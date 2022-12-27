Read full article on original website
SAPD looking for missing 33-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO — A 33-year-old San Antonio man is missing and "endangered" after disappearing along the 10100 block of Cedarmont Drive on the far west side. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department say Anthony Joseph Hodges has a medical condition "requiring a doctor's care." He vanished sometime Thursday, and was last seen wearing grey pants, a blue or black Dickies jacket, and a blue T-shirt.
Fight at west-side bar ends in violence with one man shot multiple times
SAN ANTONIO — A night out at a west-side bar turned violent early Saturday morning when one man was shot multiple times following a fight, according to police. It happened around 2:14 a.m. on the 8300 block of Marbach Rd. SAPD responded to the location for reports of a...
Police searching for suspects who followed man from bar, shot him in head
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the suspects who followed a man from a bar and shot him in the head early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:26 a.m. near the 500 block of UTSA Blvd. on the northwest side of town. Police were on their way to...
KSAT 12
Teen shot while sleeping on East Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm while sleeping on the city’s East Side early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police. Police responded to the shooting at 5:18 a.m. in the 2300 block of Houston Street. Upon arrival, officers found the teen girl with...
Local fireworks vendor says safety is more of a concern for customers than money
HELOTES, Texas — San Antonio residents can expect as bright and colorful a New Year’s celebration for 2023 as any other year despite inflation, according to one area fireworks retailer. The first light of the new year doesn't come from the sun, but from people setting the sky...
Father drives 1300 miles home after Southwest flight is canceled
SAN ANTONIO — Adam Dambrink had planned to get home on a late red-eye fight leaving Wednesday night. As thousand of flights became canceled on Monday, his flight had remained available. The father of four, who was visiting family in Wisconsin with his kids, went to sleep Monday night thinking everything would be fine.
Two dead after vehicle crashes into tree, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are dead after a crash on the northwest side, the San Antonio Police Department said. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday on Single Spur and Braun Road. Police said when they arrived, they found a vehicle was heavily damaged after hitting a...
Exy was found at a gas station over 11 months ago | Forgotten Friends
CANYON LAKE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. It's a new year and we have a new pet to...
A father's mission to drive his injured military son 2,000 miles back to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — On Monday afternoon, U.S. Army Lt. Miguel Verduzco Jr. entered LaGuardia Airport in New York City with his father. He was eager to be home. Verduzco had served in the Army for eight years, and his left ankle had lost much of its cartilage as a result. Initially doctors wanted to fuse his ankle, but Hospital for Special Surgery in New York instead rebuilt it.
Man trapped between two vehicles trying to load car onto tow truck, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A two truck driver was pinned between the car he was trying to load and his tow truck late Tuesday night. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 7000 block of San Pedro north of downtown. When police arrived at the scene they found the man...
KSAT 12
Guadalupe County Fire Rescue is now a full-time department
Citizens in Guadalupe County now have full-time fire protection and emergency services from the county’s fire department. As of Thursday at midnight, Guadalupe County Fire Rescue has three full-time firemen per shift providing 24/7 coverage, 365 days a year, according to Guadalupe County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder.
jambroadcasting.com
Police Confirm Identity Of Body Found In River
The Kerrville Police Department has confirmed the identity of the person who was found deceased in the Guadalupe River on Wednesday, December 28 as being Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville. Tally was reported missing from his residence in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street on the afternoon of December 25.
2 injured, 1 dead following shootings in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — One woman is dead and another man and woman were left injured following two separate shootings in west San Antonio. The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning. San Antonio police say a man and woman were driving around when a car pulled up next to them and began shooting. The man who was in the car with the woman shot back, then rushed the woman to a nearby hospital where she died.
KTSA
One dead, another injured in shooting on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a west side shooting overnight that left one woman dead and a man injured. Investigators say the two people were driving in the 500 block of N. San Gabriel when the man started arguing with people in another car. Police say someone in the other car started shooting at the vehicle the man and woman were in. The man returned fire, shooting through the windshield of the car he was driving before then going to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Highway 51 and Westover Hill before 1 a.m.
Man shot allegedly trying to sell shoes, says BCSO
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot on the far west side early Wednesday morning while allegedly trying to sell a pair of shoes, according to Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Bobwhite Quail around 12:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When...
Inside a food truck serving authentic Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — For those who crave authentic eats from Chicago, one San Antonio food truck is bringing it to you. It's called MaryMoneé and we visited them for Neighborhood Eats: Food Truck Edition. You'll normally find them parked at 12995 Potranco Road on the far west side.
Man in critical condition after rolling truck over, getting pinned beneath it
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after rolling his truck over and getting pinned beneath it on the west side of town. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8200 block of Highway 151. When first responders arrived, they found the 55-year-old man pinned...
news4sanantonio.com
More Enforcement Wanted for Street Racing
SAN ANTONIO -- Some feel not enough is being done to curb illegal street racing. In fact, one local car enthusiast believes social media is the number one reason people feel the need to show off how fast they can go. " It's all about the likes, how they monetize...
Two people fighting for their life after being hit by vehicles, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are fighting to stay alive after being hit by vehicles in two separate incidents late Thursday night in Bexar County. Around 9:40 p.m., officials with the San Antonio police and fire departments responded to the 1800 block of Vance Jackson for reports of a person hit by a vehicle.
Good Samaritan donates clothes to migrants passing through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — As Title 42 stays in place—many are volunteering their own time to help migrants seeking asylum. A San Antonio native connected with friends to donate supplies to migrants in San Antonio waiting to get to their next destination. By car—several bins and bags full of...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
