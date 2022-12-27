ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

You can hear one of world's largest pipe organs this weekend in Boston

The Christian Science Mother Church in Boston is home to one of the world's largest pipe organs. This weekend, visitors will get a chance to hear the instrument themselves at a free concert. It's part of Boston's First Night celebration. WBUR's Ameila Mason was there when organists practiced ahead of...
Art meets science in a special hour of Radio Boston

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Dec. 29. Tiziana Dearing is our host. There's more to Massachusetts' waters than whales. Keith Ellenbogen, underwater photographer, and Pete DeCola, superintendent of the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, talk about what else is teeming in nearby waters. We have artificial intelligence that...
Celebrating WBUR Cognoscenti's 10th anniversary

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Dec. 30. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Author and former MMA fighter John Vercher joined us in November to reflect on his Cognoscenti essay, "The Unbearable Whiteness of Being." We talk about his relationship with his father, and his ongoing search for his own identity.
Report: Mass. food delivery trips double during the pandemic, researchers urge greener transportation options

The number of food deliveries ordered via the apps DoorDash, UberEats and Grubhub doubled in Massachusetts during the pandemic. Researchers from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, a planning agency for cities in the Greater Boston area, say the increase is boosting greenhouse gas emissions and traffic congestion. The researchers estimate...
Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day (observed) in Mass.

You know what there's not a lot of? Great movies centered around New Year's Day. The closest we've gotten is "When Harry Met Sally," but that's really about the final scene, and even then, the vast majority of that scene happens on New Year's Eve. So if you're creative, there's...
MBTA finds fault in more new Orange Line cars

Orange Line riders should expect slow commutes with gaps of about 15 minutes between trains after the MBTA pulled nine cars from service because of unexpected "electrical arcing," the agency announced Friday. MBTA spokesperson Lisa Battiston said in a statement shortly before 2:30 p.m. that a T engineer "identified a...
