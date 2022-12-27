ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Velvet Cactus restaurant closes Baton Rouge location effective immediately

Velvet Cactus has closed its Baton Rouge restaurant, according to a Wednesday night social media post. The Old Hammond Highway Mexican restaurant will not reopen its doors. The New Orleans location on Argonne Boulevard remains open. Management wrote in the announcement that the "hard decision" was based on rising costs.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The MidCity Makers Market, a popular arts and crafts showcase, ends

The MidCity Makers Market, a popular arts and crafts showcase in Mid City Baton Rouge, has held its last event. According to a post on the organization's Facebook page, the market will no longer take place due to the variety of other venues available to the city's craftspeople. "Given the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Company that bought Lafayette shopping center paid $5M for this New Iberia property

The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property. D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Here's our favorite photos from the pages of The Ascension Advocate in 2022

It's time to say goodbye to 2022. It was quite a year, one many are glad to see in the rearview mirror. At The Ascension Advocate, we're looking back at some of our favorite and memorable photos published and unpublished. Sometimes, a nice photo runs online and not in the paper due to space issues.
Faith Matters: Top faith stories for 2022

One denomination's historic split, one pastor's continued court battles with the state over long-expired COVID restrictions and the passing of one of the city's most beloved pastors were among the top Baton Rouge-area religion stories for 2022. At a special session of the Louisiana Annual Conference in November, 58 congregations...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Touched by an angel? Acadiana woman honors siblings killed in crash by helping others

If Katie DeRouen, 33, needed a mission to get through this Christmas season, she found one three weeks ago at the Bi-Lo grocery at 207 N. Lewis St., New Iberia. There she saw Larry Pomier — "Mr. Larry," she calls him — a lanky, disabled retiree who was pushing his way through the supermarket aisles with the aid of a walker before heading to the cash register.
NEW IBERIA, LA
New Iberia's Austin Delahoussaye had a night unlike any other against Peabody

New Iberia point guard Austin Delahoussaye doesn't usually score many points. The senior is a pass-first, pass-second and preferably pass-again type player. On Thursday, his scoring ability helped propel the Yellow Jackets to a 52-42 semifinal win over Peabody Magnet in the Darrel Michell Sr. Holiday Classic in St. Martinville.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Severe weather possible Friday, but what will New Year's Eve look like?

A line of showers and thunderstorms that will move through southeast Louisiana on Friday is expected to pose a slight risk of flooding rainfall and a marginal risk of severe storms accompanied by damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, according to the Slidell office of the National Weather Service. A trough...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gulf helicopter crash was third this year for Broussard-based aircraft company

The helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday was the third serious accident this year for Broussard-based aircraft operator Rotorcraft Leasing Co., according to federal records and the Coast Guard. Four people were still missing Friday after the Rotorcraft-operated helicopter went down about 10 miles off Southwest Pass,...
BROUSSARD, LA
Kylan Dugas banks in game-winner to net New Iberia title

Kylan Dugas banked in a short jump shot with one second left to give New Iberia a 32-30 win over Breaux Bridge in the championship game of the Darrel Mitchell Holiday Classic at St. Martinville on Friday. Neither team led by more than four points in a game with 10...
NEW IBERIA, LA
After a challenging final year in office, Amrhein ready for life outside of office

When the 2014 election cycle rolled around, David Amrhein was a one-term incumbent mayor — a rather precarious position at the time in Zachary. Voters had gotten into the habit of ousting sitting mayors. No leader had won reelection since legendary mayor John Womack, who served for two decades — and even he lost his final reelection bid in 2002 to Charlene Smith. Amrhein himself had come to power as part of this trend, beating incumbent mayor Henry Martinez in the 2010 election.
ZACHARY, LA

