Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Benefit from the Intensifying Global Energy Crisis
While energy prices have moderated significantly from their post-pandemic highs, there’s reason to believe that the crisis is far from over. A recent report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) has called this the “first truly global energy crisis.”. That is because geopolitics is exacerbating problems in an...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
‘There’s been a fundamental change in our planet’: hunt on for spot to mark the start of the Anthropocene epoch
In a few weeks, geologists will select a site that demonstrates most vividly how humans have changed the structure of our planet’s surface. They will choose a place they believe best illustrates when a new epoch – which they have dubbed the Anthropocene – was born and its predecessor, the Holocene, came to an end.
Zacks.com
5 Best Leveraged or Inverse ETFs of December
December has been a brutal month for the U.S. stock market and snapped two consecutive months of gain. While recession fears triggered by the return of the Fed’s hawkish tone and rising COVID cases in China resulted in risk-off trading, a round of strong economic data lent some support to the stocks.
Zacks.com
5 ETF Stories of 2022 to Stay Hot in 2023
With just a couple of trading days left, 2022 is turning out to be the worst year for the U.S. stock market in over a decade. The S&P 500 Index is down 20.6% this year — the benchmark’s first double-digit percentage loss since 2008, when it slid 36.6% during the global financial crisis, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has declined 9.5% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index plunged the most by 34.7%.
Winter colour: evergreens can also come in uplifting reds
There are so many reasons to love evergreen plants, from their unique ability to create all-year-round screening, to how they generously provide a green canopy without the need to sweep it up by the bag-load every autumn. With scientific research into the health benefits of plants even suggesting that the colour green itself may be – at least in part – responsible for their therapeutic effect, these plants that are perpetually in leaf are probably some of the most effective at enhancing our wellbeing. If you, however, have been put off evergreens because you feel they lack autumn colour, these four have-your-cake-and-eat-it plants might just change your mind.
A powerful storm in California is causing flooding, road closures and power outages
The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads across Northern California.
Canada, Australia impose COVID rules on travelers from China
BEIJING (AP) — Australia and Canada have joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.
