ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

For the first time in his life, it’s all about Will Richardson and the 5th-year senior is keeping Oregon men’s basketball afloat

It’s been years in the making, even dating back before his time in Eugene, but it’s finally all about Will Richardson. The Oregon point guard is more than the statistical leader on the court or the primary voice for the team on and off of it. On a roster that’s been depleted by injuries through the first two months of the season, Richardson is a load-bearing figure. His presence is the difference between the Ducks (8-6, 2-1 Pac-12) still being competitive and with a chance to assemble a resume worthy of NCAA Tournament consideration and already looking ahead to 2023-24.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon women’s basketball wants to raise defensive intensity in top 20 matchup with UCLA

The resumption of Pac-12 play brings a third straight ranked opponent for Oregon, which is aiming to improve defensively. The No. 17 Ducks (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) are in the top 20 in a variety of offensive statistics, including scoring, field goal percentage, three-point percentage and assists, but are 295th in turnovers forced per game and ninth in the Pac-12 in scoring defense entering tonight’s matchup (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network) with No. 10 UCLA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Channel 6000

The best Oregon restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report

(NEXSTAR) – Of all the restaurants in Oregon, one seafood joint really captured Guy Fieri’s heart. Known for his spiked hair, sunglasses and catchphrases, many have put their trust in Fieri when it comes to home style cooking, cheap eats and comfort food. It is estimated that Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants for his popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Several power outages reported across many areas in western Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. -- Several power outages are being reported in many areas in western Oregon. According to EWEB, around 185 people in Eugene are currently without power, and with the weather changing, that number will continue to change throughout the day. The City of Eugene says the Parks and Open Space Division's Urban Forestry team is handling several downed tree limbs, with one on a house and another on a fence. Officials say residents should report downed trees blocking roadways at 911 if it's an emergency, or 541-682-4800.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Amtrak reducing fares for Oregon routes

SALEM, Ore. -- Amtrak Cascades riders will soon be able to take advantage of lower fares for travel to several stops in the Willamette Valley, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. According to ODOT, starting on January 4 riders can travel to Portland from Eugene for as low as...
EUGENE, OR
mybasin.com

Klamath Falls Family Searching for Missing Son

A Klamath Falls Family has been searching for their 22 year old son since December 18th. Steven Mainwaring was last seen in the general area of Alsea, OR. He is believed to be driving a dark navy blue 1994 Ford Bronco with liscence plate number 196LRU. Steven is 6’2″, weighs 185 and has blonde hair and green eyes. Anyone who has any information is asked to call 541-766-6911.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EUGENE MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DUII AND ELUDE INCIDENT

A Eugene man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after an alleged DUII and elude incident early Monday. A DCSO report said just before 1:15 a.m. a pickup was observed in the area of West B Avenue and Second Street in Drain, which was allegedly driving recklessly. When a deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, the pickup failed to yield and continued to drive northbound on Second Street. Shortly after the pursuit began, the vehicle crashed down an embankment and into some blackberry bushes.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy