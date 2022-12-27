ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Cares encourages public to donate before New Year’s tax deadline

By News Staff
 4 days ago
Local non-profit provides for immediate and longer-term needs of houseless and needy persons

Paso Cares, a local non-profit whose mission is to provide for the immediate and longer-term needs of houseless and needy persons in the Paso Robles area, reminds the public that the deadline for tax-deductible donations in 2022 is coming up on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. Those who give a gift can reduce their tax impact.

“Houselessness is a concern within our community and Paso Roblans can make a difference,” says Paso Cares Vice President Netta Perkins. “Contributions allow us to provide the necessary blankets, sleeping bags, snacks, and toiletries needed to survive in the harsh outdoors, especially in these cold winter months.”

In 2022, Paso Cares has impacted hundreds of houseless individuals in North County. One of its notable activities has been a monthly pop-up event held in front of the old JCPenney, where volunteers give out toiletries, snacks, blankets, and sleeping bags. Included in these giveaways are Blessing Bags, which are special packs that include disposable facemasks, new socks, hand sanitizer, and toothbrushes which help individuals stay healthy and hygienic.

“We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve done this year and look forward to continuing our impact into 2023,” said Mary Booker, Paso Cares Board Member. “It takes a village to support everyone in this town, and we appreciate all those who’ve come out to show their love.”

Members of the public can also get involved with Paso Cares by attending an upcoming board meeting (every third Thursday of the month) or joining an upcoming pop-up (last Saturday of the month). Follow the nonprofit’s Facebook page to get the latest updates.

Paso Robles Daily News

