Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s Why Grocery Stores Keep Running Out of Eggs in South Dakota
What the [REDACTED] is going on with eggs and chicken?!? Over the last couple of months, more often than not I see an empty egg section at the grocery store in Sioux Falls. And when there are eggs they are super pricey. According to officials, the price of a dozen...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Gets Flame Thrower Christmas Gift
What do you get that "hard to buy for" Governor of South Dakota for Christmas? A flamethrower...of course. 51-year-old South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was apparently gifted a genuine, honest-to-goodness flamethrower from her thoughtful staff. Some Twitter pictures of Kristi Noem and her husband, Byron Noem were posted on Christmas...
Minnesota Makes Top 20 Most Sex-Crazed States
Can you feel the heat coming from our neighbors in Minnesota? From a state where hockey comes first all but three months out of the year and ice fishing may just be used as an excuse, there is more going on to keep them entertained. When it comes to Hooking...
WATCH: ‘You Can’t Park There Bud’ Minnesota Car Found In A Block Of Snow
File this video under things you don't see every day, or really at all. A plow driver on TikTok posted a video of a Minnesota car that was literally plowed around after it got stuck on a rural highway. The image of the car, suspended off the ground by snow is startling to those who made it through the historic blizzard conditions late last week.
10 States With the Highest Divorce Rates Revealed
Sadly, divorce is sometimes a byproduct of marriage. Many couples simply don't work out and eventually end their relationship in legal terms. The 10 states with the highest divorce rates prove that divorce can affect anyone, no matter what part of the country they live in. According to a new...
This Killing Spree Started in Minnesota and ended with Versace
Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0