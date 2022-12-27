ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amityville, NY

Person Killed After Being Struck By Car Near Amityville Intersection

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Route 110, near Ritter Avenue, in Amityville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/fsHH on Pixabay

One person was killed in a crash overnight near a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 11:10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 in Amityville.

A man was riding a bicycle from west to east across Route 110, near Ritter Avenue, when he was struck by a northbound 2009 Toyota Camry, according to Suffolk County Police.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by police, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota, a 22-year-old Amityville woman, was not injured, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

