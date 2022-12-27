ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dexter

By Access Publishing
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
Handsome, ‘chonky’ boy loves attention but also is also fine doing his own thing

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Dexter from Woods Humane Society San Luis Obispo. He is a very handsome and chonky boy who loves the anticipation of his next meal almost as much as he loves a good butt scratch. He likes to take things slow and spends most of his time snoozing away and soaking in the world around him.

If you are on the market for a cat who loves being shown attention but is totally fine doing his own thing, then he’s your guy. he is a mellow boy who will enjoy soaking in the sunshine, napping around the house, and every now and again following you to see what you are up to. He’s a fun, sweet, and happy boy who is ready to start my life with you today!

Dexter is 8 1/2 years old, neutered, and available for adoption at Woods in San Luis Obispo. Check out all of the shelter’s adoptable animals at https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.

Paso Robles Daily News

Humane society partners with Petco Love to vaccinate 1,000 local pets in 2022

No-cost vaccines made available to local pet owners. – Woods Humane Society provided more than 1,000 free vaccinations for San Luis Obispo County area pets this year. The no-cost vaccines were made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing more than one million free pet vaccines for family pets in need to existing animal welfare partners, including Woods Humane Society.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Polar Bear Dip 12.30.2022

Are you planning to travel to Cayucos this weekend for the annual polar bear dip?. It’s becoming quite the annual event. Thousands of people taking the plunge at twelve noon. Thousands more watching from the Cayucos pier. One of the regulars is Scott Reneau of Paso Robles. This will...
CAYUCOS, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Codie Ray Hampl, 16

– On Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, Codie Ray Hampl, beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend passed away at the age of 16. Codie was born in Atascadero, Calif., to Michele Meyerink and Donald Hampl on Nov. 9, 2006. He was a student at Paloma Creek High School where he found a love for cooking and the hands-on projects he was a part of. On weekends and holidays, Codie enjoyed working on and driving his sport mod race car #30c, with his brother Orion and dad by his side.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 29

Norman Eugene Galloway, age 95, of Hanford, California passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Donald Peterson Lent, age 91, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Cuesta students donate defibrillators to local homeless shelter

Students created the project, raised funds through their class, friends, and family. – Earlier this month, students from the Cuesta College EMT program presented the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) with two Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs). The students created this project because they wanted to support their communities by providing life-saving equipment to the ECHO locations in Paso Robles and Atascadero. The students created this project and raised the funds through their class, friends, and family.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KSBW.com

Clam surfacing phenomenon prompts advisory at the Oceano Dunes

OCEANO, Calif. — An increase in the clam population has prompted officials to restrict beach access for vehicles at the Oceano Dunes. Drivers at the dunes are being asked to only drive on dry sand because wildlife experts are seeing clams coming to the surface near the shoreline. The...
PISMO BEACH, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of David Schleppenbach, 68

– David (Dave) Mott Schleppenbach passed away Dec. 25, 2022, in Paso Robles after a 2 ½ year battle against pancreatic cancer. He was 68 years old. Dave was born in Chadron, Nebraska in March of 1954. He married his true love Susie in 1979. They were married 43 years. Together they have 3 daughters Trinda, Kelly (Robert) and Lori (Brian) and 5 grandchildren McGuire, Carter, Bailey, Samantha and Cooper. He also leaves his mother-in-law Peggy Mapson, sister Susan Giangiordano and brother Peter Schleppenbach.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Grover Beach Train Fatality 12.29.2022

In Grover Beach, the investigation continues into the fatal train accident which occurred at 2:40 Tuesday afternoon. An unidentified man wearing a hooded jacket was walking north along the tracks when a northbound Amtrak train came up behind him. The train engineer sounded his horn, and slammed on the brakes, but the train was traveling at a high rate of speed, and it struck the man and killed him.
GROVER BEACH, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

