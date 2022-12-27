ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS HAVE A BUSY FRIDAY

Indiana County First responders had a very busy day on Friday. Along with a physical rescue that required Homer City and Indiana fire departments to assist with extrication of a trauma patient that happened Friday morning, Homer City Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called back out for another physical rescue at 11:22 a.m. along Twolick Farm Lane.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON THURSDAY ACCIDENT IN INDIANA BOROUGH

More details were released concerning an accident on Thursday in Indiana borough. Police Chief Justin Shawl said the accident happened at 7:32 p.m. and the 1000 block of Philadelphia street involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. During the investigation, it was discovered Michael Ream was driving a pickup truck and pulling out from a parking lot on to Philadelphia Street. He collided at low speed with Jacqueline McCullough, who was pushing a bicycle on the sidewalk.
INDIANA, PA
abc27.com

DA: Police justified in killing driver after chase, gunfire

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania prosecutor has ruled that state troopers were justified in shooting and killing a driver after a high-speed pursuit through three counties ended in an exchange of gunfire last month. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said she reviewed videos, reports, witness interviews...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Person dead after shooting in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Hochberg Road at around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. Channel 11 has learned a party was going on when someone opened...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

TERRY W. STIFFLER, 70

Terry W. Stiffler, 70, of Penn Run, PA died on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana, PA. The son of Alvin C. and Ellen “Jane” (Dishong) Stiffler, he was born on June 22, 1952 in Spangler, PA. Terry was a Marion Center High School graduate of 1970. He attended courses in Criminology at IUP.
PENN RUN, PA
wccsradio.com

DETAILS ANNOUNCED INTO METH INVESTIGATION IN CENTER TOWNSHIP

State Police have announced details about a meth manufacturing investigation in Center Township. Troopers say they were notified about the operation at 10:52 a.m. on December 18th. Troopers went to a residence at 1912 Route 56 East to investigate, and found precursors to the manufacture of methamphetamine through the one pot method. Troopers discovered in a search of the home a spent one pot and other items used in the manufacture of meth. The State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called out to the scene and inventoried and collected the evidence without incident.
HOMER CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

PSP REPORTS: THEFT, PLUMVILLE CRASH

State Police have released information about a theft that happened along Lions Health camp Road in Armstrong Township earlier this month. Troopers say that between December 1st and 13th, an unnamed 42-year-old woman from McIntyre unlawfully took a propane heater from where she lived after losing the home in a tax sale to a woman from Penn Run. The value of the heater is $500.
PLUMVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

JAY SHAFFER, 87

Jay L. Shaffer, 87, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, December 26th, 2022, while at the Communities at Indian Haven. Jay was the middle son of Torrance B. and Grace Coy Shaffer, he was born April 6th, 1935, in Penn Run, Pa. He attended High School through the 9th grade then went to work for his father and grandfather on the family farm, fruit orchards and greenhouse. That farm is now underwater and referred to as Yellow Creek State Park. He then continued his high school education at Indiana Area High School and graduated in 1953. Jay earned Varsity letters in football and track, both in high school and college and in his senior year of high school he was the fastest runner in Indiana County in the 100 yard dash.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

ROBERT D. RORABAUGH, 72

Robert D. “Bob” Rorabaugh, 72, of Mahaffey, PA died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Penn Highlands Hospital – DuBois in DuBois, PA. The son of Robert R. and S. Marie (Blose) Rorabaugh, he was born on August 24, 1950 in Indiana, PA. Bob was a graduate of...
MAHAFFEY, PA
wccsradio.com

VERA JEAN MURPHY, 81

Vera Jean (Lauer) Murphy, 81, of Blairsville, passed away on Tuesday December 27, 2022 at the Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana. Born in Ebensburg on February 25, 1941, Vera was the daughter of the late Merle and Mary (Dishart) Lauer. A graduate of Central Cambria High School, Vera spent the majority of her adult life in Blairsville. She was a devoted wife and mother to her three boys. Mrs. Murphy was an active member of St. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, participating in the women’s choir. Vera enjoyed crafts, cooking, working in her gardens and making the family house a home. She was known best as “Grammy” to her grandchildren. Blessed with a lovely singing voice and a great sense of humor, she freely shared both.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO STOLEN CARS IN BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH FOUND

Two stolen cars in Blairsville Borough Tuesday night were found over the last 24 hours. Blairsville Borough Police Chief Lou Sacco said that a white Nissan Murano was found this morning in a driveway along the 100 block of West Chestnut Street. The car was initially reported stolen from a home, also along West Chestnut Street, around 11:41 p.m. Tuesday night.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

PSP: Over $1k worth of jewelry stolen from Somerset County residence

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for information regarding jewelry and crystals that were stolen from a Somerset County woman. The jewelry and crystals, which are valued at $1,305, were reportedly stolen from a residence in Shade Township. Police believe that the theft took place between Thursday, Dec. 22, and […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County DA asks residents to join doorbell camera program

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVMURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Throughout the holiday season, porch pirates across the country have been caught with the help of doorbell cameras. To law enforcement, those cameras are a potential "surveillance network" that can help them solve crimes. Now the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office wants people to sign their cameras up to be part of such a network.Art Probola installed a doorbell camera at his home in Murrysville a few years ago for security."We don't have any kind of crime to speak of, at least not that I'm aware of. So I would like to keep it that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

High-speed chase on I-99 ends in Blair County man’s arrest

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man is facing charges after reportedly leading state police on a high-speed chase on Christmas day when they tried to arrest him on warrants. State troopers out of Bedford were called Dec. 25 by a woman who claimed 29-year-old Titus Feathers called her to meet up and said […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy