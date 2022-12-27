Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
3 men shot while walking in Wicker Park alley
CHICAGO - Three men were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Wicker Park neighborhood. About 2:05 a.m., the men were walking in an alley in the 1400 block of North Honore Street when they were approached by a male suspect who began shouting before firing shots, Chicago police said.
CBS News
2 men found shot to death inside South Side home
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are dead following a shooting inside a house on the city's South Side Friday night. The shooting happened in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue in the Stoney Island neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. Police say officers responded to a person shot and found...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting at passerby following South Loop car crash
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing a felony charge after shooting at a passerby who was checking out the scene of a Thursday morning car crash in the South Loop. Kristopher Klimala, 30, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with the shooting, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
2 people fatally shot in Avalon Park home
CHICAGO - Two men were killed in a shooting late Friday inside an Avalon Park home. The men were inside a home in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue when someone fired shots about 10:35 p.m., Chicago police said. Witnesses in the home told officers they heard a loud...
CBS News
Roseland drive-by shooting leaves man seriously wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is seriously hurt following a drive-by shooting in the Roseland neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:41 p.m. in the 100 block of East 103rd Street. The victim was inside a car when he was approached by another vehicle and an occupant from...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot during armed robbery in West Ridge
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an armed robbery early Saturday in West Ridge on the North Side. The 27-year-old was in a business about 5:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Touhy when four suspects came in and approached the cash register, Chicago police said. One of the suspects opened fire, striking the man in the right leg, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in both legs in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago. At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said. An unknown offender from the vehicle fired...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 57, shot while walking in South Shore
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 72nd Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. She was shot in the leg and transported by paramedics...
Man wounded during armed robbery at 7-Eleven store in West Ridge
Chicago Police are investigating an armed robbery of a 7-11 Saturday morning that left a man hurt from gunshot wounds. The store is located at the 2700 block of West Touhy Avenue.
fox32chicago.com
Three Chicago police officers suffer minor injuries in car accident
CHICAGO - Three Chicago police officers suffered minor injuries in an auto accident on New Year's Eve. The accident happened Saturday evening at 31st and Rhodes, the Chicago Fire Department said. No other information was available.
fox32chicago.com
Suspects wanted for robbing, carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a string of robberies and carjackings that occurred on the South Side Friday morning. In each incident, the offenders approached the victims while they were either inside their vehicles or just after they exited their vehicles. The offenders then displayed a handgun before taking...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 44, shot in head while driving in Brainerd
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head and seriously wounded early Friday in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 44-year-old was driving around 1 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in black Jeep started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot multiple times inside Chicago residence
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times inside a residence in South Shore Thursday night. At about 6:38 p.m., a 36-year-old man was inside a residence in the 2000 block of East 75th Street when he was struck multiple times to the body, police said. The man was found...
Man shot inside vehicle in Fuller Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot while inside a vehicle in Fuller Park. At about 3:45 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 3900 block of West 46th Place when he was shot in the back and armpit, Chicago police said. He self-transported to an area...
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, 2 wounded in 'targeted' shooting at Chicago area housing complex
CHICAGO - A man was killed and two others were injured Friday afternoon at a housing complex in south suburban University Park, according to officials. The incident occurred about 3 p.m. inside the Maple Leaf Apartments, 759 Burr Oak Lane, University Park officials said. A 27-year-old man was taken to...
cwbchicago.com
Robbers shoot 7-Eleven employee in West Rogers Park
Chicago — An armed robbery crew shot a 7-Eleven employee during a robbery in West Rogers Park on Saturday morning, according to Chicago police. Four men entered the store at 2741 West Touhy around 5:13 a.m. and quickly began to rob the store. Police said one of the offenders shot the 27-year-old worker in his leg and then took money from the cash register. A second employee was not injured.
Prospect Heights shooting leaves boy wounded, police say
A boy was wounded in the back in a shooting in Prospect Heights Friday morning, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Boy found shot in Prospect Heights
CHICAGO - A boy was found shot in the back early Friday in northwest suburban Prospect Heights. Prospect Heights police heard multiple shots fired around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Piper Lane, officials said. When they arrived at the scene they found a juvenile, whose age was unknown, suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and critically wounded in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 48-year-old was outside around 8:20 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Eggleston Avenue when someone walked up and started shooting in his direction, according to Chicago police. He suffered...
