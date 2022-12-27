ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona Park, FL

DUI suspect attacks Florida cop for waking him at crash, then starts rapping, cops say

By Mark Price
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

A man released from prison two months ago is now the suspect in a bizarre DUI incident that included him attacking a Florida deputy, then rapping “you think I’m scared of prison,” according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Christmas when a crash was reported at the intersection of Sisco Road and Olivia Lane in Pomona Park, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Pomona Park is about 75 miles south of Jacksonville.

“Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with (a man) sitting in the driver’s seat of a Hyundai Sonata that appeared to have hit the Olivia Lane road sign. The vehicle was still running and (he) appeared unconscious with a bottle of alcohol in his lap,” the sheriff’s office reported.

“The deputy turned the vehicle off and instructed (the suspect) to exit the vehicle. (He) attempted to exit the vehicle, then sat back down and tried to start the vehicle. The deputy then pulled (him) out of the vehicle.”

That’s when the 39-year-old driver “pushed the deputy,” knocked his radio to the ground and tried pulling the deputy’s gun out of its holster, officials said.

“The deputy was able to take (him) to the ground and secure him with the assistance of fire-rescue personnel,” the sheriff’s office said. “After securing (the man), the suspect began rapping to the deputy, ‘You think I’m scared of prison’.”

The driver, who lives about six miles from the crash site, was taken to a hospital for a medical exam, then put in the Putnam County Jail under a $185,000 bond, officials said.

Charges include: “Battery on a law enforcement officer, trafficking amounts of oxycodone, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer with violence, obstructing police by depriving means of communication” and possession of marijuana, officials said.

Investigators say the suspect was released from a Florida prison in October after a 12-year sentence for trafficking drugs, including heroin.”

