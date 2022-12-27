Read full article on original website
City of Washington Ward 2 Special Election Voting Information
Absentee ballots for the February 14, 2023, Washington City Council Ward 2 Special Election will become available on January 25 in the Washington County Auditor’s Office at the Washington County Courthouse. Absentee Ballot Request forms for mailed-out ballots can be mailed in or dropped off at the Auditor’s Office, effective immediately. Absentee voting may be done in person at the Auditor’s Office, with the deadline being 4:30 p.m. on Monday, February 13. Auditor’s Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 30, and Friday, February 10. Alternatively, a ballot can be mailed to a voter if they fill out and submit a request form. The ballot request form may be obtained from the Washington County Auditor’s Office. If requesting a ballot by mail, the signed request may be delivered or mailed to the Washington County Auditor, Box 889, Washington, IA 52353, and must be received in the Auditor’s Office no later than 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14. Anyone with questions should contact the Washington County Auditor’s Office.
Iowa DNR Encourages Participants For 2023 First Day Hike Challenge
With the new year approaching, the Department of Natural Resources, as well as state parks throughout Iowa, invite hikers to take part in the 2023 First Day Hike Challenge. Participants are encouraged to check into one of the more than 50 participating parks and forests on the State Park Passport through January 1. This includes Lake Darling State Park in Washington County, and Lake Macbride State Park in Johnson County. Each check-in will qualify that individual for a drawing of a free 2-night stay at a cabin at Pine Lake State Park in Eldora. Select parks will also have guided hikes available.
Halycon House Washington Page with Superintendent Willie Stone
On today’s program, we are talking with Washington Community Schools Superintendent Willie Stone about the District’s year in review.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Terry Engelken
On today’s program, we are talking with Terry Engelken Washington Rotary Club of Washington Treasurer, about the clubs year in review.
State Funding Awarded For Ainsworth Railroad Crossing
A major step has been taken to improve the railroad crossing on Underwood Avenue, also referred to as Old Military Road in Ainsworth. A grant totaling $58,000 was approved for the project through the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Highway-Railroad Grade Crossing Surface Repair Program. The funds will cover approximately 60% of the repairs, with the other responsibility split between Washington County, the City of Ainsworth, and Canadian Pacific Railroad.
The Washington Economic Development Groups Progress With Industrial Park
The Washington Economic Development Group (WEDG) is marketing ten business / industrial lots in Phase I of the Washington Business Park, located adjacent to Iowa Highway 1 in southwest Washington. The Business Park is zoned I-2 Light Industrial, which includes a wide range of potential uses. Lot sizes range from .75 acres to 5.29 acres, plus a 25-acre out lot. WEDG Executive Director Mary Audia states, “At our Southwest Business Park, it’s an Industrial Park: WEDG partners with the City on that. Currently, there are four active businesses out there, established businesses. That’s been really great because the City took Buchanan Street all the way through, now it connects to Highway 1. So people can get from inside of Washington, zip onto highway 1 and shoot up, or down wherever they want to go now. So it’s also really handy for the industrial companies that are there they can get trucks on and off.” The lots benefit from built-in storm water detention in the subdivision. Utilities are available at each lot, making them ready to build on. WEDG is the primary point of contact for companies looking to make an investment in the community through expanded operations. Available buildings and sites are on Location One Information System (LOIS), an online searchable economic development database.
Fairfield Man Arrested
At approximately 1:05 AM on December 23rd, Fairfield Police responded to a car accident with a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of Main and Buchanan Street in Fairfield. Officers witnessed 38-year-old Jake Stottler of Fairfield in the driver’s seat while the vehicle was still running. There was a toddler in the passenger seat with only underpants and a blanket on in freezing temperatures. Stottler admitted to the officers that he was drunk. Stottler refused a breath test and other testing stating that he was too drunk to complete them. Stottler resisted arrest and physically assaulted an officer by wrapping his legs around an officers legs and squeezing, refusing to let go. Stottler was arrested for child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor, operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor, and assault on a peace officer, a serious misdemeanor. Stottler is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.
Iowa DNR Ice Fishing Report
Ice Fishing season has officially begun in Southeast Iowa. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released its Iowa Fishing Report with updates about ice conditions and fish activity. For Lake Darling near Brighton, the Iowa DNR reports that Ice thickness is 4 inches with two inches of water on it; the first inch of ice is pretty soft. Bluegill fishing is fair: The few anglers that have been out are catching some bluegills, but nothing fast and furious. To the north, we have a report from Lake MacBride; early in the week, ice thickness was 4-8 inches on most of the lake. Use caution; Macbride has variable ice and some poor seams. The report on black crappie is that it is slow and to try fishing over deeper brush or look for fish suspended 15-25 feet down over open water. Find a link to the Iowa DNR website for more information on ice fishing all over Iowa with this story at KCIIradio.com.
Brava Roof Tile update from The Washington Economic Development Group
Brava Roof Tile opened its facility in Washington at 915 East Tyler Street in September of 2020. The company makes long-lasting, synthetic roofing from recycled materials, and its products are recyclable as well. Washington Economic Development Group Executive Director Mary Audia had this to say about Brava Roof Tile, she states, “Brava Roof Tile is just going gangbusters. They make roof tiles for all over this area, but you know, for companies like Disney and Dollywood. They also make paving tiles now, but they use recycled plastic to make their tiles, so it’s a really awesome company.” In February of 2022, Brava Roof Tile entered into an agreement to acquire AZEK’s Paver assets. These pavers are made with up to 95 percent post-consumer recycled rubber and plastics removed from the waste stream. Brava Pavers are also one-third the weight of comparable concrete products. You can find a link to the Brava Roof Tile website to learn more about the products they have to offer with this story at KCIIradio.com.
Vehicle Burglaries Overnight on Monday
The Washington Police Department was called Tuesday at approximately 12:42 PM for reports of vehicles that had been broken into overnight Monday. Three vehicles in total were reported to be broken into in the 200 block of East 5th St. Reports have been filed for the vehicles by the Washington Police Department. There has been no report about what items were stolen out of the vehicles. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
Larry A. “Pokey” West
The family of 81-year-old Larry A. “Pokey” West will be present to receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 1 at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Interment will take place at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County or the West Chester Heritage Building. Memorials may be directed to the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington.
Columbus Junction School District Releases Calendar Survey
In an annual effort to get calendar feedback for the upcoming school year, the Columbus Junction Community School District has released a survey for students, staff, and parents. The survey includes questions regarding the first day of school, holidays, and early outs for teacher professional development. Participants are asked to...
Mindful Mondays at the Washington Public Library
The Washington Public Library is holding a Mindful Monday Program for grades 7th through 12th. These hour-long classes will go from 4 to 5 PM starting on January 9th and ending on February 13th. Jenisa Harris, Youth Services Librarian, talks about the benefits of the course. Harris states, “Kids these days are super busy, so I think it’s so important, especially for our youths, to learn these skills now, so they can bring them into adulthood.” Pre-registration for this program is required. You can register online through the Libraries website. The program will focus on learning positive, healthy mindfulness tools and resources to support the individual health and well-being of the participants. You can find a link with more information about this program with this story on our website at KCIIradio.com.
United Presbyterian Church of Washington Mission Trip to Kentucky
A Presbyterian Disaster Assistance (PDA) mission trip to Madisonville, Kentucky, is set for February 5th through 11th. The area was hit by a tornado outbreak on December 10, 2021. There will be volunteer jobs for every level of skill to help with rebuilding. Participants will be staying at First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville. Hotel rooms are available nearby for those who wish to have a private room. RV/Campsites are also nearby. The United Presbyterian Church in Washington will pay trip fees and transportation for church members and friends of the church who stay at the church site. Participants will be responsible for meals during travel. Repair work is being coordinated by the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group. Most work will be in 12-15 homes that have been framed up by Habitat for Humanity volunteers. COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged, but not required to participate in the trip. A registration form and liability waiver form must be filled out and turned in by Jan. 6 with the $175 fee. Completed registration forms are due to the church office by January 2. If you have questions or need more information, contact Pastor Erin Kaye. You can find a link with registration forms with this story on our website at KCIIradio.com.
Cradle Of Hope Seeking Maternity Home By 2023
The Cradle of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center in Mount Pleasant was founded by Peggy Knudsen in 2006. What began as a system of support for women experiencing an unplanned pregnancy has evolved into so much more. With locations also in Fairfield, Fort Madison, and Burlington, Cradle of Hope provides such...
WACO’s Kissell, Highland’s Burton Among State Hoops Leaders
The Southeast Iowa Super Conference features two of the best girls’ basketball players in the state this season, and the numbers bare that out for WACO Warriors senior Ellah Kissell and Highland Huskies junior Sarah Burton. Kissell has been an offensive machine for WACO, scoring the second-most points in...
Double Dozen for Warriors in Fall Academic All-Conference
It was another strong fall for WACO Warrior athletics when it came to winning on the field and in the classroom. WACO finished the fall with 24 all-academic honorees from the Southeast Iowa Super Conference, including 15 varsity student-athletes. Volleyball and boys’ cross country had six varsity all-academic selections each,...
WMU Girls, WACO Boys Climbing in Hoops Rankings
Area teams continue to impress on the basketball court and are being recognized in state rankings for their efforts. The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves remained unbeaten going into the holidays and hopped up two spots to number 11 in the Class 1A state poll from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. WMU has been ranked in the top 15 since the preseason, but thanks to a dominant defense that gives up only 24 points per game, the Wolves have lived up to expectations and are 10-0 ahead of taking on the Hillcrest Academy Ravens Tuesday night. You can hear that game on AM 1380 and 102.5 FM KCII.
