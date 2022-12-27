Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Southwest flights finally touch down at Eppley
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a nightmare before Christmas for many. But now that some Southwest flights are taking off and landing in Omaha, at least one family can wake up. “We’re just glad to be here,” said Dan Hall of Salt Lake City. Hall, Stephanie Kent, and their two sons started their travels to Omaha five days ago, on Christmas Eve.
Lincoln Boy Scouts pick up used Christmas trees
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - House to house, tree to tree. The Boy Scouts of Troop 8 bring a different kind of Christmas present to the table: it’s not what they leave behind, but what they take off your hands. “With Christmas trees, we just want to keep them out...
Happening in Lincoln this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are plenty of events happening New Years’ weekend in the Capitol City. It’s the 12th Annual Indoor Speed Dash National Championships, and that means a full weekend of racing. The event, at the Lancaster County Event Center is billed for the whole family. You can learn more by calling (402) 441-6545 or visit the event center’s website.
The City of Lincoln’s progress turning wastewater into fuel
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It isn’t the most glamourous job, but it’s one powering engines by taking one type of gas, and converting it to another. Crews at the City of Lincoln wastewater plant are taking methane from wastewater, and turning it into fuel for city buses and beyond.
Lincoln flag headed to the championship of online flag tournament
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly a year after it was adopted, the Lincoln flag is already making waves. “It’s not like any other flag, even across the world,” said Brian Stokle, the organizer of the North American City Flags Tournament. The flag is set to compete in the...
Lincoln Library celebrates “Noon Year’s Eve” party
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln library held a new years celebration for those with little ones not looking to stay up until midnight tonight. At exactly 12 p.m., Anderson Library erupted with cheers and the squeals of noisemakers as balloons rained from the ceiling to the ground. It was...
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - Three extra hours in Hawaii with the view around Christmas doesn’t sound like the worst thing, but for John Kinney and his wife, it was the start of a long trek home to Nebraska. “We saw that we were going to be delayed and that...
Mental health experts weigh in on dealing with the “winter blues”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The holidays tend to fly by and before we know it it’s back to the daily grind. But over the course of these next couple of months, it can be hard for people to find the motivation to get outside or be sure they’re taking care of their mental health.
Family of South Omaha fire victim remembers 7-year-old Jaya Moore
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Softened ashes show crayons and flashcards she played with her PawPaw. A piggy bank that should be filled with coins. A frame, meant to hold a photo from her 8th birthday party Jan. 6. Two days after Christmas, 7-year-old Jaya Moore was visiting her grandfather, Michael...
Janssen Auto Group offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - If you find you’ve had a bit too much to drink on New Year’s Eve, Janssen Auto Group may be able to help. For the 13th year, Janssen Auto Group is offering anyone in need of a ride home at no cost to them.
Holiday Tournament High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 30)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school highlights from Holiday Tournaments, Sunday Dec. 30.
Keystone pipeline fully operational following oil spill
TOPEKA, Kan. (KOLN) - TC Energy announced it has restarted the section of the Keystone Pipeline near the Nebraska-Kansas border that ruptured on Dec. 7. The oil spill resulted in roughly 14,000 barrels of crude oil being dumped in a northeastern Kansas creek in Washington County. TC Energy said it...
Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide in David City
DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are dead after a suspected murder-suicide. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Friday afternoon two people were found dead in a home in David City - roughly 75 miles west of Omaha in Butler County. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by...
Lincoln businesses benefit from utility grant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was fitting that it was open mic night at the Crescent Moon because when co-owner Melinda Martinson heard the place would benefit from the Small Business Utility Grant, she felt a little like singing. “That’s amazing,” Martinson said. “It’s a gift. And I know we...
Golden Apple: Building a program at Parkview Christian
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Each month during the school year on 10/11 News, we enjoy handing out a Golden Apple award to a deserving teacher. And our winner for December 2022 is a music teacher at Parkview Christian. We caught up with Mrs. Regan Foree right before winter break. Her...
DEA Omaha reports 4.7 million fentanyl doses seized in 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The DEA’s Omaha division reported that it had seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl throughout all of 2022, an increase over last year. According to a Thursday news release, the seized doses were in both pill and powder form, contributing to a national total of more than 379 million potentially deadly doses seized by the DEA during the year — “enough to kill every American.”
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after $15,000 of engineering equipment was stolen from a work truck. Police said sometime between Dec. 22-27, someone entered an Olsson truck parked near 70th and X streets and stole surveying equipment. An Olympus 38DL Plus steel measuring device valued at $5,000...
Mother of kidnapped Utah child shares story
Lancaster County man arrested for stalking again
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County man with a history of stalking has been arrested again for the same crime. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman for stalking and violation of a protection order following a month-long investigation. LSO said...
