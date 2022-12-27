ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD looking for missing 33-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO — A 33-year-old San Antonio man is missing and "endangered" after disappearing along the 10100 block of Cedarmont Drive on the far west side. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department say Anthony Joseph Hodges has a medical condition "requiring a doctor's care." He vanished sometime Thursday, and was last seen wearing grey pants, a blue or black Dickies jacket, and a blue T-shirt.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Teen shot while sleeping on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm while sleeping on the city’s East Side early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police. Police responded to the shooting at 5:18 a.m. in the 2300 block of Houston Street. Upon arrival, officers found the teen girl with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

A father's mission to drive his injured military son 2,000 miles back to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — On Monday afternoon, U.S. Army Lt. Miguel Verduzco Jr. entered LaGuardia Airport in New York City with his father. He was eager to be home. Verduzco had served in the Army for eight years, and his left ankle had lost much of its cartilage as a result. Initially doctors wanted to fuse his ankle, but Hospital for Special Surgery in New York instead rebuilt it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Guadalupe County Fire Rescue is now a full-time department

Citizens in Guadalupe County now have full-time fire protection and emergency services from the county’s fire department. As of Thursday at midnight, Guadalupe County Fire Rescue has three full-time firemen per shift providing 24/7 coverage, 365 days a year, according to Guadalupe County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
jambroadcasting.com

Police Confirm Identity Of Body Found In River

The Kerrville Police Department has confirmed the identity of the person who was found deceased in the Guadalupe River on Wednesday, December 28 as being Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville. Tally was reported missing from his residence in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street on the afternoon of December 25.
KERRVILLE, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

2 injured, 1 dead following shootings in west San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — One woman is dead and another man and woman were left injured following two separate shootings in west San Antonio. The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning. San Antonio police say a man and woman were driving around when a car pulled up next to them and began shooting. The man who was in the car with the woman shot back, then rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she died.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

One dead, another injured in shooting on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a west side shooting overnight that left one woman dead and a man injured. Investigators say the two people were driving in the 500 block of N. San Gabriel when the man started arguing with people in another car. Police say someone in the other car started shooting at the vehicle the man and woman were in. The man returned fire, shooting through the windshield of the car he was driving before then going to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Highway 51 and Westover Hill before 1 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

More Enforcement Wanted for Street Racing

SAN ANTONIO -- Some feel not enough is being done to curb illegal street racing. In fact, one local car enthusiast believes social media is the number one reason people feel the need to show off how fast they can go. " It's all about the likes, how they monetize...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
