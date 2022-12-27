Read full article on original website
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
theadvocate.com
Doe's tamales, bread from The Little Village and a sandwich: Best things we ate this week
Doe's tamales are not like the tamales my husband's family in El Paso, Texas, makes, but that doesn't mean they aren't tasty. Rolled in parchment paper rather than corn husks, the tamales are more akin to the Mississippi Delta ones I knew as a child growing up in Mississippi. When the mood is right, they hit the spot!
theadvocate.com
Velvet Cactus restaurant closes Baton Rouge location effective immediately
Velvet Cactus has closed its Baton Rouge restaurant, according to a Wednesday night social media post. The Old Hammond Highway Mexican restaurant will not reopen its doors. The New Orleans location on Argonne Boulevard remains open. Management wrote in the announcement that the "hard decision" was based on rising costs.
theadvocate.com
The MidCity Makers Market, a popular arts and crafts showcase, ends
The MidCity Makers Market, a popular arts and crafts showcase in Mid City Baton Rouge, has held its last event. According to a post on the organization's Facebook page, the market will no longer take place due to the variety of other venues available to the city's craftspeople. "Given the...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Bucket List: Catch the Spanish Town parade, climb to the top of the Capitol, more
From food to football, murals to music, there's more to see and do in Baton Rouge than many realize. But what, we wondered, are our city's truly essential, must-see experiences? What are the things that, together, make Baton Rouge a culturally rich and interesting place to live?. With a little...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's Velvet Cactus closed as owners expand elsewhere. What's next for the space?
The owners of the Velvet Cactus decided to shut down the Tex-Mex restaurant due to a drop in business after the COVID pandemic and to concentrate on other properties, said a commercial real estate agent who is marketing the Old Hammond Highway building. “COVID really put the hurt on them,”...
theadvocate.com
Company that bought Lafayette shopping center paid $5M for this New Iberia property
The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property. D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
theadvocate.com
Here's our favorite photos from the pages of The Ascension Advocate in 2022
It's time to say goodbye to 2022. It was quite a year, one many are glad to see in the rearview mirror. At The Ascension Advocate, we're looking back at some of our favorite and memorable photos published and unpublished. Sometimes, a nice photo runs online and not in the paper due to space issues.
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Top faith stories for 2022
One denomination's historic split, one pastor's continued court battles with the state over long-expired COVID restrictions and the passing of one of the city's most beloved pastors were among the top Baton Rouge-area religion stories for 2022. At a special session of the Louisiana Annual Conference in November, 58 congregations...
theadvocate.com
Failing services for children, falling homicides: Baton Rouge's biggest news stories of 2022
Big problems within two safety net programs set up to help Louisiana's youth — the Department of Children and Family Services and the Office of Juvenile Justice — dominated the headlines in 2022. Notable failures left some children dead and others injured. Also during the recently completed year,...
theadvocate.com
Ragin Fitness was just a gym. Now, it's a community that helps take care of each other.
It's a pretty simple slogan, but one that encompasses everything Ragin Fitness Co. stands for. The Lafayette gym has a dedicated following, drawn by its challenging workouts and relentlessly positive nature. Fit or unfit, old or young, seasoned or brand new to the gym world, it welcomes all. Ragin Fitness...
theadvocate.com
Letters: People should leave out feeders to support hummingbirds who remain in area
I found out recently there are hummingbirds that overwinter in our area. So, please, people should put their feeders back out. The birds may not visit their feeder but they will find some and they will need it more than ever with the cold weather. DOUGLAS DOREMUS. retired engineer. Baton...
theadvocate.com
Touched by an angel? Acadiana woman honors siblings killed in crash by helping others
If Katie DeRouen, 33, needed a mission to get through this Christmas season, she found one three weeks ago at the Bi-Lo grocery at 207 N. Lewis St., New Iberia. There she saw Larry Pomier — "Mr. Larry," she calls him — a lanky, disabled retiree who was pushing his way through the supermarket aisles with the aid of a walker before heading to the cash register.
theadvocate.com
New Iberia's Austin Delahoussaye had a night unlike any other against Peabody
New Iberia point guard Austin Delahoussaye doesn't usually score many points. The senior is a pass-first, pass-second and preferably pass-again type player. On Thursday, his scoring ability helped propel the Yellow Jackets to a 52-42 semifinal win over Peabody Magnet in the Darrel Michell Sr. Holiday Classic in St. Martinville.
theadvocate.com
Armed robbers pulling drivers over with flashing lights, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police are searching for four suspects who used flashing lights to pull over at least three different vehicles in Baton Rouge and then rob the people inside them, the department said in a news release. Driving in a white Ford Explorer, the armed robbers would flash their headlights...
theadvocate.com
Severe weather possible Friday, but what will New Year's Eve look like?
A line of showers and thunderstorms that will move through southeast Louisiana on Friday is expected to pose a slight risk of flooding rainfall and a marginal risk of severe storms accompanied by damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, according to the Slidell office of the National Weather Service. A trough...
theadvocate.com
Gulf helicopter crash was third this year for Broussard-based aircraft company
The helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday was the third serious accident this year for Broussard-based aircraft operator Rotorcraft Leasing Co., according to federal records and the Coast Guard. Four people were still missing Friday after the Rotorcraft-operated helicopter went down about 10 miles off Southwest Pass,...
theadvocate.com
Kylan Dugas banks in game-winner to net New Iberia title
Kylan Dugas banked in a short jump shot with one second left to give New Iberia a 32-30 win over Breaux Bridge in the championship game of the Darrel Mitchell Holiday Classic at St. Martinville on Friday. Neither team led by more than four points in a game with 10...
theadvocate.com
After a challenging final year in office, Amrhein ready for life outside of office
When the 2014 election cycle rolled around, David Amrhein was a one-term incumbent mayor — a rather precarious position at the time in Zachary. Voters had gotten into the habit of ousting sitting mayors. No leader had won reelection since legendary mayor John Womack, who served for two decades — and even he lost his final reelection bid in 2002 to Charlene Smith. Amrhein himself had come to power as part of this trend, beating incumbent mayor Henry Martinez in the 2010 election.
theadvocate.com
Former CATS executive whose leaked drug test caused CEO ouster is suing the bus agency
The Capital Area Transit System executive whose leaked drug test led to the ouster of the bus agency's CEO is suing CATS in federal court, alleging he was targeted for pointing out instances of waste and mismanagement of taxpayer dollars. Former CATS Comptroller John Cutrone, who was fired in September,...
theadvocate.com
Two teens killed when Addis Police unit crashes during multi-parish police chase
Two teens were killed when an Addis Police unit crashed into their car during a multi-parish police chase of a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle in Baton Rouge, authorities said. Tyquel Zanders, 24, is accused of entering a home in the 3200 block of Blackwell Drive on Saturday, taking...
