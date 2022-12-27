Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
WBUR
You can hear one of world's largest pipe organs this weekend in Boston
The Christian Science Mother Church in Boston is home to one of the world's largest pipe organs. This weekend, visitors will get a chance to hear the instrument themselves at a free concert. It's part of Boston's First Night celebration. WBUR's Ameila Mason was there when organists practiced ahead of...
WBUR
Art meets science in a special hour of Radio Boston
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Dec. 29. Tiziana Dearing is our host. There's more to Massachusetts' waters than whales. Keith Ellenbogen, underwater photographer, and Pete DeCola, superintendent of the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, talk about what else is teeming in nearby waters. We have artificial intelligence that...
WBUR
Ahead of ceremonies at Wounded Knee, items returned to Lakota from New England museum bring hope
As people on Pine Ridge reservation in South Dakota this week prepare for the annual remembrance of the massacre at Wounded Knee, they’re reflecting also on items that were returned last month by a museum in Barre, Massachusetts. The moccasins, pipes and other items are believed to have been taken off the bodies of those killed.
WBUR
Celebrating WBUR Cognoscenti's 10th anniversary
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Dec. 30. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Author and former MMA fighter John Vercher joined us in November to reflect on his Cognoscenti essay, "The Unbearable Whiteness of Being." We talk about his relationship with his father, and his ongoing search for his own identity.
WBUR
Report: Mass. food delivery trips double during the pandemic, researchers urge greener transportation options
The number of food deliveries ordered via the apps DoorDash, UberEats and Grubhub doubled in Massachusetts during the pandemic. Researchers from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, a planning agency for cities in the Greater Boston area, say the increase is boosting greenhouse gas emissions and traffic congestion. The researchers estimate...
WBUR
Boston Public Schools urge students, staff to wear masks for first 2 weeks of school
As students and staff return to Boston Public Schools after winter break, the superintendent is asking them to mask up for the first two weeks of the year at school and on buses. Superintendent Mary Skipper, in a letter to families, said both staff and students will be asked to...
WBUR
Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day (observed) in Mass.
You know what there's not a lot of? Great movies centered around New Year's Day. The closest we've gotten is "When Harry Met Sally," but that's really about the final scene, and even then, the vast majority of that scene happens on New Year's Eve. So if you're creative, there's...
WBUR
MBTA finds fault in more new Orange Line cars
Orange Line riders should expect slow commutes with gaps of about 15 minutes between trains after the MBTA pulled nine cars from service because of unexpected "electrical arcing," the agency announced Friday. MBTA spokesperson Lisa Battiston said in a statement shortly before 2:30 p.m. that a T engineer "identified a...
