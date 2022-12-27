Read full article on original website
GoDance Studio to offer free group class for new students
GOSHEN, Ind. -- GoDance Studio is set to offer a free group class for new students in 2023. New students can attend their first Ballroom Monday or Westie Thursday class for free throughout January. The offer begins on Monday, Jan. 2, and ends on Jan. 30. GoDance Studio is located...
Holiday Heroes: Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - ABC57's Holiday Heroes is back with a local charity making people feel right at home. Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County keeps on building affordable homes, 226 locally since 1987, and the impact on the families can last a lifetime. On a quiet snowy...
Country Bake Shop closes its doors for good ahead of the new year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A local favorite for baked goods is open for just one more day. After 47 years, the Country Bake Shop on the northwest side of South Bend will not be keeping it’s doors open going into the new year, and New Year’s Eve will be it’s last day for business.
Local citizen, South Bend police provide hotel for homeless woman on Christmas Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend police received a call just before midnight on Christmas Eve about a woman who was struggling to stay warm outside of a business on the city's south side. The wind chill at the time was in the range of -30 degrees, according to SBPD.
Edison Pointe Residents left without heat during blizzard
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Imagine living with no heat during a blizzard. . . that was the reality for many residents at Edison Pointe Apartments last week. Some told ABC57 they had to leave and stay somewhere else for Christmas. Other residents were forced to brave the frigid temperatures from inside their apartment for days on top of frozen pipes and water damage.
Local nine-year-old reads over 1,000 books in 2022
BRISTOL, Ind. --- Saturday marks the closing chapter of 2022 for everyone, but for one 4th grader from Bristol, his year ends with the closing of thousands of chapters. “Three days before New Year's, I had to read 40 more books,” says Wyatt Miller. Wyatt may be the only...
Local bars are gearing up for New Year's Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- New Year's Eve is this Saturday, and Michiana is gearing up to ring in 2023. But will partygoers be stingier this year after record inflation?. St. Patrick's Day, Blackout Wednesday, and, of course, New Year's Eve are some of the biggest bar nights in South Bend. While there's some concern inflation will cause customers to cut back, bartenders are banking on big crowds when the clock strikes midnight.
Elkhart Parks & Recreation basketball lessons
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --If your child is interested in learning about the fundamentals of basketball, you can sign up for Basketball Basic lessons now. The free lessons for children ages 7-18 are offered every other Saturday beginning January 14, 2023, at Lifeline Ministries. Elkhart native and international pro basketball player,...
Starting up the new year with fitness resolutions
GRANGER, Ind.,--Millions are diving into 2023 by turning a new leaf with some New Year's resolutions. One of the most common resolutions? To be more active. Hear from folks at Burn Bootcamp in Granger with more on what you need to know if you may be intimidated by the gym.
'If it goes up in the air, it's coming down,' officials warn against firing guns at midnight on New Year's Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- You might hear cheers or fireworks when the clock strikes midnight this weekend, ringing in 2023. But in some parts of South Bend it's likely to hear gunshots. Every year on New Year's Eve, St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter said he films all the gunshots he...
Notre Dame, South Carolina prep for 2022 Gator Bowl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In less than 24 hours, Notre Dame football will take on South Carolina in this year’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida. The two teams are meeting for the fifth time in what will be Marcus Freeman’s second bowl game as the head coach. ABC57's...
Notre Dame tops South Carolina 45-38 to cap of the 2022 season
JACKSONVILLE, Fl – Notre Dame claims the Gator Bowl with a close win over South Carolina. It was a rough start for the Irish, giving up a touchdown to the Gamecocks on their first drive. Shortly after Buchner’s first touchdown since week two, the QB still had some dust...
Notre Dame fans ready for the 2022 Gator Bowl
JACKSONVILLE, Fl – Fans show their spirit at the pep rally ahead of the matchup between the Irish and Gamecocks. Coming into this matchup, Notre Dame will face a team that finished its regular season with wins over Tennessee and Clemson. ‘I think the last two games, they've shown...
