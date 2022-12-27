SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- New Year's Eve is this Saturday, and Michiana is gearing up to ring in 2023. But will partygoers be stingier this year after record inflation?. St. Patrick's Day, Blackout Wednesday, and, of course, New Year's Eve are some of the biggest bar nights in South Bend. While there's some concern inflation will cause customers to cut back, bartenders are banking on big crowds when the clock strikes midnight.

