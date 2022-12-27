Lots of folks like to make donations to what they consider their favorite causes at the end of the year. Community Shares of Wisconsin is often one of them. Based in Madison, CSW actually began as the first social justice fund in the nation. Its original founders in 1971 included antiwar activists and UW students who came together to raise bail money for protesters during the height of the UW demonstrations against the war.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO