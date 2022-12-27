Read full article on original website
11 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ comeback win in Holiday Bowl
The Oregon Ducks defeated North Carolina 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Here are 10 takeaways from the game as the No. 15 Ducks (10-3) enter the offseason:. 1) It might have been the best 4th quarter of Bo Nix’s career. It wasn’t as big of a...
Will Richardson, Oregon men’s basketball avoid upset by Dexter Akanno, Oregon State
Oregon let a comfortable lead slip away but closed strong to avoid an upset by Oregon State. Will Richardson had 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead the Ducks to a 77-68 win over Dexter Akanno (20 points) and the Beavers Saturday night in front of 7,001 at Matthew Knight Arena.
For the first time in his life, it’s all about Will Richardson and the 5th-year senior is keeping Oregon men’s basketball afloat
It’s been years in the making, even dating back before his time in Eugene, but it’s finally all about Will Richardson. The Oregon point guard is more than the statistical leader on the court or the primary voice for the team on and off of it. On a roster that’s been depleted by injuries through the first two months of the season, Richardson is a load-bearing figure. His presence is the difference between the Ducks (8-6, 2-1 Pac-12) still being competitive and with a chance to assemble a resume worthy of NCAA Tournament consideration and already looking ahead to 2023-24.
Rewinding Oregon’s 77-68 win over Oregon State men’s basketball
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Oregon State. The Ducks won 77-68. The Ducks (8-6, 2-1 Pac-12) were favored by 14 points, according to VegasInsider.com.
Rewinding Oregon women’s basketball’s 82-74 loss to UCLA
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between No. 17 Oregon and No. 10 UCLA. THe Bruins won 82-74. The Ducks (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) are 0-3 against teams ranked higher than them in the AP poll. The Bruins (13-1, 2-0) lost to top-ranked South Carolina and...
Oregon State aims to address its poor shooting, ballhandling after sloppy 69-58 loss to USC
Oregon State has built its women’s basketball program to a level where it expects to end the season in the NCAA Tournament. How the Beavers get there isn’t plug and play. Some years it’s obvious. Others, like 2020-21, it took a late-season run to impress the NCAA.
Oregon women’s basketball wants to raise defensive intensity in top 20 matchup with UCLA
The resumption of Pac-12 play brings a third straight ranked opponent for Oregon, which is aiming to improve defensively. The No. 17 Ducks (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) are in the top 20 in a variety of offensive statistics, including scoring, field goal percentage, three-point percentage and assists, but are 295th in turnovers forced per game and ninth in the Pac-12 in scoring defense entering tonight’s matchup (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network) with No. 10 UCLA.
Kiki Rice leads No. 10 UCLA past Endyia Rogers, No. 17 Oregon women’s basketball
Oregon lost its second straight game against a top 10 team and UCLA picked up its first win over a ranked opponent. Kiki Rice had 21 points and seven assists for the No. 10 Bruins in a 82-74 win over the No. 17 Ducks Friday night at Matthew Knight Arena.
Former Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough returning to Texas Tech in 2023; Red Raiders play Ducks in Week 2
Oregon will face its former starting quarterback in 2023. Tyler Shough, who started for UO in 2020 and has spent the past two seasons at Texas Tech, announced he’ll be returning to the Red Raiders for his senior season. Texas Tech hosts Oregon on Sept. 9. “Based on where...
Former Troy receiver Tez Johnson, Bo Nix’s adopted brother, commits to transfer to Oregon Ducks
The Nix family’s presence in Eugene is growing. Tez Johnson, Troy’s leading receiver this season and the younger adopted brother of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, committed to transfer to the Ducks on Thursday. Johnson, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, led the Trojans with 56 catches for...
What they’re saying nationally, in Chapel Hill after Oregon Ducks beat North Carolina in Holiday Bowl
No. 15 Oregon defeated North Carolina 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night at Petco Park. The Ducks (10-3) rallied from down 10 with 9:13 to go and took the lead with 19 seconds left to complete a 10-win season. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in...
The best Oregon restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
(NEXSTAR) – Of all the restaurants in Oregon, one seafood joint really captured Guy Fieri’s heart. Known for his spiked hair, sunglasses and catchphrases, many have put their trust in Fieri when it comes to home style cooking, cheap eats and comfort food. It is estimated that Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants for his popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
Several power outages reported across many areas in western Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- Several power outages are being reported in many areas in western Oregon. According to EWEB, around 185 people in Eugene are currently without power, and with the weather changing, that number will continue to change throughout the day. The City of Eugene says the Parks and Open Space Division's Urban Forestry team is handling several downed tree limbs, with one on a house and another on a fence. Officials say residents should report downed trees blocking roadways at 911 if it's an emergency, or 541-682-4800.
Amtrak reducing fares for Oregon routes
SALEM, Ore. -- Amtrak Cascades riders will soon be able to take advantage of lower fares for travel to several stops in the Willamette Valley, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. According to ODOT, starting on January 4 riders can travel to Portland from Eugene for as low as...
This Classic Oregon Diner Off Hwy 101 Will Make You Feel Right At Home
If you’re traveling down Highway 101, and are in need of something to eat, or even just craving a tasty dessert, then you’ve got to make your way over to Don’s Main Street Family Restaurant in Reedsport. Located slightly inland near the junction of HWY 101 and...
Klamath Falls Family Searching for Missing Son
A Klamath Falls Family has been searching for their 22 year old son since December 18th. Steven Mainwaring was last seen in the general area of Alsea, OR. He is believed to be driving a dark navy blue 1994 Ford Bronco with liscence plate number 196LRU. Steven is 6’2″, weighs 185 and has blonde hair and green eyes. Anyone who has any information is asked to call 541-766-6911.
I-5 shut down in both directions near Eugene amid winter storm
Interstate 5 is shut down in both directions near Eugene as the region continues to be battered by icy weather conditions Thursday evening.
