ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

Southwest flights finally touch down at Eppley

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a nightmare before Christmas for many. But now that some Southwest flights are taking off and landing in Omaha, at least one family can wake up. “We’re just glad to be here,” said Dan Hall of Salt Lake City. Hall, Stephanie Kent, and their two sons started their travels to Omaha five days ago, on Christmas Eve.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Boy Scouts pick up used Christmas trees

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - House to house, tree to tree. The Boy Scouts of Troop 8 bring a different kind of Christmas present to the table: it’s not what they leave behind, but what they take off your hands. “With Christmas trees, we just want to keep them out...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Happening in Lincoln this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are plenty of events happening New Years’ weekend in the Capitol City. It’s the 12th Annual Indoor Speed Dash National Championships, and that means a full weekend of racing. The event, at the Lancaster County Event Center is billed for the whole family. You can learn more by calling (402) 441-6545 or visit the event center’s website.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

The City of Lincoln’s progress turning wastewater into fuel

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It isn’t the most glamourous job, but it’s one powering engines by taking one type of gas, and converting it to another. Crews at the City of Lincoln wastewater plant are taking methane from wastewater, and turning it into fuel for city buses and beyond.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln flag headed to the championship of online flag tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly a year after it was adopted, the Lincoln flag is already making waves. “It’s not like any other flag, even across the world,” said Brian Stokle, the organizer of the North American City Flags Tournament. The flag is set to compete in the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Library celebrates “Noon Year’s Eve” party

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln library held a new years celebration for those with little ones not looking to stay up until midnight tonight. At exactly 12 p.m., Anderson Library erupted with cheers and the squeals of noisemakers as balloons rained from the ceiling to the ground. It was...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - Three extra hours in Hawaii with the view around Christmas doesn’t sound like the worst thing, but for John Kinney and his wife, it was the start of a long trek home to Nebraska. “We saw that we were going to be delayed and that...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Family of South Omaha fire victim remembers 7-year-old Jaya Moore

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Softened ashes show crayons and flashcards she played with her PawPaw. A piggy bank that should be filled with coins. A frame, meant to hold a photo from her 8th birthday party Jan. 6. Two days after Christmas, 7-year-old Jaya Moore was visiting her grandfather, Michael...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Keystone pipeline fully operational following oil spill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KOLN) - TC Energy announced it has restarted the section of the Keystone Pipeline near the Nebraska-Kansas border that ruptured on Dec. 7. The oil spill resulted in roughly 14,000 barrels of crude oil being dumped in a northeastern Kansas creek in Washington County. TC Energy said it...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln businesses benefit from utility grant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was fitting that it was open mic night at the Crescent Moon because when co-owner Melinda Martinson heard the place would benefit from the Small Business Utility Grant, she felt a little like singing. “That’s amazing,” Martinson said. “It’s a gift. And I know we...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Golden Apple: Building a program at Parkview Christian

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Each month during the school year on 10/11 News, we enjoy handing out a Golden Apple award to a deserving teacher. And our winner for December 2022 is a music teacher at Parkview Christian. We caught up with Mrs. Regan Foree right before winter break. Her...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

DEA Omaha reports 4.7 million fentanyl doses seized in 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The DEA’s Omaha division reported that it had seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl throughout all of 2022, an increase over last year. According to a Thursday news release, the seized doses were in both pill and powder form, contributing to a national total of more than 379 million potentially deadly doses seized by the DEA during the year — “enough to kill every American.”
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after $15,000 of engineering equipment was stolen from a work truck. Police said sometime between Dec. 22-27, someone entered an Olsson truck parked near 70th and X streets and stole surveying equipment. An Olympus 38DL Plus steel measuring device valued at $5,000...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Mother of kidnapped Utah child shares story

$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln. The 10/11 Golden Apple Award is sponsored by Doane University College of Education. Fire Chief Dave Engler speaks to 10/11 NOW about 2022 and what's ahead in 2023 for Lincoln Fire & Rescue.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lancaster County man arrested for stalking again

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County man with a history of stalking has been arrested again for the same crime. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman for stalking and violation of a protection order following a month-long investigation. LSO said...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy