Fave fetes: Hilarious Houston matriarch upstages elegant models in chic Italian luncheon-runway show

Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Check out the most popular news stories in Houston this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pacific Northwest Publisher Hits Home Run With Quartet of HardcoversIBWAAHouston, TX
Pop-up sober nightclub opening in Houston to ring in new year
HOUSTON — If you're looking to celebrate New Year's Eve sober, then Houston has a spot for you. Houston's "Sober Eve" is back after a COVID-19 hiatus. It's a pop-up event at the Railway Heights Market where anyone could go to party and ring in the New Year, minus the alcoholic beverages.
papercitymag.com
Partying With Yellowstone Stars, Astros’ World Series Moments and Music Legends — Houston’s Best 2022 Party Scenes
Celebrity auctioneer Johnny Bravo jumps for joy at the million dollar success of the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Jacob Power) After three years of limited partying and muted charitable fundraising in Houston, exuberance returned in 2022 as did ballgowns, multi-million dollar fundraising galas and dreamy party decorations. It was a year of financial record setting. The Menil Collection returned with its once every five-year gala to raise a record $2.1 million while records were set with the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston earning $2.37 million, Houston Zoo’s 100th anniversary gala closing out the night with a record $2.3 million, the Orange Show pulling in $1.1 million, Crime Stoppers bringing in $1.35 million and much much more.
Houston fashion expert uncovers what to purge, keep, or add for the ultimate 2023 closet reset
The holidays have come and gone, and new clothes have gleefully made their way into closets everywhere. The alluring (and endless) supply of leggings, t-shirts, jeans, and bodysuits has likely expanded tenfold. What does this mean? The time has come for a fashion reset. Unlike a regular closet cleanout, a fashion reset is about being thoughtful about each item — paring down the excess, getting rid of micro-fashion trends, and decluttering anything that doesn't fit or flatter. Every accessory, handbag, pair of shoes, and piece of clothing should be something cherished or exciting. Donate, sell, or recycle anything that is...
Bourbon lovers form line outside Spec's in Midtown for special release of marked down bottles
Why not ring in the new year with a nice glass of bourbon? You can get what Spec's is calling "allocated" bottles at a retail price in its special bourbon release.
A historic Houston-Broadway debut, the Obamas, and big name changes highlight 2022 in the arts
As much as we embrace our Space City, Bayou City, and Energy Capital monikers, we in Houston are fully aware that this is an arts town. To wit: Ten years ago, Broadway World called Houston the nation's top theater scene along with New York City — imagine the change now.Change is a theme this year in Houston arts, as the Alley Theatre announced a name change thanks to a generous — and anonymous — $25 million gift. And speaking of Houston theater, a former Rice student made history the first Latina to sing the iconic Christie role in Phantom of...
Houston big restaurant openings and closures lead week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Houston restaurant closings to know right now: Farewell to 4 former favorites. Both a Tastemaker Awards winner and a former Yelp top 100 Texas restaurant closed their doors this month.2. 14 hot Houston New Year's Eve parties and celebrations to ring in 2023. From fab feasts to posh parties, these destinations will usher in the new year with special menus, flamboyant bashes, and more.3. Bun B, Justin Verlander, and big closures heat up the restaurant stories Houston feasted on most in 2022. Closures, openings, and upcoming restaurants dominated this year's restaurant news.4. What to wear on NYE and New Year's Day in Houston, from posh to plush. From regal to relaxing, this list has something for everyone.5. Houston's $60M palace, booming 'burbs, and luxe Galveston condos list among 2022's top real estate stories. From the most expensive home listed in Houston to beachfront condos, here are our most-read real estate stories in 2022.
Houston food experts dish on hottest new restaurants, best bars, and most exciting 2023 openings
Instead of the usual three segment format, CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler mixes things up on this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating." Sandler is joined by four of his regular co-hosts — Mary Clarkson, Michael Fulmer, Matt Harris, and Linda Salinas — to take a look back at the year in dining.The conversation begins with the panelists discussing some of their favorite new restaurants of the year. They mention a range of places, including Navy Blue, Hamsa, Burger Bodega, and Tatemó. Each person also shouts out favorite dishes from other establishments, mentioning everything from the meatballs at Marmo to...
These 17 Houston restaurant closures marked the saddest shutters of 2022
Despite all the growth of restaurants in Houston, we also bid farewell to several establishments that all made their mark on the dining scene in 2022. See the reasons why 17 of them had to close.
1053rnb.com
The Salt & Pepper Gang Of Houston Is Teaching Black Boys How To Be Distinguished Gentlemen
16 men in Houston are using their style and manhood to inspire the youth to be distinguished men through mentorship and community service. Founder Mr. Rico Davis describes The Salt and Pepper Gang as a group of distinguished gentlemen that focuses on fashion, health, and being mentors to the youth. Davis shared his history of community service by speaking at colleges, high schools, homeless shelters, and even juvenile detention centers which inspired the creation of the group.
The Crack Shack updates opening for LaCenterra location in Katy
The Crack Shack will open its first Houston-area chicken restaurant in Katy, at LaCenterra. (Courtesy The Crack Shack) The Crack Shack, a fast-casual chicken restaurant out of San Diego, has updated its opening date in the LaCenterra shopping center to spring 2023. It will be the first Houston-area restaurant for the brand.
Landmark Texas estate checks in on exclusive list of world's best hotels for 2023
A new list of the best hotels in the world — by Condė Nast Traveler, no less — may sound lofty and aspirational, but one is just a trip from Houston: the now prestigious Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection.Opened in 2020 and known for its lush Lutie’s Garden Restaurant and beautiful Hyde Park setting, this resort signals luxury without stuffiness or cold modernity. On the contrary, most of its programming — some open only to guests and some specifically advertised to the public — is most attractive for its old-fashioned charm, with plenty of opportunities to dress up like...
cw39.com
New Year’s Eve at the oldest nightclub in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) The only nightclub in Houston not only survived 70’s disco and the 80’s new wave era, but is still around today for goers from everywhere to enjoy the Montrose mainstay. They’re hosting a midnight cash balloon drop complimentary party favors. Cover charge at the door. 9...
fox26houston.com
Houston woman fighting Stage 4 cancer gets married at Memorial Hermann
HOUSTON - A Houston couple rushed to get married in an unlikely place. Doctors and medical workers at Memorial Hermann put plans in place to help them say their "I do's" while in the hospital! Now the newlyweds are sharing their special story of love as they hope to gain strength, physically and emotionally, in the new year.
Here are the top 12 things to do in Houston on New Year's Eve weekend
Hard to believe, but 2023 is almost here. Those ready to party on New Year's Eve can check out these parties and events. Folks looking for dining options can find reservations here — and nurse those hangovers at New Year's brunch here. Other fun includes holiday magic courtesy of Trans-Siberian Orchestra and a funny Cirque romp. Shen Yun leaps into town, and plenty of NYE parties — including a sneaker-themed bash — help you ring in 2023.Enjoy, stay safe, and have a happy new year. Here are your best bets for New Year's Eve weekend.Thursday, December 29Trans-Siberian Orchestra presents The...
These 4 Texas cities soar on list of best places for a long layover
Given the current holiday travel nightmare for anyone flying with — or working for — Southwest Airlines, it's natural for travelers to be thinking some version of, "What if that happens to me? Please don't let that happen to me."Lawn Love has been thinking about that, too. Well, perhaps not specifically about this week, but, the timing of the company's latest survey is coincidental. Lawn Love ranked the best and worst cities for long layovers, with four Texas cities in the top 20. Houston ranks best, at No. 4), followed by Dallas (No. 7), San Antonio (No. 17), and Austin...
Over 1,000 bats plunge to ground in Houston amid frigid temps
Some 1,600 bats found a temporary home this week in the attic of a Houston Humane Society director, but it wasn't because they made it their roost. It was a temporary recovery space for the flying mammals after they lost their grip and plunged to the pavement after going into hypothermic shock during the city's recent cold snap.On Wednesday, hundreds were released back to their habitats -- two Houston-area bridges -- after wildlife rescuers scooped them up and saved them by administering fluids and keeping them warm in incubators."These poor babies were rescued from the ground minutes away from freezing...
getnews.info
Discover Why This Man Is The Most Sought-After Real Estate Agent In Houston
As a Peruvian Mechanical Engineer, Alberto Ortecho worked for many years overseas for different oil services companies in the Middle East. After the impacts of COVID-19, He decided to take a leap of faith and move to the United States in 2020. With his savings from working in the oil industry, he invested in learning about real estate and began investing in properties across Texas.
travelblog.org
Houston, Texas
!!!Newsflash!!!! Don has completed his cross country bike ride and is now joining me on completing our travel back home to Oregon. Don and I have settled down for about one month in Houston Texas. Our friends James and Rita greeted us, opened there home, and we are still here. Warning: Be careful when you offer a place for friends to stay. It worked out that we could house sit for them while they visited beautiful sunny Costa Rica for a couple weeks. I really enjoyed having a full kitchen to cook in. Right away Don and I started to cook some incredible foods. BBQ, salads, cold beer, roasted vegetables. Rita's kitchen is built and equipped with everything a person needs to be creative. A very short walk and we could access an open market to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables and so much more. Across the street is a Mexican bakery with incredible sweet treats, and in the other direction is a meat market. All are very Latino based so we got to practice our Spanish and try new foods at a great price.
Bun B, Justin Verlander, and big closures heat up the restaurant stories Houston feasted on most in 2022
Editor’s note: The time has come to look back on the 10 most-read restaurant and bar stories of 2022. As always, closures rank high — including the top three — but readers found plenty to like about new openings and upcoming projects. In a year when the Astros won the World Series, it’s no surprise that an off-hand comment from one of the team’s most popular players also garnered significant interest. Here are the stories you loved the most. 10. Acclaimed Chinese restaurant’s new Heights location opens with stunning design details and 'fantastic' menu. Mala Sichuan co-owner Cori Xiong told the...
travelawaits.com
6 Beautiful Hikes To Explore On The Texas Gulf Coast
Hikers won’t find towering, craggy mountains to explore, but what the Texas Gulf Coast offers is just as beautiful. Miles and miles of salt marshes, estuaries, and maritime woodlands make for an incredible hiking experience. Best of all, these trails are easy walking with short distances — perfect if you have little ones.
Comments / 0