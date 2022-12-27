Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS HAVE A BUSY FRIDAY
Indiana County First responders had a very busy day on Friday. Along with a physical rescue that required Homer City and Indiana fire departments to assist with extrication of a trauma patient that happened Friday morning, Homer City Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called back out for another physical rescue at 11:22 a.m. along Twolick Farm Lane.
wccsradio.com
MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON THURSDAY ACCIDENT IN INDIANA BOROUGH
More details were released concerning an accident on Thursday in Indiana borough. Police Chief Justin Shawl said the accident happened at 7:32 p.m. and the 1000 block of Philadelphia street involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. During the investigation, it was discovered Michael Ream was driving a pickup truck and pulling out from a parking lot on to Philadelphia Street. He collided at low speed with Jacqueline McCullough, who was pushing a bicycle on the sidewalk.
wccsradio.com
NATIONAL, STATE GAS PRICE AVERAGES GO UP WHILE INDIANA’S GOES DOWN
As we enter the New Year, the national and statewide gas price averages are going up. Across the United States is $3.19 a gallon, up $0.10 from last week. However it is 30 cents lower than last month, and 9 cents below last year’s average. Pennsylvania’s average this morning...
abc27.com
DA: Police justified in killing driver after chase, gunfire
GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania prosecutor has ruled that state troopers were justified in shooting and killing a driver after a high-speed pursuit through three counties ended in an exchange of gunfire last month. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said she reviewed videos, reports, witness interviews...
Person dead after shooting in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Hochberg Road at around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. Channel 11 has learned a party was going on when someone opened...
3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
wccsradio.com
TERRY W. STIFFLER, 70
Terry W. Stiffler, 70, of Penn Run, PA died on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana, PA. The son of Alvin C. and Ellen “Jane” (Dishong) Stiffler, he was born on June 22, 1952 in Spangler, PA. Terry was a Marion Center High School graduate of 1970. He attended courses in Criminology at IUP.
wccsradio.com
DETAILS ANNOUNCED INTO METH INVESTIGATION IN CENTER TOWNSHIP
State Police have announced details about a meth manufacturing investigation in Center Township. Troopers say they were notified about the operation at 10:52 a.m. on December 18th. Troopers went to a residence at 1912 Route 56 East to investigate, and found precursors to the manufacture of methamphetamine through the one pot method. Troopers discovered in a search of the home a spent one pot and other items used in the manufacture of meth. The State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called out to the scene and inventoried and collected the evidence without incident.
wccsradio.com
PSP REPORTS: THEFT, PLUMVILLE CRASH
State Police have released information about a theft that happened along Lions Health camp Road in Armstrong Township earlier this month. Troopers say that between December 1st and 13th, an unnamed 42-year-old woman from McIntyre unlawfully took a propane heater from where she lived after losing the home in a tax sale to a woman from Penn Run. The value of the heater is $500.
wccsradio.com
JAY SHAFFER, 87
Jay L. Shaffer, 87, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, December 26th, 2022, while at the Communities at Indian Haven. Jay was the middle son of Torrance B. and Grace Coy Shaffer, he was born April 6th, 1935, in Penn Run, Pa. He attended High School through the 9th grade then went to work for his father and grandfather on the family farm, fruit orchards and greenhouse. That farm is now underwater and referred to as Yellow Creek State Park. He then continued his high school education at Indiana Area High School and graduated in 1953. Jay earned Varsity letters in football and track, both in high school and college and in his senior year of high school he was the fastest runner in Indiana County in the 100 yard dash.
wccsradio.com
ROBERT D. RORABAUGH, 72
Robert D. “Bob” Rorabaugh, 72, of Mahaffey, PA died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Penn Highlands Hospital – DuBois in DuBois, PA. The son of Robert R. and S. Marie (Blose) Rorabaugh, he was born on August 24, 1950 in Indiana, PA. Bob was a graduate of...
2 taken to a hospital after fire in Fayette County, investigators say
BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a fire in Fayette County, investigators say. Fayette County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Breakneck Road in Bullskin Township at around 11:05 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say 1 person was taken to...
wccsradio.com
VERA JEAN MURPHY, 81
Vera Jean (Lauer) Murphy, 81, of Blairsville, passed away on Tuesday December 27, 2022 at the Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana. Born in Ebensburg on February 25, 1941, Vera was the daughter of the late Merle and Mary (Dishart) Lauer. A graduate of Central Cambria High School, Vera spent the majority of her adult life in Blairsville. She was a devoted wife and mother to her three boys. Mrs. Murphy was an active member of St. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, participating in the women’s choir. Vera enjoyed crafts, cooking, working in her gardens and making the family house a home. She was known best as “Grammy” to her grandchildren. Blessed with a lovely singing voice and a great sense of humor, she freely shared both.
Police: Man admits to starting Westmoreland County motel fire
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A man has been arrested and charged for setting fire to the Knights Inn motel in South Greensburg after police say he admitted to intentionally starting the blaze. Matthew James Nicholes, 47, was in court this morning, facing charges including arson. An officer was investigating...
wccsradio.com
TWO STOLEN CARS IN BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH FOUND
Two stolen cars in Blairsville Borough Tuesday night were found over the last 24 hours. Blairsville Borough Police Chief Lou Sacco said that a white Nissan Murano was found this morning in a driveway along the 100 block of West Chestnut Street. The car was initially reported stolen from a home, also along West Chestnut Street, around 11:41 p.m. Tuesday night.
PSP: Over $1k worth of jewelry stolen from Somerset County residence
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for information regarding jewelry and crystals that were stolen from a Somerset County woman. The jewelry and crystals, which are valued at $1,305, were reportedly stolen from a residence in Shade Township. Police believe that the theft took place between Thursday, Dec. 22, and […]
Westmoreland district attorney says use of force justified in November police shooting of man
Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli announced the November shooting of a Johnstown man by state police was justified. Krysten Pretlor, 35, was shot and killed by state police on Nov. 3 after he allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase after a domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township, Cambria County.
Westmoreland County DA asks residents to join doorbell camera program
By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVMURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Throughout the holiday season, porch pirates across the country have been caught with the help of doorbell cameras. To law enforcement, those cameras are a potential "surveillance network" that can help them solve crimes. Now the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office wants people to sign their cameras up to be part of such a network.Art Probola installed a doorbell camera at his home in Murrysville a few years ago for security."We don't have any kind of crime to speak of, at least not that I'm aware of. So I would like to keep it that...
6 transported to hospital after SUV crashes into tree in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Six people were transported to area hospitals after a Jeep crashed into a tree in the South Shore neighborhood overnight. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the area of S. First and E. Carson streets. First responders found the vehicle smoking and against a tree, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.
High-speed chase on I-99 ends in Blair County man’s arrest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man is facing charges after reportedly leading state police on a high-speed chase on Christmas day when they tried to arrest him on warrants. State troopers out of Bedford were called Dec. 25 by a woman who claimed 29-year-old Titus Feathers called her to meet up and said […]
