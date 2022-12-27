Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dexter

Dexter.

Handsome, ‘chonky’ boy loves attention but also is also fine doing his own thing

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Dexter from Woods Humane Society San Luis Obispo. He is a very handsome and chonky boy who loves the anticipation of his next meal almost as much as he loves a good butt scratch. He likes to take things slow and spends most of his time snoozing away and soaking in the world around him.

If you are on the market for a cat who loves being shown attention but is totally fine doing his own thing, then he’s your guy. he is a mellow boy who will enjoy soaking in the sunshine, napping around the house, and every now and again following you to see what you are up to. He’s a fun, sweet, and happy boy who is ready to start my life with you today!

Dexter is 8 1/2 years old, neutered, and available for adoption at Woods in San Luis Obispo. Check out all of the shelter’s adoptable animals at https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

