ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Crews respond to house fire in south St. Louis City Tuesday morning

By Reggie Lee
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15glZw_0jvSPvrZ00

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Fire Department is responding to a house fire in south St. Louis City.

According to reports, the fire broke out just before 6:00 a.m. on the 1700 block of Michigan Avenue. The first-alarm fire resulted in the crews evacuating the building initially, then the flames were eventually knocked down.

Top Story: Missouri lawmakers seek to stop Amber McLaughlin Jan. 3 execution

Injuries have not yet been reported. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Mike Border was at the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Man shot, killed just north of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis Thursday. SLMPD says the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of North 18th Street and Cass Avenue. A 35-year-old man was shot in his chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS for treatment but died due to the severity of his injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Truck carrying vegetables crashes on I-44 near Big Bend Boulevard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A variety of vegetables spilled onto eastbound lanes of I-44 past Big Bend Boulevard Friday morning after a semi-truck crashed. The right lanes of I-44 were closed through the morning rush hour. Authorities said the truck traveled off the side of the roadway and hit a concrete barrier.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

1 injured after shooting inside barbershop in Alton

ALTON, Ill. — The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday that left one person injured. The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at Fresh Cuts IV Life barbershop on the 1600 block of Washington Avenue in Alton. Officers responding to the scene found one...
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy