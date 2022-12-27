Read full article on original website
Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed the rumors circulating online that he has “strongly considered” resigning from his job, noting that he remains committed to coaching the team. McMillan did not directly deny the rumors, but he emphasized that he has never spoken to Shams Charania of The Athletic before. The Hawks tactician added […] The post Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to shocking collapse vs. Bulls
For maybe the first time all season, the Milwaukee Bucks are facing some adversity. The team has now lost four straight after coming up short in Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. Milwaukee was up 11 points with just over two minutes to go in regulation but ended up losing in overtime by six, 119-113.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo records wild streak not seen in the NBA in the past 50+ years
Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to make history and record insane numbers that no other NBA player has done in the past 50-plus years. On Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Antetokounmpo dropped 43 points, 20 rebounds and five assists to lead the Bucks to the 123-114 win. In the process, he became just the third player in history to record back-to-back 40-20-5 games in the history of the league.
D’Angelo Russell’s Zion Williamson rant draws perfect response from Trey Murphy III
The New Orleans Pelicans were carried to victory by Zion Williamson in their 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. D’Angelo Russell wasn’t bashful after the game about what he believes was an extremely favorable whistle benefitting the Pels star. “We can’t touch him or guard him,”...
2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month
The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
NBA Twitter goes berserk as Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson torch Blazers in comeback Warriors win
For the entirety of the 2022-23 season thus far, the Golden State Warriors know that there is no better place than home. Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and the Dubs entered their Friday night home game against the Portland Trail Blazers owners of the league’s best home record, at 15-2. And there may be no better time for the Warriors to be in the middle of an eight-game homestand with Stephen Curry out due to a shoulder injury.
James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, PJ Tucker injury updates for Thunder matchup
The Philadelphia 76ers were as close to full-strength on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans as they’ve been in weeks. Less than 24 hours later, they’ll be back to missing at least one key starter—and potentially a couple more. Tyrese Maxey will sit out against the Oklahoma City Thunder on New Year’s eve, resting his […] The post James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, PJ Tucker injury updates for Thunder matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul Pierce drops GOAT take on LeBron James after bonkers 47-10-9 game for Lakers
Paul Pierce may not be the biggest fan of LeBron James, but the Boston Celtics legend couldn’t deny the greatness the Los Angeles Lakers star showed against the Atlanta Hawks. On his 38th birthday on Friday, James exploded for 47 points on top of 10 rebounds and nine assists...
3 wing players Cavs must pursue before NBA trade deadline
The Cleveland Cavaliers surprised a myriad of NBA fans last season as one of the top teams in the East for at least half of the season. However, inexperience and injuries hindered their progress as they were eliminated in the play-in tournament by the Atlanta Hawks. Despite the loss, their run showed immense potential for […] The post 3 wing players Cavs must pursue before NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyler Herro’s buzzer-beater vs. Jazz reminds Heat fans of Dwyane Wade
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro just saved the Heatles against the Utah Jazz in their New Year’s Eve showdown, and fans couldn’t help but remember Dwyane Wade after watching the youngster’s buzzer-beater. With less than five seconds left in the game and the scores tied at 123-123, Herro took matters into his own hands to […] The post Tyler Herro’s buzzer-beater vs. Jazz reminds Heat fans of Dwyane Wade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on Gregg Popovich’s under-50 guarantee in Mavs-Spurs
Luka Doncic saw Gregg Popovich’s joke about holding him under 50 points in the Dallas Mavericks-San Antonio Spurs game on Friday, so did it motivate him to score another 50-piece?. According to Doncic himself, that is not the case as he was solely focused on helping the Mavs take...
Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
Joe Mazzulla gets surprise injury update for Clippers game
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla missed his first game of the season on Tuesday due to eye irritation. Mazzulla was a late scratch for Tuesday’s game as the team waited until 10 minutes before tipoff to announce that he’d sit out. Celtics assistant coach Damon Stoudamire coached the team in his place and led […] The post Joe Mazzulla gets surprise injury update for Clippers game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nuggets’ dream trade deadline acquisition to help Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic is a one-of-a-kind player. He’s one of the few players in the league who is legitimately worth building a team around because of his transcendent skill set. The Denver Nuggets realize this and have made moves to improve Jokic’s supporting cast, but there is more work to be done. The Nuggets’ goals for […] The post RUMOR: Nuggets’ dream trade deadline acquisition to help Nikola Jokic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Turner’s Pacers truth bomb after 34-point outing vs. Clippers further dampens trade rumors
Myles Turner’s name has been consistently mentioned in trade rumors over the past couple of years. However, the Indiana Pacers are in the midst of a strong 2022-2023 season. Turner most recently led the Pacers to a big victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. His postgame comments will certainly excite Indiana fans while leaving potential […] The post Myles Turner’s Pacers truth bomb after 34-point outing vs. Clippers further dampens trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Anthony Edwards playing vs. Pistons?
The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to snap their 5-game losing streak on Saturday night vs. the Detroit Pistons. Minnesota has endured a mediocre 2022-2023 campaign up to this point. After entering the season with lofty expectations, a mixture of injuries and underperformance have led to inconsistent results. With that being said, is Anthony Edwards playing […] The post Is Anthony Edwards playing vs. Pistons? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s birthday message to LeBron James after epic 47-point night
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sent a birthday message to LeBron James after his 47-point outburst on Friday. “Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388,” Kareem wrote on Twitter. Abdul-Jabbar is of course referencing his all-time scoring record of 38,387 points. Meanwhile, LeBron James is second all-time in total points with a mark of 3,7860 […] The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s birthday message to LeBron James after epic 47-point night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Instant breakdown of Sixers win vs. Thunder
The Philadelphia 76ers (21-14) closed out 2022 with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21). The Sixers snapped a two-game losing streak on a wire-to-wire victory by a score of 115-96. Let’s break down the Sixers and Thunder’s New Year’s Eve bash. Sixers player analysis:. Joel...
James Wiseman ankle injury gets promising update from Steve Kerr
James Wiseman’s tenure as a nightly member of the Golden State Warriors’ rotation has been interrupted. The good news is that his time on the sideline seems poised to be brief. Wiseman will miss Friday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers after rolling his left ankle playing 3-on-3 in practice, Steve Kerr told reporters during […] The post James Wiseman ankle injury gets promising update from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s 51-point game sparks troll job on Gregg Popovich after failed ‘guarantee’
Before the Dallas Mavericks faced the San Antonio Spurs on New Year’s Eve, Gregg Popovich guaranteed that they were going to hold Luka Doncic to under 50 points. Long story short, they didn’t. Now, Coach Pop is on the receiving end of hilarious trolling from NBA fans who couldn’t help but mock him for his […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s 51-point game sparks troll job on Gregg Popovich after failed ‘guarantee’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
