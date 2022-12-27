ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla stock had one of its best days all year on April Fools’ Day – yes, really

Elon Musk sure had a pretty wild end to 2022, with his new ownership of Twitter continuing to prove turbulent, and stock prices for his car manufacturer Tesla said to be rounding off the year with a $700 billion loss – its worst year ever.CNBC previously reported that production at the company’s factory in Shanghai will be reduced from January, following a shutdown at the end of this month.There’s also the additional headache of a California law coming into effect in 2023 which effectively bans Tesla from saying its vehicles are “self-driving”.Then, on a managerial level, Musk is considered to...
Metaverse fails to meet expectations as VR headset sales shrink in 2022

Virtual reality (VR) technology, once hailed as the next big thing in the tech industry, has yet to live up to its hype. According to data acquired by CNBC from research firm NPD Group, sales of VR headsets in the U.S. declined 2% to $1.1 billion in 2022, while analyst firm CCS Insight reported that worldwide shipments of VR headsets and augmented reality devices fell 12% to 9.6 million during the same period. These figures represent a setback for companies like Facebook, which has invested heavily in the development of its metaverse and VR technology.
Why blockchain will remain a big deal in 2023 and beyond

As 2022 draws to a close, the cryptocurrency market is under great scrutiny. From the crypto winter of 2021 that saw Bitcoin lose almost a third of its value and other cryptocurrencies follow suit to security issues with crypto exchanges, bridges, and web 3.0 apps, and of course, FTX’s dramatic failure, it’s almost impossible to disbelieve tales of gloom. However, looking at the forecasts for 2023, it appears the market may rebound, and now may even be an ideal moment to invest.
China-designed robotic dogs do push-ups with ease

Chinese robotics manufacturer, Unitree, has a four-legged robotic dog offering. What makes the dog super special is that it can do push-ups. Just watch the video below if you can't believe what you just read. Robotic dogs are the hottest new thing available in the market, and just like their...
CES 2023: Engineers create a snake-like robot that can move inside water pipes

At a time when a significant proportion of people face scarcity of drinking water, a staggering 32 billion m3 of clean water is lost a year due to faulty distribution networks around the world. This is where technologies like ACWA Robotics' Pathfinder autonomous robot become a much-relevant product for utilities. The system can navigate at the heart of the water supply network without disrupting water distribution to users to provide actionable data.
