Police: Man arrested for injuring 2 Nassau officers in Garden City Park
Police say 22-year-old Aasif Rasul was having an argument with a 25-year-old woman in his car.
Firearm In Cab Of Tractor-Trailer Driver From Fairfield County Discharges In Fire
A tractor-trailer driver from Connecticut is facing weapons offenses after his loaded handgun began discharging when his vehicle went up in flames, authorities said.The tractor-trailer overturned in New Jersey on Route 78 in westbound lanes near in Bedminster around 3:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, and t…
darientimes.com
Police: Man shot on Deacon Street in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — A 51-year-old city man was shot in the leg during an armed robbery attempt Thursday night, according to police. About 11:30 p.m. cops received reports of a person shot near the intersection of Seaview Avenue and Deacon Street, Emergency Management Director Scott Appleby said in a prepared statement.
News 12
Police: Man fatally shot in Queens after chase, violent struggle with officer
A man was shot and killed by police in Queens Thursday night. NYPD officials say two officers and a sergeant were on patrol on Beach 56 Street when they entered a lobby full of men. Two men suddenly took off running, and officers chased them. Authorities say one man was...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Overnight Shooting
2022-12-30@11:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was reported shot on Deacon Street and moments later police received a call from Bridgeport Hospital that a person with a gunshot wound arrived. The person received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives are investigating. If anyone has info on this police are asking you to contact their tip line at: BPD 203-576-TIPS.
Headlines: UPS truck crash, fatal crash victim identified, New Rochelle shooting arrest
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Arrest warrant sheds light on alleged drunk-driving crash in Norwalk that killed 19-year-old
Erles Aguilera was arrested Wednesday and arraigned Thursday on charges of manslaughter, assault with a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and reckless driving.
ID released of man fatally shot by police in Medford after allegedly stabbing officers
Enrique Lopez, 56, had been arrested previously for assaulting a police officer back in 2011.
darientimes.com
Police investigating shootout between two people in Ansonia
ANSONIA — Police are investigating after a reported shootout between two people on Bridge Street Thursday afternoon that resulted in businesses and a car being struck by gunfire, but did not result in any injuries. Just after 3:25 p.m., officers responded to the area between West Main Street and...
Man fatally shot in the Bronx; shooter on the loose
Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while working in Morrisania Thursday.
New Rochelle police capture 3 of 4 suspects in vehicle theft
All three suspects are from New Jersey. One of them is wanted in an armed carjacking there.
Eyewitness News
New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
Port Jefferson double shooting was work of lone individual, police say
Police have determined both were targeted by a single individual, although it's unclear what led to the shooting.
New Britain Herald
Hartford man accused of ditching gun shortly after shots were fired in Newington remains uncharged in shooting
NEWINGTON – A Hartford man charged in connection with a car crash and a firearm offense in Newington remains uncharged in a shooting in town reported just minutes before he was taken into custody. Xander Estremera, 20, appeared last week in New Britain Superior Court, where he did not...
Police: Teen charged in shooting of 14-year-old in Jersey City
Police say the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. near Armstrong Avenue and MLK Drive. Authorities say that the 14-year-old was shot in the left thigh.
Police: Shelton man arrested for assaulting 2 people at a bar
Police say they were called to My Bar & Grille in Milford for a reported fight on Tuesday.
Man, 34, found fatally shot in the Bronx, gunman at large
The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Thursday, authorities said.
State police: Driver caught going almost 155 mph in Torrington construction zone
They say a Toyota Camry was speeding through a construction zone on Route 8.
Police: Elmont house fire leaves 3 in critical condition
According to detectives and fire officials, officers responded to a 911 call reporting a house fire at 490 Oakley Avenue.
Man charged with manslaughter following fatal Norwalk crash
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Stamford man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a fatal crash in Norwalk in November. Norwalk police said on November 27 around 8 a.m., officers responded to a crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Officers found a one-car crash with four people injured. Three occupants were brought […]
