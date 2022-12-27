Effective: 2022-12-31 23:28:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-01 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Bullitt; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Madison; Meade; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Trimble; Woodford DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and north central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

ANDERSON COUNTY, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO