Crews respond to house fire in south St. Louis City Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Fire Department is responding to a house fire in south St. Louis City.

According to reports, the fire broke out just before 6:00 a.m. on the 1700 block of Michigan Avenue. The first-alarm fire resulted in the crews evacuating the building initially, then the flames were eventually knocked down.

Injuries have not yet been reported. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Mike Border was at the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.