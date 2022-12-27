Read full article on original website
Lakeland Convicted Felon Charged With Killing His Wife On Christmas Eve
LAKELAND, Fla. – A Lakeland man has been charged in the Christmas Eve murder of his wife. Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives charged 39-year-old Ronald Lockett, Jr. of Lakeland for First Degree Murder (F1) of his wife, 39-year-old Shameka Lockett. Ronald Lockett, Jr. is a
Eyewitness stunned after mother, 2 kids found dead in submerged car in Lakeland
The Lakeland Police Department confirmed a mother and her two children were found dead inside a submerged car in Lakeland Friday morning.
Missing Manatee County woman found safe
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located a woman who was reported missing in Manatee County Friday morning. Deputies said Arizona McGrath, 26, was last seen around midnight, and her car was found in Sarasota County. Hours later, deputies said McGrath had been found and was safe. Further information about her disappearance was not available.
Two Shot And Killed In Unincorporated Lakeland, Polk County Sheriff Investigating
LAKELAND, Fla – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of two men that occurred this afternoon at approximately 3:10 p.m. in the unincorporated Lakeland area. Based on the investigation so far, deputies say there is no reason
10NEWS
Police arrest homeless man after South Tampa woman finds him in her home
TAMPA, Fla. — A scary situation in South Tampa after police say a homeless man broke into a woman's house in Hyde Park and made himself right at home. "It does something to you when somebody comes in and takes over your space," the homeowner said in an exclusive interview.
Pasco County Man Dies After Falling From Roof Onto Pool Deck In Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews responded to a call for a man who had fallen off of a roof on Friday on Island Estates. The call came in just before noon at 60 Midway Island, according to police. Investigators
2 men killed in shooting in Lakeland
A shooting investigation is underway in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
Woman killed in Sarasota County crash
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed in a crash in Sarasota County Friday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 12:45 p.m. an SUV was headed east on State Road 72, west of Turpentine Road. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling west on State Road 72 when the SUV crossed into the westbound lane. The trailer could not avoid the collision and crashed head-on with the SUV.
‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian
PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
Florida man killed during fight over alleged extramarital affair
A man died after getting stabbed during a fight in Ellenton early Sunday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Tampa officer terminated after video shows him dragging woman into jail
A Tampa police officer was terminated Tuesday after a video showed him dragging a woman into jail last month.
Ellenton Woman Charged With Attempted First-Degree Murder In November Shooting
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged an Ellenton woman with Premeditated Attempted First-Degree Murder following an investigation of a shooting in November and a related arrest on December 23. On November 23 at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
Missing 87-Year-Old Woman In Tampa Located Safe
TAMPA, Fla. – Ms. Ida Elena Perez, 87, has been located and reunited with her family, according to Tampa Police Department. Tampa Police were attempting to locate Ms. Ida Elena Perez, who is classified as a missing endangered person. She was last seen leaving 5110
Tampa family loses nearly everything, including 3 dogs, in fire
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa family lost nearly everything after a fire broke out inside their mobile home early Friday morning. Darlene Martelli said five people were inside the home at the time, including her 15-year-old daughter named Lenni. The teen said her older sister helped save her life.
Deputies locate missing 11-year-old Tampa girl
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located an 11-year-old girl who went missing in Tampa on Tuesday. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Josselyn Arechaederra, who disappeared Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies said Arechaederra was located and is safe. Further information was not available.
Van fatally strikes bicyclist from behind in Zephyrhills
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a van fatally struck a bicyclist from behind as he rode along County Road 54 in Zephyrhills without lights early Wednesday morning. According to the Highway Patrol, the both the bicyclist and the 2020 Toyota Sienna were heading east on County Road 54, approaching 16th Street, when […]
Head-on crash in Manatee County kills 2, injures 1
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a head-on crash on State Road 62 in Manatee County Monday evening. Troopers said a car was heading west on State Road 62, east of Saffold Road. It crossed the center line as it tried to pass traffic and crashed head […]
Have you seen Josselyn? Hillsborough County deputies searching for missing 11-year-old girl
TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Josselyn Arechaederra?. Deputies are searching for a missing 11-year-old last seen Tuesday in the Tampa area. Arechaederra was seen leaving her home at 4 p.m. on West Waters Avenue wearing a gray sweater with a fleur-de-lis symbol and black pants, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. She has not yet returned home.
Two Shot, One Killed In Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. – One man is dead, and another one is in critical condition after a shooting that happened on Monday in Lakeland. Police say on Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 5:26 p.m., Lakeland patrol officers responded to the Providence Reserve Apartments, located at
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following Lakeland apartment complex shooting, suspect at large
Two people were shot at a Lakeland apartment complex on Monday evening, police said.
