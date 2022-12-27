Read full article on original website
Tesla stock had one of its best days all year on April Fools’ Day – yes, really
Elon Musk sure had a pretty wild end to 2022, with his new ownership of Twitter continuing to prove turbulent, and stock prices for his car manufacturer Tesla said to be rounding off the year with a $700 billion loss – its worst year ever.CNBC previously reported that production at the company’s factory in Shanghai will be reduced from January, following a shutdown at the end of this month.There’s also the additional headache of a California law coming into effect in 2023 which effectively bans Tesla from saying its vehicles are “self-driving”.Then, on a managerial level, Musk is considered to...
Metaverse fails to meet expectations as VR headset sales shrink in 2022
Virtual reality (VR) technology, once hailed as the next big thing in the tech industry, has yet to live up to its hype. According to data acquired by CNBC from research firm NPD Group, sales of VR headsets in the U.S. declined 2% to $1.1 billion in 2022, while analyst firm CCS Insight reported that worldwide shipments of VR headsets and augmented reality devices fell 12% to 9.6 million during the same period. These figures represent a setback for companies like Facebook, which has invested heavily in the development of its metaverse and VR technology.
Watch a YouTuber use a 3-D printed replica of his guts to operate on himself
British YouTuber Tom Scott aided with the robotic surgery carried out on the Lazarus 3D company's 3D printed replica of his bowels. Scott and a real-life surgeon got knife into them. As told by Scott himself on his YouTube video, Lazarus 3D, Inc. printed a full-sized, realistic heavy copy of...
Elon Musk says Twitter no longer 'in the fast lane to bankruptcy'
Elon Musk, the new owner and current CEO of Twitter, has said that the social media site is no longer 'in the fast lane to bankruptcy', Business Insider reported. This update comes a little over a month after Musk told the then-employees at his newly acquired company that it was possible that the business would go under.
Elon Musk's personal fortune slid by $140 billion in 2022
For the most part of 2022, Elon Musk was the wealthiest person in the world. However, as the year draws to a close, Musk has lost the top spot as his personal fortune has diminished by a whopping $132 billion this year, Markets Insider reported. 2021 was a terrific year...
Why blockchain will remain a big deal in 2023 and beyond
As 2022 draws to a close, the cryptocurrency market is under great scrutiny. From the crypto winter of 2021 that saw Bitcoin lose almost a third of its value and other cryptocurrencies follow suit to security issues with crypto exchanges, bridges, and web 3.0 apps, and of course, FTX’s dramatic failure, it’s almost impossible to disbelieve tales of gloom. However, looking at the forecasts for 2023, it appears the market may rebound, and now may even be an ideal moment to invest.
CES 2023: LG's 240Hz new display has only 0.03ms reaction time
LG Display, the pioneer of display technologies in the world, will introduce its 27- and 45-inch UltraGear OLED gaming displays at CES 2023 in January, according to a press release published by the company today. The company hopes to improve its position as a leader in the high-end gaming sector...
China-designed robotic dogs do push-ups with ease
Chinese robotics manufacturer, Unitree, has a four-legged robotic dog offering. What makes the dog super special is that it can do push-ups. Just watch the video below if you can't believe what you just read. Robotic dogs are the hottest new thing available in the market, and just like their...
Twitter suffers global outage, remains unavailable for thousands of users
Twitter users across the globe from New York to Tokyo reported trouble using the service on Wednesday, December 28, between seven and 10 in the evening Eastern Time, Engadget reported. The issue peaked around 7:44 PM ET when over 10,000 users reported their problems at Dowdetector.com. The unavailability of the...
CES 2023: Engineers create a snake-like robot that can move inside water pipes
At a time when a significant proportion of people face scarcity of drinking water, a staggering 32 billion m3 of clean water is lost a year due to faulty distribution networks around the world. This is where technologies like ACWA Robotics' Pathfinder autonomous robot become a much-relevant product for utilities. The system can navigate at the heart of the water supply network without disrupting water distribution to users to provide actionable data.
A new head-up display could change how we drive in the future
Continental AG, the German developer of pioneering technologies in mobility, has been picked to receive the Innovation Award for its Scenic View Heads-Up Display (HUD) at CES 2023, the company said in a press release. The CES is a technology trade show held in Las Vegas in January every year.
