a total 800 cows and calves, doing embryo transfer and artificial insemination and preparing for his spring bull sale. Allen, who ranches with his dad Bob Allen at their Flat Iron Angus Ranch near...
Wind energy is not enough: Winter storms show renewables alone can’t power Kansas
When it gets as cold as it’s been the past week and a half, wind and solar can’t meet our electrical demands. | Opinion
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural America
Economists, politicians, and public policy experts regularly highlight the growing economic disparities between large (often coastal) cities with fast-growing economies and rural communities with declining economic opportunities.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Smithfield fights food insecurity with 30,000-pound protein donation
Smithfield Foods donated 30,000 pounds of protein, enough for 120,000 servings, to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to help fight food insecurity in Hampton Roads during the holidays. The donation, which included hams, bacon, lunch meat and smoked sausage, is part of Smithfield's Helping Hungry Homes...
kscbnews.net
Low-Income Energy Assistance Program to Continue Heating Homes this Winter
TOPEKA – Colder temperatures and winter weather has arrived in Kansas. The dropping temperatures and the necessity of raising the thermostat are leaving some families vulnerable when it comes to covering their heating bills. The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), implemented in the state by the Kansas Department for...
See the Historic Ice Jam That’s Overwhelming the Missouri River
There hasn't been anything like this on the Missouri River for as long as I can remember. New video shows the historic ice jam that's causing all kinds of problems up and down the mighty Missouri River. The Nebraska State Patrol shared this crazy video on their Facebook page showing...
Kansas publisher, Pulitzer chair Edward Seaton dies at 79
Edward Seaton, a longtime Kansas newspaper publisher who served as the Pulitzer Prize Board's chair and advocated for international press freedom, has died. He was 79.
adastraradio.com
Groundwater Levels in Western Kansas to be Measured
A crew from the Kansas Geological Survey, based at the University of Kansas, will be in western Kansas measuring groundwater levels the first week of January. Levels are measured annually as part of a joint project conducted by KGS and the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources to monitor the health of the state’s valuable groundwater resources.
lawrencekstimes.com
Gov. Kelly searching for new secretaries of transportation, administration and a fire marshal
TOPEKA — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s list of second-term executive branch vacancies climbed to three with retirement of the state’s fire marshal. Kelly, who will be sworn into office Jan. 9 following reelection in November, must replace state fire marshal Doug Jorgensen, who was among the few holdovers from the administrations of Republican Govs. Sam Brownback and Jeff Colyer.
Stimulus money is still available for renters and homeowners in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you know that billions of dollars in stimulus funds are still available to many people from federal money? Whether you're a homeowner or a renter, you can might qualify to get some money to pay your mortgage or rent. Here is more info about the programs so you can see if you qualify.
kiowacountysignal.com
Kansas oil spill contained, but chemicals found downstream
Chemicals from the Keystone pipeline spill in north-central Kansas have shown up farther downstream in Mill Creek than the oil company’s repeated statements suggest. TC Energy and regulatory agencies say the oil spill is limited to a containment area — the length of the stream that lies between where the company’s pipeline burst and where workers quickly built an earthen dam about four miles downstream.
ncsha.org
Kansas Housing Awards $4.9 Million in MIH Funds and 7.5 Million in KHITC Funds for Rural Housing Development
Eleven Kansas communities will receive a combined total of $4,998,936 in Moderate Income Housing (MIH) funds and 7,593,000 in Kansas Housing Investor Tax Credits (KHITC). The awards, made possible through the state of Kansas’ MIH and KHITC programs, will provide resources to develop moderate income housing for families in rural communities.
The World's Largest Ball of Twine - Kansas Roadside Attraction
World's Largest Ball of TwinePhoto byPhoto: World's Largest Ball of Twine. The World's Largest Ball of Twine is a unique Kansas roadside attraction. Located in Cawker City, it has received visitors from around the world.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Kansas public universities finalizing plan in response to shortage of K-12 teachers
Kansas Board of Regents' task force is eager to tackle the K-12 teacher shortage with reform tied to student grants, teacher salaries and credentialing. The post Kansas public universities finalizing plan in response to shortage of K-12 teachers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
'That's huge': Kansas grocery tax to drop on New Year's Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Starting on New Year's Day, the state tax on groceries will drop two and a half percent. Right now, the plan is for the grocery tax to disappear in 2025. Say you pay $10 in taxes on groceries. With the state tax reduced by 2.5%, you could save 25 cents for every $10.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Bridge near Fairview slated for state project
Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced earlier this month that $40.5 million will be available to support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. Among the 22 projects includes a local one in Brown County — just a mile south of Fairview on 220th...
Comments / 0