Fairfield, CT

darientimes.com

Police: Man shot on Deacon Street in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — A 51-year-old city man was shot in the leg during an armed robbery attempt Thursday night, according to police. About 11:30 p.m. cops received reports of a person shot near the intersection of Seaview Avenue and Deacon Street, Emergency Management Director Scott Appleby said in a prepared statement.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Overnight Shooting

2022-12-30@11:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was reported shot on Deacon Street and moments later police received a call from Bridgeport Hospital that a person with a gunshot wound arrived. The person received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives are investigating. If anyone has info on this police are asking you to contact their tip line at: BPD 203-576-TIPS.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Police investigating shootout between two people in Ansonia

ANSONIA — Police are investigating after a reported shootout between two people on Bridge Street Thursday afternoon that resulted in businesses and a car being struck by gunfire, but did not result in any injuries. Just after 3:25 p.m., officers responded to the area between West Main Street and...
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man charged with manslaughter following fatal Norwalk crash

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Stamford man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a fatal crash in Norwalk in November. Norwalk police said on November 27 around 8 a.m., officers responded to a crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Officers found a one-car crash with four people injured. Three occupants were brought […]
NORWALK, CT

